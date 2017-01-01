Please select your home edition
BodyHoliday Saint Lucia 'Spring Sail' with Olympic Gold Medallist Saskia Clark

by James Ward today at 6:25 am

This year BodyHoliday offered the very first 'Spring Sail' in March alongside Olympic Gold Medallist and World Sailor of the Year (2016) – Saskia Clark.

Many lucky guests took part in complimentary on-shore lessons, learning the ropes from Saskia and the BodyHoliday's sailing professionals. To add to this amazing experience, guests participated in the X-Treme 26 afternoon sails where Saskia and our team gave 'Masterclasses' on-board these top-of-the-line racing yachts, helping the guests hone their sailing skills even further.

To add to the fun, BodyHoliday Saint Lucia ran its inaugural 'BodyHoliday Regatta Series' which included a free-to-enter Hobie Cat regatta in which great prizes were offered to the winners. This year our victors David and Fleur both won 3 free days on their next BodyHoliday vacation! To top it off, participants were then offered crew positions on our X-Treme 26's 'BLUE' and 'REEF' for our 'BodyHoliday Match Race Series' which proved to be exciting and exhilarating for all involved. Team BodyHoliday (skippered by Eric Baray) pulled off an upset victory over Team Saskia to claim the series 2 - 1 and keep the BodyHoliday trophy here in St Lucia.

Spring Sail masterclass at BodyHoliday Saint Lucia with Olympic gold medallist Saskia Clark - photo © BodyHoliday
Spring Sail masterclass at BodyHoliday Saint Lucia with Olympic gold medallist Saskia Clark - photo © BodyHoliday

Looking towards the horizon, BodyHoliday is keen to increase our sailing offering with future 'Spring Sail' events along with many more Masterclasses alongside the world's great sailing Olympic champions. Also in the pipeline is an exciting affiliation that will allow our professional team of instructors to offer formal accreditation for those guests looking to "Gain sailing certification while on vacation". We invite all new and old sailors alike to join us in sharing an experience in the warm sun and sea that is on offer here at the BodyHoliday Saint Lucia.

Find out more about sailing at BodyHoliday Saint Lucia here and about the full resort at www.thebodyholiday.com

Spring Sail masterclass at BodyHoliday Saint Lucia with Olympic gold medallist Saskia Clark - photo © BodyHoliday
Spring Sail masterclass at BodyHoliday Saint Lucia with Olympic gold medallist Saskia Clark - photo © BodyHoliday

