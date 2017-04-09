Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Gul Dartmouth Mens Eclip Zip
Gul Dartmouth Mens Eclip Zip

Boats for sale

Enterprise 22409
located in Tenterden

Enterprise National Circuit Round 1 at Middle Nene Sailing Club

by Paul Young & Emma Coleman today at 7:22 am 8-9 April 2017
Enterprises at Middle Nene © Wilf Kunze

The Enterprise National Circuit series kicked off at Middle Nene SC on 8th / 9th April. The conditions were warm and sunny with a light and shifty southwesterly wind.

Race 1 - The start line had a port bias. Rory Mackenzie (Ogston SC) & Millie Pryke (Ripon SC) were first round the windward mark having started in the middle of the line and finding clean air. John & Chris Blundell (Staunton Harold SC) followed closely in second with Ges Brown & Julie Moore (SCYC) rounding in third. Rory & Millie continued to pull away over the next few laps, with the Blundells in second and Paul Hobson & Craig Wheatley (Beaver SC) battling in third. The last reach was tense as Paul & Craig pulled forward into second, but the Blundells regained second place with Paul & Craig in third and Rory & Millie comfortable winners.

Enterprises at Middle Nene - photo © Wilf Kunze
Enterprises at Middle Nene - photo © Wilf Kunze

The competitors were then treated to a delightful lunch of jacket potatoes, pasties and rolls, not to mention a delicious array of cakes!

Race 2 - A sudden gust on the start line resulted in a considerable port bias. Jonathan Woodward (South Staffs SC) & Steve Graham (Northampton SC) led the fleet round the windward mark, followed by the Blundells in second and Rory & Millie in third. The top three places were undisturbed for most of the race, until on the penultimate beat Jon & Steve took a wrong shift and dropped to third place, allowing the Blundells to take the lead with Rory & Millie moving up to second. Rory & Millie briefly took first place but they were taken back by the Blundells who finished first, with Rory & Millie in second and Jon & Steve third.

Race 3 - The wind picked up slightly for the start of this race and remained shifty. The jostling for position on the start line led to a general recall, with the restart operating under a black flag. Paul & Craig rounded the windward mark first but were quickly passed by Jon & Steve on the run with the Blundells in third place. Once again it was on the penultimate beat that places began to change as Ann Jackson & Alan Skeens (Burghfield SC) caught up to take third place. On the final beat the Blundells sailed to the far left allowing Jon & Steve to pull ahead. All three boats were level on the final run, Jon & Steve rounded the leeward mark first followed by Ann & Alan and the Blundells. The leaders split on the beat to the finish with Jon & Steve and Ann & Alan going left and the Blundells heading right. Ann & Alan passed Jon & Steve on the left to finish second with the Blundells overtaking both of them to win the race.

Enterprises at Middle Nene - photo © Wilf Kunze
Enterprises at Middle Nene - photo © Wilf Kunze

Race 4 - Sunday dawned with slightly stronger breeze that increased throughout the day. The race started after an individual recall, Paul & Craig were first round the windward mark, followed by Tim Sadler & James Hobson (Yorkshire Dales SC). There was an altercation between Jon and Rory at the windward mark. Places changed frequently on the run with many gybes. Rory & Millie led on the second lap, with Jon & Steve dropping to fifth place. On the penultimate beat Jon & Steve gained by going right, but not enough to catch Rory & Millie who won the race. A protest held later between Rory and Jon resulted in Rory's disqualification from that race, with the final results being: Jon & Steve in first, Tim & James in second and Paul & Craig in third.

Race 5 – The final race got off to a clean start with Tim & James first round the windward mark, followed by Jon & Steve, then Rory & Millie. On the second lap Rory & Millie moved up to second place and passed Tim & James on the third beat to take the lead which they held to the finish. Jon & Steve squeaked past Tim & James to take second.

Enterprises at Middle Nene - photo © Wilf Kunze
Enterprises at Middle Nene - photo © Wilf Kunze

With only one point separating first and second place, John & Chris emerged as overall Area champions, with Jon & Steve in second and Rory & Millie in third place.

At the prize giving, winning helm John thanked everyone involved at Middle Nene for an excellent weekend's sailing!

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st22315OilJohn BlundellChris BlundellStaunton Harold2114‑58
2nd23089Simply RedJonathan WoodwardSteve GrahamSouth Staffs. SC / Northampton SC‑833129
3rd22936Thunderbird 7Rory MackenzieAmelia PrykeOgston SC / Ripon SC126(DSQ)110
4th23384 Tim SadlerJames HobsonYorkshire Dales SC4‑552314
5th23411 Paul HobsonCraig WheatcomBeaver SC3443‑714
6th23410WimpGes BrownJulie MooreSCYC68‑96424
7th23349To infinity & beyondAnn JacksonAlan SkeensBurghfield SC7‑10210625
8th22501Blue JobAlice AllenAkshan JirasinheBCYC‑9675826
9th23015WedgeNick JacksonRebecca BradleyBurghfield SC578‑9929
10th22702EspadarteJane ScuttNick ScuttMNSC‑1091081037
11th22901Out of the bluePaul YoungEmma ColemanMidland SC‑11111171140
12th23248 Martin BottomleyRay Brall ‑121212111247

Further National Circuit events, sponsored by North Sails and Peak Dinghy Spares, are as follows:

22nd & 23rdAPRBRISTOL CORINTHIAN YC(Severnside Areas)
6th & 7th MAYCARDIFF BAY YC(Inlands)
17th JUNLEIGH & LOWTON SC 
1st & 2nd JULYORKSHIRE DALES SC 
22nd & 23rd JULTYNEMOUTH SC 
26th & 27th AUGST MARY’S LOCH SC(Scottish Nationals)
7th & 8th OCTLOOE SC 
11th & 12th NOVNORTHAMPTON SC(Winters – double points)
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Enterprises at Hunts
Houghton Whale Eastern Nimbus Open Confronted with mist and little wind our RO Colin Hall was determined to get the event underway in good time, thus the first start was America Cup style reaching through the line. Posted on 12 Apr Enterprises at London Corinthian
Sunshine along with a cracking force 3 breeze The sunny weather continued into Sunday along with a cracking force 3 breeze for the London Corinthian SC Enterprise Open, enticing sixteen boats, onto the tidal Thames. Visitors included sailors from other Thames clubs South Bank, Minima and Lensbury. Posted on 10 Apr Sponsors announced for SMELT 2017
Over £2500 worth of prizes to be won Thanks to some very generous sponsorship for the event next May competitors now have the chance to win over £2500 worth of prizes. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 The 2016 Enterprise National Circuit
Tim Sadler and Richard Sault win Huge congratulations to Tim Sadler & Richard Sault for winning the 2016 Enterprise National Circuit sponsored by North Sails and Peak Dinghy. Tim and Saulty have shown great pace in the Peak machine, competing in 7 out of 10 events, winning 5 of them. Posted on 20 Dec 2016 Nick Craig to remain at the front with Harken UK
One of Great Britain's best amateur sailors Nick Craig is undoubtedly one of Great Britain's best amateur sailors. He has an unmatched record of consistently being #atthefront of the OK, Enterprise, RS400, Phantom and, more recently, the Merlin Rocket, D-One and B14 classes. Posted on 16 Dec 2016 Enterprise Winter Championship
With a hearty Rutland dinner, drinks and karaoke Rutland Water Sailing Club welcomed 22 Enterprises, all but one visiting Rutland. It was great to welcome competitors from the far corners of the UK including St. Mary's Loch, Tynemouth and Bristol. Posted on 1 Dec 2016 P&B offers on Sails & Covers
Don't miss out order by the 30th November! After another superb Championship season, P&B are offering up to 25% discount off sails and covers. All our sails can be delivered by a member of our P&B Race Team. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Win a day's professional coaching
On and off the water competitions at SMELT 2017 Next May, five UK fleets are returning to Carnac for the 2nd edition of SMELT and this time you could win a day's professional coaching. Throughout the event there will be some friendly rivalry between the classes. Posted on 23 Nov 2016 Enterprise Winter Championship Preview
Forecast looking good this weekend at Rutland It looks like a nice forecast for the Winter Championship at Rutland this weekend. The wind looks good, with a mild 7 degrees. Posted on 22 Nov 2016 Enterprises at Southport
Racing for the November Plate Only a week ago we were sailing in mild weather but today's racing was going to be a chilling experience. The wind was blowing from Blackpool, which meant it was a northerly, cold arctic wind. Posted on 8 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Ullswater YC Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs Easter Regatta for Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs
Ullswater YC- 15 Apr to 17 Apr Bala SC Monohull dinghies Easter Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 15 Apr to 16 Apr Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Apr Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy