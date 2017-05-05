Damian Marley to Headline Antigua Sailing Week's Reggae in the Park

by Antigua Sailing Week today at 1:48 pm

Internationally acclaimed reggae artist, Damian "Junior Gong" Marley – the youngest son of the legendary Bob Marley – is set to headline the eighth edition of Antigua Sailing Week's Reggae in the Park. The concert is one of the most highly anticipated events on the Antigua Sailing Week party calendar.

The award-winning Grammy artist will head up the main stage on Tuesday May 2, 2017 and is expected to take partygoers on a musical journey filled with the pulsating rhythms of reggae music.

Antigua Sailing Week Events Manager Omari Harrigan said: "The 50th edition is indeed a monumental year, the only thing that could augment this is securing a major international headline act for our famous Reggae in the Park on Tuesday, May 2! Spectators will certainly be satisfied with this awesome performer."

Marley's appearance at Reggae in the Park will follow the expected launch of his fourth solo studio album titled Stony Hill that will feature singles like Nail Pon Cross, Roar Fi A Cause, Caution and Everybody Wants To Be Somebody.

This follow-up album comes eleven years after Marley's record Welcome to Jamrock earned him a 2006 Grammy Award for the Best Reggae Album and for the Best Urban/Alternative Performance.

Harrigan added that: "We haven't had new music from Marley in quite a while. The fact that he is performing at Antigua Sailing Week – soon after he is set to release his album – is quite fantastic, as he is now making a huge transition in his career and this is quite a blessing for us here in Antigua."

Opening acts for this year's concert will also include Zambai, Daina Barnes, Promise, Drastic, Rico & Muzik 4 Play (RM4P), Eddie Mello and DJ Tanny.

"The Antigua Sailing Week organizing committee also want to thank the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and all our sponsors and contributors for their generous support to help make this 50th edition a truly memorable one," Harrigan added.

Antigua Sailing Week's Reggae in the Park will be hosted in historic Nelson's Dockyard. The concert has exploded in popularity since its start in 2010 and has, over the years, drawn crowds of almost 4,000 strong. In the past, it has featured an array of celebrated reggae performers such as Third World, Maxi Priest and Shaggy.

Early bird tickets are available on the TicketTing app for EC$95 and will soon be on sale at outlets. Tickets purchased at the door are EC$135. Johnnie Walker is sponsoring the all-inclusive VIP experience.

Tickets are available via the TickeTing Events app for Android and Apple devices. Download the app now at ticketingevents.co.

For a full entertainment lineup visit the shoreside party schedule at www.sailingweek.com/shoreside-and-party-schedule.

For a full schedule of our racing events visit www.sailingweek.com/schedule/event-schedule.