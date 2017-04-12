Please select your home edition
Fish, Chips and Race Hut Tips

by Jennie Clark today at 7:46 pm 12 April 2017

Over 20 members of Ripon SC recently took part in an evening introducing them to the skills needed for effective race management. Led by Bernard and Jennie Clark, the evening introduced the group, many of whom are newer members of the club, to the paperwork, flags, clocks and autohoot system which the club uses to manage its busy programme of weekday and weekend racing.

With practical examples and discussions ranging from how to decide on the position and length of the start line to what to do if it all goes horribly wrong in the run up to the start – cue vigorous waving of the postponement flag.

The evening included a Fish and Chip Supper, and celebration of one of the group passing her final exams and becoming a Doctor.

The club is keen to provide skill based training around race management, and ran an RYA Club Race Officer course in March. They will be running an RYA RRO/CRO+ course later this year and hope that this evening introductory course will encourage more members to consider developing their skills in this area – vital to the club's ongoing ability to run first class racing. The CRO+/RRO course will be held on 2 and 3 December and members of other clubs in the Region are welcome to attend – if you are interested in booking a place please email or follow the enquiry links from the club's website.

