Miracle Midland Area Championship at Staunton Harold Sailing Club

by Graham Watts today at 7:40 am 8-9 April 2017
Miracle Midland Championship at Staunton Harold © Tim Gray & Nigel Burrows

After a 10 year absence from the club, bright sunshine and light winds greeted the Miracles to Staunton Harold Sailing Club over the weekend of 8/9 April 2017. Five visitors joined the home boats for a joint event with the GP14 fleet.

Race 1 saw Dave & Zara Turtle (4026) get a port end flyer at the pin end and sail off with a good lead, however, Tracy Amos & Gemma Gibson (3692) closed the gap and while in a battle with the leaders allowed Graham Watts & Helen Jacks 3813 to join them but it was Dave & Zara at the gun, closely followed by Tracy & Gemma, then Graham & Helen.

Miracle Midland Championship at Staunton Harold - photo © Tim Gray & Nigel Burrows
Miracle Midland Championship at Staunton Harold - photo © Tim Gray & Nigel Burrows

In Race 2, it was Tracy & Gemma who took the lead but the lead swapped several times with Graham & Helen, Dave & Zara, but at the finish it was Tracy & Gemma, with Graham & Helen close behind just holding off Dave & Zara.

Saturday night the club laid on a very tasty curry meal and a local brewery supplied a barrel of beer.

Sunday was looking good with the breeze picking up and an even warmer day in store.

Miracle Midland Championship at Staunton Harold - photo © Tim Gray & Nigel Burrows
Miracle Midland Championship at Staunton Harold - photo © Tim Gray & Nigel Burrows

Race 3 saw Graham & Helen take the lead early on and they held on until the very last reach, when a gust hit them and nearly tipped them in, which allowed Tracy & Gemma to sail over the top of them and around the last mark towards the finishing line, with Graham & Helen just holding off Dave & Zara to the post.

In race 4, Tracy & Gemma and Dave & Zara were changing places consistently and after two laps, neither had noticed that the shorten course flag had gone up or heard the hooter with the two boats in a great battle. Graham & Helen (who had read the signs) decided to go high up the course then tacked and crossed the line at the committee boat end, ahead of Tracy & Gemma and Dave & Zara. Simon Reddicliffe & Mark Atherton (4007) came 4th; so far they had come 4th in every race.

Miracle Midland Championship at Staunton Harold - photo © Tim Gray & Nigel Burrows
Miracle Midland Championship at Staunton Harold - photo © Tim Gray & Nigel Burrows

With everything to play for in Race 5 and the wind building up even more, it was Simon & Mark who shot into the lead; the conditions suited them and nobody could catch them and took line honours, which meant Tracy & Gemma winning the event, Graham & Helen 2nd and Dave & Zara 3rd

Overall Results:

1st - 3692 - Tracy Amos & Gemma Gibson (Redoubt SC)
2nd - 3813 - Graham Watts & Helen Jacks (Staunton Harold SC)
3rd - 4026 - Dave & Zara Turtle (Shotwick / Shustoke SC)
4th - 4007 - Simon Reddecliffe & Mark Atherton (Delph / Leigh & Lowton SC)
5th - 4006 - Alan Bennett & Aileen Barnett (Staunton Harold SC)
6th - 4052 - Dave & Jean Reed (Girton SC)
7th - 4098 - Ian & Lilly Brown (Delph SC)
8th - 3793 - John George & Richard Barnett (Staunton Harold SC)
9th - 3755 - Keith Martin & John Whitehouse (Teasdale SC)

