APRIL OFFER: Free rope bag with every purchase of the world's #1 performance yacht rope

by Kate McCoy today at 5:06 pm 12 April 2017

Marlow - the world's #1 performance yacht rope - is offering a fantastic rope bag when you buy £100 of Marlow rope during the month of April.

All you have to do is send a photo of your till receipt showing your Marlow Rope purchases plus your postal address to: then sit tight and we'll send the Marlow Ropes bag to you in a jiffy.

The Marlow Rope bag is lightweight, water-resistant, easy to use and super versatile.

Marlow Ropes Bag Specifications:

  • Use it as a rope bag, a rope bucket, a carry on route sack.
  • Large enough for an 80m of 10mm rope
  • 20 litre capacity
  • Lightweight 250 grams
  • Big top opening swallows kit quickly and easily
  • Drawstring closure allowing secure over-filling
  • Two mesh side pockets for incidentals
  • Zipped front pocket for valuables
  • Two side carry handles with velcro fastening

T&C: Minimum purchase value £100stg (or equivalent) of Marlow Ropes in one transaction. Purchase must be made during the month of April. One bag only per qualifying purchase. No cash or discount alternative. Till receipt must be legible with date and details of purchase clearly visible. Offer valid while stocks last.

