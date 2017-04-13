Please select your home edition
Edition
SailingClothingBargains.com 728x90
Product Feature
Allen A.497 Mega Prolead
Allen A.497 Mega Prolead

Miami Match Cup Day 2: Domination from Down Under

by Ben Blake today at 6:45 am 11-13 April 2017

Harry Price leads his Down Under Racing team to another day at the top dropping just one in thirteen races at Miami Match Cup, positioning himself untouchable for progression to the knockout rounds tomorrow. Americans lead the charge behind with Nevin Snow's 13Fifty Racing and Markus Edegran's E11EVEN Racing chasing the Australian hard.

When asked about his impressive winning streak, Price replied, "It could've been better. We dropped one race." The Australian team certainly made their trip from Sydney look worthwhile as they position themselves strongly to progress to their first Championship level WMRT event in the M32 catamaran.

Miami Match Cup day 2 - photo © World Match Racing Tour
Miami Match Cup day 2 - photo © World Match Racing Tour

US Virgin Islander Anthony Kotoun and Australia's Evan Walker sit tied on points for the remaining spot in the final four. Walker made several appearances at last year's Championship level events and finished 17th at the Match Racing World Championships. Walker struggling for the top spot clearly shows that competition around the World Match Racing Tour has stepped up for the 2017 season. Kotoun, 41, sitting in equal 4th is proof that the new era of the World Match Racing Tour is not just for twenty-something year olds. Making his comeback to the Tour since sailing with Ed Baird, Peter Holmberg and Bill Hardesty in the monohull days Anthony finds the catamaran racing a new and exciting challenge. "These kids are great. They have a lot of skill and a lot of talent. When we heard the Tour was coming we thought why not give it another try, but weren't expecting to be in this position." Kotoun brings fellow Virgin Islander and US One Sailing Team crew member Cy Thompson as part of his lineup.

Jo Aleh's team on Miami Match Cup day 2 - photo © World Match Racing Tour
Jo Aleh's team on Miami Match Cup day 2 - photo © World Match Racing Tour

The Magenta Project came with a fresh game plan to racing today. After a shaky start only getting one point on the board yesterday, Jo Aleh led the team in back-to-back wins. This is the first event the team have sailed together so they hope to see this progression continue. In the girls' win over Anthony Kotoun they held a close second place around the course until pouncing at the final mark and luffing Kotoun above the line and taking the dramatic win by just a length to cheers from crews waiting on the finish boat. When asked what the adjustment was for day two Jo reflected, "It's been about making small mistakes in each race and then we make sure to do it right the next time. The learning curve is steep but as a new team we are progressing. We'll get it by the end of the week."

The Round Robin series will conclude tomorrow before the race committee move to the knockout semifinals and final matches to crown a winner and decide which two teams will qualify to Match Cup Sweden.

wmrt.com/events/wmrt-miami-match-cup-2017

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Miami Match Cup day 1
Rookies rule the roost After the first day of racing USA leads the way in the name of Nevin Snow and his 13Fifty Racing with an impressive seven race winning streak and no losses to date. Also ending day one unbeaten is Australia's Harry Price sailing with Down Under Racing. Posted on 12 Apr European Match Race Tour Event 4
Monaco's golden breeze puts Bertheau back into the lead Young French skipper Simon Bertheau struck back at Monaco Match Race to regain the lead of the European tour with a flawless victory of the Round Robin, leaving local skipper Francois Brenac on second place. Posted on 11 Apr REV win the double
At M32 Miami Winter Series Final An impressive sight of 10 M32 catamarans took to Biscayne Bay for the final event of the M32 Miami Winter Series this weekend. The event was rounded off in style as strong winds blew over the racecourse on Sunday allowing boats to fly at over 20 knots. Posted on 11 Apr Yacht Club de Monaco sets pace for season
With J70 and M32 racing series openers The Yacht Club de Monaco delighted sailing enthusiasts as it hosted two unusual regattas in the Principality to set the pace for the summer. Posted on 9 Apr European Match Race Vienna
Presen into pole on European Match Race Tour After two days of spectacular racing in front of Vienna's skyline, Polish skipper Patryk Zbroja secured his first victory this year when no wind denied the final battle between him and Austrian Christian Binder. Posted on 4 Apr Congressional Cup Match Racing overall
From Black Flag to Crimson Blazer In a series of matches that were as mercurial as the weather, Ian Williams (GBR) and his team GAC Pindar triumphed in the 53rd Congressional Cup, beating Johnie Berntsson (SWE) in a fifth and final winner-take-all match. Posted on 3 Apr Congressional Cup Match Racing day 4
Berntsson and Williams on the brink "Choices are the hinges of destiny," goes the famous quote by Edwin Markham, and today's Congressional Cup racing proved that making good choices can make, or break, you. Posted on 2 Apr Congressional Cup Match Racing day 3
Williams dominates repechage, qualifies for Quarter Finals In France they call it a "Repêchage." In America it's known as a "do-over." And today, in the world of top-level match racing, it was called "redemption". Posted on 1 Apr Congressional Cup Match Racing day 2
Berntsson blasts through qualifying "Mr Canfield, I like your jacket!" announced reigning Match Racing World Champion Phil Robertson (NZL), at the 53rd Congressional Cup's opening 'Meet the Skippers' dinner. Posted on 31 Mar Congressional Cup Match Racing day 1
Everyone gets a piece of the pie Brilliant sunshine greeted the all-star line-up of Congressional Cup 2017, racing along the shores of Long Beach, California. Conditions were nothing like last year's dismal, drizzly weather. Posted on 30 Mar

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Ullswater YC Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs Easter Regatta for Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs
Ullswater YC- 15 Apr to 17 Apr Bala SC Monohull dinghies Easter Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 15 Apr to 16 Apr Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Apr Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy