We have four flotillas departing from our base in Dubrovnik, varying from one to two weeks. Sights to see include the birthplace of Marco Polo, the beautiful island of Hvar and stunning medieval fortresses. Charter your yacht today.

Choose from four flotilla routes along this captivating coastline. Explore natural beauty in the Krka National Park, taste regional produce on the dedicated Food & Wine flotilla or bounce from island to island on the two-week flotilla.

Looking for an extraordinary last minute getaway? Try a one or two week flotilla in the breath-taking BVI this May. Discover spectacular diving spots and piratical legend whilst cruising in world-renouned sailing conditions.

Myths abound when it comes to flotillas, and we are here to set the record straight and sing the virtues of this unique shared adventure.

April: Not only fools and showers

Prime time to book your Sunsail sailing escape It turns out April's not only fools and showers; in fact, it's prime time to look ahead to your sailing escape for later this year. Whilst winter rolls on at home, chase the sun to the British Virgin Islands.

Sunsail sponsor Dartmouth Royal Regatta

Announced as Official Sailing Charter Partner From fantastic dinghy, yacht and keelboat sailing to crabbing competitions and Kon-Tiki raft racing this year's Dartmouth Regatta is all set to be a fantastic family experience – both on and off the water.

BVI Spring Regatta overall

One deciding race on the final day Competitors in the 46th edition of the BVI Spring Regatta were only too happy to call it quits after one final race on Sunday when extremely light air made for very shifty and challenging conditions.

BVI Spring Regatta day 2

Light air challenges Race one treated the 28-strong CSA Bareboat fleet to a spectacular course starting off the west end of Peter Island, up through the Sir Francis Drake Channel between Peter and Norman Islands, around Peter to finish off Pelican Island.

Bermuda by the Stars

Celestial Navigation Classification within Marion Bermuda Race The Marion Bermuda Race is the only US East coast offshore race which features a Celestial Navigation Classification with appropriate time credits. It is the only one that offers prizes for yachts that sail by the stars.

Sunsail announces series sponsorship

For BUCS Sailing Championships For the first time, sailors from British universities will have the chance to be crowned ultimate university champions and compete for a brand new championship series trophy, the Sunsail University Club Championship.

Discover the British Virgin Islands with Sunsail

Sail together with lead crew support in the BVI Near constant sunshine and consistent trade winds make the British Virgin Islands one of the world's greatest yachting arenas. We've been sailing there for nearly 20 years and have honed our flotilla routes to include the best of the best.

Job Opportunity at Sunsail

Graphic Designer (on & offline) in-house marketing Are you a visual storyteller? Can you craft inspiring videos and ads that help people see the world differently? Sunsail is a world-leading adventure holiday company seeking a brilliant graphic designer to join our in-house team.

All-change for Solva Sailing Club

Thanks to Sunsail's 'Funding the Future' Solva Sailing Club is a tiny club which aims to encourage more people, particularly youngsters, to take up sailing. They are based in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, surrounded by some of the most beautiful and unspoilt coastal waters in the UK.