Musto are official suppliers to the British Sailing Team

Musto are thrilled to announce that they are, once again, the official supplier of Apparel, Luggage, Accessories and Footwear to the British Sailing Team.

The world's leading sailing brand will once again be joining up with the most successful Olympic Classes sailing nation in history, on their journey to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. With rising stars such as Ben Saxton, Kieran Martin & Eilidh McIntyre there is a new generation of talent emerging with exciting potential that Musto is proud to be a part of.

Britain has a proud history of achievement in the sport across the board, and paired with pioneering apparel, the British Sailing Team will be looking to add to their medal successes over the next four-year cycle.

Musto, leading from the front in innovation and technology, will be providing the British Sailing Team with the Inside Edge. It's the precise attention to detail, decades of experience and winning mentality that have kept Musto at the forefront of the industry, and these are the exact qualities the team will need to be successful on the big stage.

Musto are also proud to partner with the British Youth Sailing Team, launching the Musto Junior Riders initiative to support youth athletes.

Petra Carran, Head of Marketing for Musto said: "It is extremely exciting to partner with the most successful sailing team in Olympic history, and provide them with the most innovative kit solutions from Musto. Combining Musto's industry leading technology with the British Sailing Team's experience on the water will, we hope, lead to a successful challenge for gold".

RYA Performance Director, John Derbyshire OBE, said: "We're delighted to be teaming up once again with Musto for this four-year cycle towards Tokyo – a venue which of course carries special significance for company founder and medal-winning sailing Olympian Keith Musto.

"It's vital that the British Sailing Team partners with a quality brand which shares its values of collaboration and innovation in order to keep our athletes at the cutting edge of the sport, and looking great to boot."

