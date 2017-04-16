Please select your home edition
3rd Country Cup at the 35th Garda Optimist Open Meeting

by Elena Giolai today at 8:36 pm 12-16 April 2017

The three races of the third Country Cup were characterised by changes in wind strength and direction. This event organized by Fraglia Vela Riva foreruns the Lake Garda Optimist Meeting.

One representative for each country was allowed to compete, in a similar way to the Olympic Games. This is particularly engaging for the other team members supporting their mates from the shore.

The German sailor Valentin Mueller managed to interrupt the run of Danish victories in the first two editions. Mueller with results of 7-2-2 placed first, followed by the English sailor William Heathcote, who started with a victory and ranked 11th and 3rd in the other two races. The athlete of Fraglia Vela Riva, chosen by the Italian Optimist class as country representative, was quite consistent during the races and finished third with 6-5-4. Twenty-five countries participated in the event.

Tomorrow the 35th Lake Garda Optimist Meeting kicks off in an atmosphere of pure joy for the young helmsmen as they take over the northern part of the lake.

Results can be found here.

www.fragliavelariva.it/regatta/2247/view

35th Lake Garda Optimist Meeting Opening Ceremony - photo © Elena Giolai / Fraglia Vela Riva
35th Lake Garda Optimist Meeting Opening Ceremony - photo © Elena Giolai / Fraglia Vela Riva
