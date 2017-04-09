Enterprise National Circuit Round 1 at Middle Nene Sailing Club
by Paul Young & Emma Coleman today at 7:22 am
8-9 April 2017
Enterprises at Middle Nene © Wilf Kunze
The Enterprise National Circuit series kicked off at Middle Nene SC on 8th / 9th April. The conditions were warm and sunny with a light and shifty southwesterly wind.
Race 1 - The start line had a port bias. Rory Mackenzie (Ogston SC) & Millie Pryke (Ripon SC) were first round the windward mark having started in the middle of the line and finding clean air. John & Chris Blundell (Staunton Harold SC) followed closely in second with Ges Brown & Julie Moore (SCYC) rounding in third. Rory & Millie continued to pull away over the next few laps, with the Blundells in second and Paul Hobson & Craig Wheatley (Beaver SC) battling in third. The last reach was tense as Paul & Craig pulled forward into second, but the Blundells regained second place with Paul & Craig in third and Rory & Millie comfortable winners.
The competitors were then treated to a delightful lunch of jacket potatoes, pasties and rolls, not to mention a delicious array of cakes!
Race 2 - A sudden gust on the start line resulted in a considerable port bias. Jonathan Woodward (South Staffs SC) & Steve Graham (Northampton SC) led the fleet round the windward mark, followed by the Blundells in second and Rory & Millie in third. The top three places were undisturbed for most of the race, until on the penultimate beat Jon & Steve took a wrong shift and dropped to third place, allowing the Blundells to take the lead with Rory & Millie moving up to second. Rory & Millie briefly took first place but they were taken back by the Blundells who finished first, with Rory & Millie in second and Jon & Steve third.
Race 3 - The wind picked up slightly for the start of this race and remained shifty. The jostling for position on the start line led to a general recall, with the restart operating under a black flag. Paul & Craig rounded the windward mark first but were quickly passed by Jon & Steve on the run with the Blundells in third place. Once again it was on the penultimate beat that places began to change as Ann Jackson & Alan Skeens (Burghfield SC) caught up to take third place. On the final beat the Blundells sailed to the far left allowing Jon & Steve to pull ahead. All three boats were level on the final run, Jon & Steve rounded the leeward mark first followed by Ann & Alan and the Blundells. The leaders split on the beat to the finish with Jon & Steve and Ann & Alan going left and the Blundells heading right. Ann & Alan passed Jon & Steve on the left to finish second with the Blundells overtaking both of them to win the race.
Race 4 - Sunday dawned with slightly stronger breeze that increased throughout the day. The race started after an individual recall, Paul & Craig were first round the windward mark, followed by Tim Sadler & James Hobson (Yorkshire Dales SC). There was an altercation between Jon and Rory at the windward mark. Places changed frequently on the run with many gybes. Rory & Millie led on the second lap, with Jon & Steve dropping to fifth place. On the penultimate beat Jon & Steve gained by going right, but not enough to catch Rory & Millie who won the race. A protest held later between Rory and Jon resulted in Rory's disqualification from that race, with the final results being: Jon & Steve in first, Tim & James in second and Paul & Craig in third.
Race 5 – The final race got off to a clean start with Tim & James first round the windward mark, followed by Jon & Steve, then Rory & Millie. On the second lap Rory & Millie moved up to second place and passed Tim & James on the third beat to take the lead which they held to the finish. Jon & Steve squeaked past Tim & James to take second.
With only one point separating first and second place, John & Chris emerged as overall Area champions, with Jon & Steve in second and Rory & Millie in third place.
At the prize giving, winning helm John thanked everyone involved at Middle Nene for an excellent weekend's sailing!
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1st
|22315
|Oil
|John Blundell
|Chris Blundell
|Staunton Harold
|2
|1
|1
|4
|‑5
|8
|2nd
|23089
|Simply Red
|Jonathan Woodward
|Steve Graham
|South Staffs. SC / Northampton SC
|‑8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|9
|3rd
|22936
|Thunderbird 7
|Rory Mackenzie
|Amelia Pryke
|Ogston SC / Ripon SC
|1
|2
|6
|(DSQ)
|1
|10
|4th
|23384
|
|Tim Sadler
|James Hobson
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|4
|‑5
|5
|2
|3
|14
|5th
|23411
|
|Paul Hobson
|Craig Wheatcom
|Beaver SC
|3
|4
|4
|3
|‑7
|14
|6th
|23410
|Wimp
|Ges Brown
|Julie Moore
|SCYC
|6
|8
|‑9
|6
|4
|24
|7th
|23349
|To infinity & beyond
|Ann Jackson
|Alan Skeens
|Burghfield SC
|7
|‑10
|2
|10
|6
|25
|8th
|22501
|Blue Job
|Alice Allen
|Akshan Jirasinhe
|BCYC
|‑9
|6
|7
|5
|8
|26
|9th
|23015
|Wedge
|Nick Jackson
|Rebecca Bradley
|Burghfield SC
|5
|7
|8
|‑9
|9
|29
|10th
|22702
|Espadarte
|Jane Scutt
|Nick Scutt
|MNSC
|‑10
|9
|10
|8
|10
|37
|11th
|22901
|Out of the blue
|Paul Young
|Emma Coleman
|Midland SC
|‑11
|11
|11
|7
|11
|40
|12th
|23248
|
|Martin Bottomley
|Ray Brall
|
|‑12
|12
|12
|11
|12
|47
Further National Circuit events, sponsored by North Sails and Peak Dinghy Spares, are as follows:
|22nd & 23rd
|APR
|BRISTOL CORINTHIAN YC
|(Severnside Areas)
|6th & 7th
|MAY
|CARDIFF BAY YC
|(Inlands)
|17th
|JUN
|LEIGH & LOWTON SC
|
|1st & 2nd
|JUL
|YORKSHIRE DALES SC
|
|22nd & 23rd
|JUL
|TYNEMOUTH SC
|
|26th & 27th
|AUG
|ST MARY’S LOCH SC
|(Scottish Nationals)
|7th & 8th
|OCT
|LOOE SC
|
|11th & 12th
|NOV
|NORTHAMPTON SC
|(Winters – double points)
