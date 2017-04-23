Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
Wave Hi-Fit
Wave Hi-Fit

Big J/70 class to highlight Sperry Charleston Race Week

by Dan Dickison today at 12:40 pm 20-23 April 2017
J/70s such as these will be among the 230 boats at Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017 © Tim Wilkes / www.timwilkes.com

The largest keelboat regatta in the America's – Sperry Charleston Race Week – is known to attract big one-design fleets. And that trait will continue this year as 77 J/70s are expected to compete when the initial starting gun fires next week on Friday, April 21.

Now in its 22nd year, Sperry Charleston Race Week has evolved to become a mecca for trailerable one-design sailboats from across the country. Along with the J/70 Class, event organizers are expecting a significant turnout among the Melges 24, VX One Design, J/24 classes in particular. And several other one-design classes are expected to produce strong numbers as well. In all, 230 boats have registered to compete.

"We characteristically see a robust turnout among one-design classes," said Randy Draftz, the Event Director for Race Week. "Informal surveys of competitors indicate that people love to attend this event because it truly is a regatta unlike any other."

Part of Race Week's appeal, Draftz says, is that it regularly draws top-caliber sailing talent and presents challenging conditions. "Our competitors have to deal with Charleston's tricky tides," he explains. "But we also know that sailors are drawn here by the location. We have a superb beachside venue that's ideal for the social aspects of the regatta. That's where we set up our regatta village and event headquarters. When you combine all that with Charleston's popularity as a destination, this event is hard to beat."

This year, competitors will be arriving from 24 different U.S. states and seven foreign countries. Several factors keep sailors coming back to Race Week each year says Draftz. "We strive to provide the best on-the-water race management possible. Our race officers are among the most experienced in the sport, and they all share a competitor-centric outlook. That means their No. 1 priority is doing what's best for the racers. That's ingrained in the DNA of this event."

This year, one of the things that will be "best for the racers" is the fact that the organizers have adopted the ORC (Offshore Racing Congress) Rule for all handicap racers except those in the Pursuit classes. The ORC system provides fair and competitive scoring for different boat types and is the largest measurement-based system in the world. (An FAQ page explaining the ORC Rule is available on the Sperry Charleston Race Week website.)

Another new feature that the organizers have developed for participants is a Pro-Am event scheduled for Saturday after the regular racing finishes. This series within a series is intended for spectators at the event and it's being staged as a fundraiser for the College of Charleston's Sailing Program. Ten high-profile racers who are well known in the sport will each steer one of the College's J/22s. Their crews will include one member from the College's varsity sailing team and guests who have paid for the privilege of sailing with some of the most talented sailors in the sport.

Sperry Charleston Race Week gets underway with practice races and a skippers meeting on Thursday, April 20, and the competition starts in earnest the following day. More than 220 boats have registered to compete. Follow the event on its website and on its social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube).

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship weekend 1
David & Kirsty Apthorp's J-Dream smashes it J/88 J-Dream (David & Kirsty Apthorp) will be hard to catch in the J/88 class after five straight wins on the first weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship (08/09 April). Posted on 10 Apr Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 5
Hazy but not lazy Another day of varied racing conditions on day 5 of the Helly Hensen Warsash Spring Series a light and hazy day for crews, but certainly not lazy. Posted on 10 Apr U.S. Melges 24 Nationals at Charleston overall
Porter wins impressive record-breaking seventh title The final day at of the 2017 U.S. Melges 24 National Championship hosted by the Charleston Yacht Club (ChYC) commenced as originally forecasted - light to almost no breeze. Posted on 10 Apr Yacht Club de Monaco sets pace for season
With J70 and M32 racing series openers The Yacht Club de Monaco delighted sailing enthusiasts as it hosted two unusual regattas in the Principality to set the pace for the summer. Posted on 9 Apr U.S. Melges 24 Nationals at Charleston day 2
What a difference a day can make Wow, what a difference a day can make. This was the theme of Day Two (Aoril 8) of the 2017 U.S. Melges 24 National Championship hosted by the Charleston Yacht Club (ChYC). Posted on 9 Apr U.S. Melges 24 Nationals at Charleston day 1
Spectacular racing conditions Melges 24 teams could not have asked for more spectacular racing conditions on opening day (April 7) at the 2017 U.S. Melges 24 National Championship hosted by the Charleston Yacht Club (ChYC). Posted on 8 Apr Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 4
Bright and light Race Officer Peter Knight summed up day four (Sunday 02 April) of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series as "a testing day for competitors and committee boats alike!". Posted on 3 Apr Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 3
'Chilled Champagne' sailing Sunday, 26 March's racing sees us at midpoint of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series and the overall results are beginning to take shape as the front runners and riders start to become apparent. Posted on 27 Mar Entry Open for Landsail Tyres J-Cup 2017
To be held at Torbay in August J Boats agent Key Yachting Ltd. and the Royal Torbay Yacht Club are thrilled to announce that entry is open for the Landsail Tyres J-Cup 2017 in Partnership with B&G! Posted on 20 Mar Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series day 2
Testing conditions If patience was the key factor in Race 1 then endurance and good waterproofs were the key factors in Race 2 of the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series on Sunday. Posted on 20 Mar

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Ullswater YC Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs Easter Regatta for Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs
Ullswater YC- 15 Apr to 17 Apr Bala SC Monohull dinghies Easter Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 15 Apr to 16 Apr Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Apr Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy