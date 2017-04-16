Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 Marine 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Topper Cover
Rain and Sun Topper Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

Strong, diverse line-up for the RORC annual training regatta

by James Boyd today at 4:42 pm 14-16 April 2017
Free coaching on and off the water at the RORC Easter Challenge. New this year, North Sails UK drone footage from the day's racing will be shown at post-race debriefs © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

Britain's premature summer looks set to continue into this weekend for the Royal Ocean Racing Club's Easter Challenge, running on the Solent from Good Friday until Easter Sunday.

The RORC Easter Challenge traditionally doubles as the opener for the club's domestic season and as a 'coaching regatta'. Aiming to try and raise the calibre of racing in the UK, the RORC lays on expert coaching for free for the entire regatta. This comes from some of the world's top coaches, including Jim Saltonstall, MBE, who has played a significant role in honing the skills of so many successful British Olympians. He is joined by professional coach Mason King, plus Eddie Warden Owen, CEO of the RORC - who, aside from being an accomplished sailor has coached America's Cup crews including Team New Zealand and Desafío Español.

They are supplemented by nearly the entire posse from North Sails UK: Frank Gerber and Jeremy Smart will be in the North RIB, while the rest will be racing, but all will be available at the post-race debriefs that will take place daily at the RORC Cowes clubhouse. North Sails is also providing drone footage from the day's racing which will be shown at the debriefs and the clubhouse bar.

According to North Sails' Sam Richmond the format of the post-race debriefs will be modified this year: "The aim is to make it more of an informal panel discussion rather than a straight lecture, and to keep it shorter and interesting. Hopefully the footage will draw people in, as Jim always does and the aim is for everyone to learn something technical without feeling like they're at school."

North Sails will also offer overnight repairs via their North Sails Certified Service experts in their Cowes Yacht Haven loft.

Louise Morton's Coutts Quarter Ton Cup winner, Bullit will be racing in IRC Three at the RORC Easter Challenge starting on Good Friday - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Louise Morton's Coutts Quarter Ton Cup winner, Bullit will be racing in IRC Three at the RORC Easter Challenge starting on Good Friday - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

At present the line-up for the RORC Easter Challenge ranges from the Ker 46, Lady Mariposa, to a quintet of Quarter Tonners, including regular contenders, Sam Laidlaw on Aquila and Louise Morton's Coutts Quarter Ton Cup winner, Bullit.

Stealing the limelight will be the five FAST40+ class yachts, including Sir Keith Mills' Invictus. However nipping at their heels will be the two Mark Mills-designed MAT 1180s, Gallivanter and Christian Zugel's Tschuss (one of two German competitors in IRC One, along with Soenke Bruhns' M34, Hotspot).

Tor McLaren's MAT 1180s, Gallivanter competing in the Warsash Spring Series - photo © Andrew Adams / www.closehauledphotography.com
Tor McLaren's MAT 1180s, Gallivanter competing in the Warsash Spring Series - photo © Andrew Adams / www.closehauledphotography.com

Tor McLaren is campaigning Gallivanter and the RORC Easter Challenge will be the boat's second regatta having only arrived from her Turkish builder a fortnight ago: "We are still very much in a sea trial stage - we have a few electronics and rig issues to sort out and we have got a lot of general tuning to do; getting to know the sails and how the boat performs, etc. The boat is going really well, she's is over-delivering, but we have got a lot of work to do yet." So, a regatta where free coaching is laid on, and particularly one with a large North Sails contingent available for advice, is most welcome at this early stage of Gallivanter's development, being led by Andy Horrocks.

McLaren comes from a J/109 (Inspara), which he sold two years ago and a chartered First 40, Gallivanter. The program for the new Gallivanter will be a mix of inshore and offshore, including the Rolex Fastnet Race. Throughout, he has managed to keep together his young crew: "They are coming on brilliantly. It is going to be a steep learning curve, but it is a lot of fun. I have high hopes for us."

David Franks' 2012 IRC National championship winning JPK 10.10, Strait Dealer - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
David Franks' 2012 IRC National championship winning JPK 10.10, Strait Dealer - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

IRC Two will comprise the 30-40 footers including a strong posse of First 40s, such as RORC Admiral Andrew McIrvine's La Réponse to David Franks' 2012 IRC National championship winning JPK 10.10, Strait Dealer, via several J/109s and Tom Kneen's JPK 10.80, Sunrise.

Racing in IRC Three are the Quarter Tonners as well as Harry J. Heijst's S&S41 Winsome, plus the smaller J/Boats, including three J/97s. Also in the mix are a pair of Sigma 38s, one being the British Offshore Sailing School's Rumour of BOSS, campaigned this season by Team Challenge Racing - a mixed youth crew aged 17 to 25, led by 18-year-old Charlie Ellis.

"We are using it as a shake down," says Ellis of his first RORC Easter Challenge. "We are squaring up against some other boats, so we can learn as much as we can. We are going to make full use of the North guys as well. We want to learn as a team and work on our communication."

18-year-old Charlie Ellis will lead a young crew on Team Challenge Racing - British Offshore Sailing School's Rumour of BOSS - photo © RORC
18-year-old Charlie Ellis will lead a young crew on Team Challenge Racing - British Offshore Sailing School's Rumour of BOSS - photo © RORC

To help crews in such situations, for the Easter Challenge the RORC uniquely relaxes RRS rule 41 'Outside Help'. This, for example, would permit Rumour of BOSS to ship on board one of the Easter Challenge coaches, even for just part of a race.

Team Challenge Racing has on offshore programme this season focussing on the Rolex Fastnet Race with a view to continuing on to do the Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race in 2018.

Racing at the RORC Easter Challenge gets underway on Friday morning at 1055 with several practice starts.

Further information at www.rorc.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

40th Anniversary San Fernando Race underway
16 boats set off from Hong Kong 16 boats came out for the 40th Anniversary of the San Fernando Race, a 480nm race across the South China Sea from Hong Kong to San Fernando, Philippines. Posted today at 11:35 am Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Collection 2.0
30% quicker drying and improved water beading New for 2017, the Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Collection is constructed from the latest in Elite fabric technology; ELITE//2.0 and is derived and evolved from the multi award winning Elite range. Posted on 11 Apr Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship weekend 1
David & Kirsty Apthorp's J-Dream smashes it J/88 J-Dream (David & Kirsty Apthorp) will be hard to catch in the J/88 class after five straight wins on the first weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship (08/09 April). Posted on 10 Apr Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 5
Hazy but not lazy Another day of varied racing conditions on day 5 of the Helly Hensen Warsash Spring Series a light and hazy day for crews, but certainly not lazy. Posted on 10 Apr FAST40+ fleet take to the water
To kick off the 2017 season with RORC Easter Challenge After a busy winter with lots of the FAST40+ race teams carrying out some exciting developments to their boats, 5 of the teams are ready to hit the water for early season racing for the RORC Easter Challenge. Posted on 10 Apr Betsy Island Race in Hobart
Octogenarian sailor's IRC pennant Senior Hobart yachtsman Don Calvert, now in his early 80s, yesterday added another pennant to a long and successful local and international career with his Castro 40, Intrigue. Posted on 9 Apr Sea Bags announced as Sustainability Sponsor
At Antigua Sailing Week 2017 Sea Bags, a brand at the forefront of giving a second life to used sails, has signed on as a sponsor for Antigua Sailing Week. The partnership supports an on-going commitment to promote environmentally responsible behaviour. Posted on 8 Apr The Round the Island Race
It's what memories are made of... The Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay delivers everything you expect from a top quality sporting event. Posted on 6 Apr Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 4
Bright and light Race Officer Peter Knight summed up day four (Sunday 02 April) of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series as "a testing day for competitors and committee boats alike!". Posted on 3 Apr BVI Spring Regatta overall
One deciding race on the final day Competitors in the 46th edition of the BVI Spring Regatta were only too happy to call it quits after one final race on Sunday when extremely light air made for very shifty and challenging conditions. Posted on 3 Apr

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Ullswater YC Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs Easter Regatta for Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs
Ullswater YC- 15 Apr to 17 Apr Bala SC Monohull dinghies Easter Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 15 Apr to 16 Apr Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Apr Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy