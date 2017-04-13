Upgrade your kit this holiday

|
Easter sailing
Last weekend saw the temperatures we have all been dreaming about during the long and cold winter, with many of the race team swapping their steamers to shorties it’s never been a better time to start planning that summer wardrobe! Easter has the added benefit of a bank holiday extending the weekend and the P&B team are looking forward to utilising the time as it means four days of sailing!
Flying Fifteen Focus
The Flying Fifteen class recently changed its rules in March to allow high aspect jibs. After a winter of testing, the sail proved devastatingly quick at the classes first open, Bewl Valley with P&B sails 1st and 2nd.
The new sail has been designed so it sweeps the deck reducing drag with a luff length and foot length optimised for performance.
Due to the reduction in the foot length the sail is now easier to trim (compared to the genoa) it also has the benefit of being easier to pull in!
With the season only just starting there is still time to order – call now to avoid disappointment