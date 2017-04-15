Rendez-vous @ 51° 46'.72 N, 000° 53'.92 E

Please select your home edition
by Michael Wheeler, WMYC Commodore today at 9:51 am 15 April 2017
West Mersea Yacht Club © West Mersea Yacht Club

An invitation to all sailors to visit West Mersea Yacht Club

West Mersea Yacht Club has just completed a major refurbishment of its clubhouse in addition to attractively upgrading its facilities both on and off the water. The club aims to provide a warm welcome to visitors and offers new services to benefit both members and visiting yachtsmen and women.

Here is a sneaky preview of the changes but don't take our word for it... let go the lines, hoist the sails and set a course for the West Mersea Yacht Club to see for yourself!

On land

Last year the Club created a new bar, "The Molliette Bar", on the first floor with access to a balcony and seating area providing spectacular views of the harbour, marshes and some of the best sunsets to be found anywhere. This bar also services the Long Room, which is available for hire for functions and shares the same amazing views. In March this year, a refurbishment of the ground floor was also completed, elevating the style and comfort of the Club's interior. This included a complete redecoration of the bar and restaurant areas, from new upholstery, lighting, curtains and an impressive custom designed carpet. The selection of beers, wines, spirits and mixes has also been enhanced. The result creates a warm, refreshing welcome in time for the 2017 season... and the Club bar is open every day of the year!

On the water, there is even more exciting news!

A second mooring pontoon is being installed in Ray Channel, only about 200 meters from the landing jetty. This will provide welcome additional moorings for the benefit of both members and visitors, subject to availability at the time of your arrival.

The operating hours of the Club's well acclaimed launch service have also been extended. From April 30th to September 30th the launch service will now operate until 2300 hrs on Fridays and Saturdays and 2100 hrs on Sundays! This means that you can now fully enjoy your visit by boat to West Mersea and the WMYC and relax in the evening in the Club to enjoy the new chef's menu and socialise in the bar without having to worry about how you will get back to your boat. The Club's launch will take you within the hours specified above!

Since 1899 the West Mersea Yacht Club has established itself as a leading yacht club on the east coast and has slowly but surely been improving its facilities ever since for both members and visitors alike. These latest improvements are a continuation of the Club's commitment to provide a warm and welcoming experience to all visiting yachtsmen and women. Just call YC1 on VHF Ch. 37 on arrival and the Club launchman will guide you to a mooring. We wish you fair winds and following seas in 2017.

For more information visit www.wmyc.org.uk or call 01206 382947.

