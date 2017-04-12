Please select your home edition
Earn double commission in May with RYA Joining Point

by Emma Slater today at 11:45 am 12 April 2017
As part of a special promotion the RYA is offering all its 'Joining Points' the chance to earn double commission on all RYA memberships recruited during the month of May.

From 01 May and for the duration of the month, all clubs, training centres and marine organisations signed up as RYA Joining Points will receive double the standard commission values of the scheme; meaning they'll receive £20 commission for every family membership or £15 for every personal membership they sign up.

The scheme provides a quick and easy way for clubs, training centres and marine organisations registered as RYA Joining Points to encourage their customers to join the RYA and experience the many great benefits of membership. As a thank you for spreading the word about RYA membership, Joining Points receive a commission for each Member who signs up.

"The Joining Point scheme is a real win for all involved. The Joining Points earn valuable commission to feedback in to their organisation, the new members get to enjoy all the great benefits RYA membership affords them and the RYA sees its membership flourish", commented RYA Membership Development Manager, Conor Swift.

"Every new RYA member adds their voice in support of the work of the RYA ensuring that legislators, regulators and other authorities understand and take account of recreational boating activity. The more members we have, the louder our voice to act on members behalf to protect their freedom to use the water responsibly, with the minimum of restrictions."

Existing RYA Joining Points don't need to do anything to register for this offer, the double commission will automatically be applied to their account in July's payment run. All they need to do is tell their customers about the benefits of RYA membership and get them to sign up; it's that simple.

Existing Joining Points requiring more promotional materials should email quoting their Joining Point reference number or the name of their club or organisation to receive further membership forms.

Each Joining Point pack provides the club or centre with the possibly of earning up to £1,000 in commission, up to £2,000 during April's double commission special promotion, depending upon the number of members signed up. Commission is paid on a quarterly basis and the amount depends upon they type of membership signed up to.

Signing up as an RYA Joining Point is completely free and easy to do, simply email to get started.

"Make sure you sign up today and be ready for the start of this extra special promotion", Conor added.

For more information about the RYA Joining Point scheme visit www.rya.org.uk/go/joiningpoint.

To find out more about the benefits of becoming an RYA member visit www.rya.org.uk/membership/Pages/why-join-the-rya.aspx

May's double commission offer closes at midnight on Wednesday 31 May 2017. Double commission will be paid on all applications received by the closing deadline.

Love Boating? Then why not join the association that promotes and protects, safe, successful and rewarding British boating. Join today and support the RYA in protecting your boating rights and freedoms. Take advantage of free advice and support on all aspects of your boating, as well as enjoying a range of fantastic personal member offers. Find out more by calling 02380 604 159, email or visit www.rya.org.uk

