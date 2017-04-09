Enterprise National Circuit Round 1 at Middle Nene Sailing Club

Enterprises at Middle Nene © Wilf Kunze

by Paul Young & Emma Coleman today at 7:22 am

The Enterprise National Circuit series kicked off at Middle Nene SC on 8th / 9th April. The conditions were warm and sunny with a light and shifty southwesterly wind.

Race 1 - The start line had a port bias. Rory Mackenzie (Ogston SC) & Millie Pryke (Ripon SC) were first round the windward mark having started in the middle of the line and finding clean air. John & Chris Blundell (Staunton Harold SC) followed closely in second with Ges Brown & Julie Moore (SCYC) rounding in third. Rory & Millie continued to pull away over the next few laps, with the Blundells in second and Paul Hobson & Craig Wheatley (Beaver SC) battling in third. The last reach was tense as Paul & Craig pulled forward into second, but the Blundells regained second place with Paul & Craig in third and Rory & Millie comfortable winners.

The competitors were then treated to a delightful lunch of jacket potatoes, pasties and rolls, not to mention a delicious array of cakes!

Race 2 - A sudden gust on the start line resulted in a considerable port bias. Jonathan Woodward (South Staffs SC) & Steve Graham (Northampton SC) led the fleet round the windward mark, followed by the Blundells in second and Rory & Millie in third. The top three places were undisturbed for most of the race, until on the penultimate beat Jon & Steve took a wrong shift and dropped to third place, allowing the Blundells to take the lead with Rory & Millie moving up to second. Rory & Millie briefly took first place but they were taken back by the Blundells who finished first, with Rory & Millie in second and Jon & Steve third.

Race 3 - The wind picked up slightly for the start of this race and remained shifty. The jostling for position on the start line led to a general recall, with the restart operating under a black flag. Paul & Craig rounded the windward mark first but were quickly passed by Jon & Steve on the run with the Blundells in third place. Once again it was on the penultimate beat that places began to change as Ann Jackson & Alan Skeens (Burghfield SC) caught up to take third place. On the final beat the Blundells sailed to the far left allowing Jon & Steve to pull ahead. All three boats were level on the final run, Jon & Steve rounded the leeward mark first followed by Ann & Alan and the Blundells. The leaders split on the beat to the finish with Jon & Steve and Ann & Alan going left and the Blundells heading right. Ann & Alan passed Jon & Steve on the left to finish second with the Blundells overtaking both of them to win the race.

Race 4 - Sunday dawned with slightly stronger breeze that increased throughout the day. The race started after an individual recall, Paul & Craig were first round the windward mark, followed by Tim Sadler & James Hobson (Yorkshire Dales SC). There was an altercation between Jon and Rory at the windward mark. Places changed frequently on the run with many gybes. Rory & Millie led on the second lap, with Jon & Steve dropping to fifth place. On the penultimate beat Jon & Steve gained by going right, but not enough to catch Rory & Millie who won the race. A protest held later between Rory and Jon resulted in Rory's disqualification from that race, with the final results being: Jon & Steve in first, Tim & James in second and Paul & Craig in third.

Race 5 – The final race got off to a clean start with Tim & James first round the windward mark, followed by Jon & Steve, then Rory & Millie. On the second lap Rory & Millie moved up to second place and passed Tim & James on the third beat to take the lead which they held to the finish. Jon & Steve squeaked past Tim & James to take second.

With only one point separating first and second place, John & Chris emerged as overall Area champions, with Jon & Steve in second and Rory & Millie in third place.

At the prize giving, winning helm John thanked everyone involved at Middle Nene for an excellent weekend's sailing!

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st 22315 Oil John Blundell Chris Blundell Staunton Harold 2 1 1 4 ‑5 8 2nd 23089 Simply Red Jonathan Woodward Steve Graham South Staffs. SC / Northampton SC ‑8 3 3 1 2 9 3rd 22936 Thunderbird 7 Rory Mackenzie Amelia Pryke Ogston SC / Ripon SC 1 2 6 (DSQ) 1 10 4th 23384 Tim Sadler James Hobson Yorkshire Dales SC 4 ‑5 5 2 3 14 5th 23411 Paul Hobson Craig Wheatcom Beaver SC 3 4 4 3 ‑7 14 6th 23410 Wimp Ges Brown Julie Moore SCYC 6 8 ‑9 6 4 24 7th 23349 To infinity & beyond Ann Jackson Alan Skeens Burghfield SC 7 ‑10 2 10 6 25 8th 22501 Blue Job Alice Allen Akshan Jirasinhe BCYC ‑9 6 7 5 8 26 9th 23015 Wedge Nick Jackson Rebecca Bradley Burghfield SC 5 7 8 ‑9 9 29 10th 22702 Espadarte Jane Scutt Nick Scutt MNSC ‑10 9 10 8 10 37 11th 22901 Out of the blue Paul Young Emma Coleman Midland SC ‑11 11 11 7 11 40 12th 23248 Martin Bottomley Ray Brall ‑12 12 12 11 12 47

Further National Circuit events, sponsored by North Sails and Peak Dinghy Spares, are as follows:

22nd & 23rd APR BRISTOL CORINTHIAN YC (Severnside Areas) 6th & 7th MAY CARDIFF BAY YC (Inlands) 17th JUN LEIGH & LOWTON SC 1st & 2nd JUL YORKSHIRE DALES SC 22nd & 23rd JUL TYNEMOUTH SC 26th & 27th AUG ST MARY’S LOCH SC (Scottish Nationals) 7th & 8th OCT LOOE SC 11th & 12th NOV NORTHAMPTON SC (Winters – double points)