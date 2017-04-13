Miami Match Cup Day 2: Domination from Down Under

by Ben Blake today at 6:45 am

Harry Price leads his Down Under Racing team to another day at the top dropping just one in thirteen races at Miami Match Cup, positioning himself untouchable for progression to the knockout rounds tomorrow. Americans lead the charge behind with Nevin Snow's 13Fifty Racing and Markus Edegran's E11EVEN Racing chasing the Australian hard.

When asked about his impressive winning streak, Price replied, "It could've been better. We dropped one race." The Australian team certainly made their trip from Sydney look worthwhile as they position themselves strongly to progress to their first Championship level WMRT event in the M32 catamaran.

US Virgin Islander Anthony Kotoun and Australia's Evan Walker sit tied on points for the remaining spot in the final four. Walker made several appearances at last year's Championship level events and finished 17th at the Match Racing World Championships. Walker struggling for the top spot clearly shows that competition around the World Match Racing Tour has stepped up for the 2017 season. Kotoun, 41, sitting in equal 4th is proof that the new era of the World Match Racing Tour is not just for twenty-something year olds. Making his comeback to the Tour since sailing with Ed Baird, Peter Holmberg and Bill Hardesty in the monohull days Anthony finds the catamaran racing a new and exciting challenge. "These kids are great. They have a lot of skill and a lot of talent. When we heard the Tour was coming we thought why not give it another try, but weren't expecting to be in this position." Kotoun brings fellow Virgin Islander and US One Sailing Team crew member Cy Thompson as part of his lineup.

The Magenta Project came with a fresh game plan to racing today. After a shaky start only getting one point on the board yesterday, Jo Aleh led the team in back-to-back wins. This is the first event the team have sailed together so they hope to see this progression continue. In the girls' win over Anthony Kotoun they held a close second place around the course until pouncing at the final mark and luffing Kotoun above the line and taking the dramatic win by just a length to cheers from crews waiting on the finish boat. When asked what the adjustment was for day two Jo reflected, "It's been about making small mistakes in each race and then we make sure to do it right the next time. The learning curve is steep but as a new team we are progressing. We'll get it by the end of the week."

The Round Robin series will conclude tomorrow before the race committee move to the knockout semifinals and final matches to crown a winner and decide which two teams will qualify to Match Cup Sweden.

wmrt.com/events/wmrt-miami-match-cup-2017