Launch of the Mirabaud Sailing Video Award

by Mirabaud Sailing Video Award today at 4:56 pm

Mirabaud and MaxComm Communication are pleased to announce the launch of a new global event: the Mirabaud Sailing Video Award.

Open to professional TV, film and video producers, cameramen, editors and filmmakers, the 'Mirabaud Sailing Video Award' will also celebrate the professional sailors who film their achievements during regattas.

The main prize - the Mirabaud Sailing Video Award - will be determined by an international jury. The Prize of the Public will be awarded following votes from the public on Internet. The Special Jury Award will celebrate the sailors who produce the best on-board videos during races.

"We are very pleased to launch this new event with the support of Mirabaud", said MaxComm CEO Bernard Schopfer. "We have a tremendous respect and admiration for those who work hard at helping us share the passion for the sport of sailing through the images they produce. They often work in difficult conditions, with heavy and fragile material. One of the objectives of the contest is to pay tribute to the quality of their work. The authors of the contest will obviously retain full rights over their productions. Our modest ambition is to help promote their videos to a wider audience, beyond the sport of sailing."

The winners of the Mirabaud Sailing Video Award will be celebrated during the Yacht Racing Forum (Aarhus, Denmark, November 27-28, 2017), in front of the sports' leading personalities, events, classes, yacht clubs and sponsors.

"Mirabaud has been involved in top level yacht racing events for over a decade, notably through the Bol d'Or Mirabaud, the sponsorship of Dona Bertarelli and Yann Guichard's Spindrift Racing or its support of offshore sailor Dominique Wavre in the Vendée Globe 2012-13", explains Nicolas Mirabaud, member of the Executive committee at Mirabaud. "We also support the Mirabaud Yacht Racing Image award with passion, and it is a logical development to extend our support to videos. We look forward to discovering the best sailing clips produced each year, and to share our passion with a wide and enthusiastic public."

The Mirabaud Sailing Video Award website will be launched in May 2017, allowing producers to submit their work. The videos will be published on the event website upon reception, whilst the public will be asked to vote from September 1.