Shotwick Lake Sailing Spring Regatta and D-Zero Open - Preview

by Dave Turtle today at 2:35 pm 23 April 2017
Shotwick Lake Spring Regatta © Geoff Weir

Shotwick Lake Sailing is hosting a Spring Regatta on Sunday 23rd April. There will be 3 races with 2 to count, first race starting at 11:00hrs. We have a mixed handicap fleet from Optimists to Fireballs and use average lap times to ensure that everybody enjoys a good race.

Shotwick Lake is situated on the edge of the Dee estuary and is ideally located to get the best of any wind, whatever direction. It is just inside the Welsh border and can be reached conveniently from North Wales and the North West England.

Our largest and most competitive fleet is the D-Zero and these will have a separate start if there are sufficient numbers. Other popular classes sailed at the lake are Streakers, Optimists, Solos, Lasers, Scorpions and GP14s. However, all monohull dinghy classes are welcome.

Further details from or checkout our website www.shotwicksailing.org

