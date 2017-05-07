Please select your home edition
6th Paignton POSH to be held on 6-7 May

by Arthur Phillips today at 9:56 am 6-7 May 2017
POSH: Paignton's flagship event for singlehanders © Steve Cayley

2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for single-handers: POSH. This is the only BIG single hander event in the south-west for mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 down to how fast would you like sir?!

Last year POSH had well over 60 boats and always attracts a variety of fast classes: Contenders, Lasers, International Canoes, Phantoms, Blazes, D-Ones, RS600s, RS100s, and this year we have a fleet of RS Aeros coming along too, and a number of these classes have made it part of their circuit events. D-Zeros, Streakers and Solos may like to use it as an early practice event in Tor Bay ahead of their nationals at Royal Torbay Yacht Club later in the season.

POSH will take place this year over the weekend of Sat/Sun 6th/7th May, with three races per day over the two days. An extra incentive to organise your sailing calendar is our early reduced entry free – details of which can be found on the PSC website POSH information page. Included in your entry fee is participation in all six of the races and a meal at the Saturday night reception in the clubhouse, which is a perfect time to catch up on the days racing and check out the results.

POSH: Paignton's flagship event for singlehanders - photo © Steve Cayley
POSH: Paignton's flagship event for singlehanders - photo © Steve Cayley

Paignton Sailing Club is located in Paignton Harbour on the shores of beautiful Tor Bay. Boats can launch at any state of the tide from the wide beaches of Paignton sands, and the winds are generally off the land and not excessive. Only steady easterlies generate big waves and add that extra dimension to the sailing. There is easy access to the club with free parking within a few minutes walk and ample reasonably priced accommodation. So if you fancy taking part in this prestigious event then PRE-ENTER NOW via our website to avoid disappointment.

Last year due to the number of boats we ran 4 start sequences, meaning we had about 15 to 20 boats in each start, which helped to spread out the competitors. Having this type of system means we could have quick turn-around times and keep the sailors sailing rather than waiting for other fleets to finish.

You could also bring the family down and let them enjoy the many attractions of one of the countries top holiday destinations, the English Riviera, with its wonderful scenery and beaches and UNESCO-recognised Global Geopark, while you indulge yourself winning races!

We look forward to seeing you there and if you have any problems or queries please email us at

www.paigntonsailingclub.co.uk

