Kiama X keeps coastal cruising comfortable

by Liz Rushall, Zhik today at 8:17 pm

Kiama X is Zhik's new range for coastal sailing and boating. Designed for premium levels of comfort it is tailored specifically for women and men to enable free movement with a sleek fit.

The high cut, fleece lined collar neatly houses the hi-vis offshore hood for all weather protection. Plus, the self-coloured reflective elements are discreetly positioned around the jacket. They only show when they are needed, giving it a sleek look and making it ideal for onshore wear too.

The jacket fabric is a two layer waterproof breathable using a laminated membrane that shares the same core technology as Zhik's highly durable Isotak® offshore fabric. A super soft, wicking fleece inner lining adds to insulation and comfort levels along with fleece lined hand warmer pockets.

Generous storage is catered for with roomy, secure cargo pockets and a large zippered chest pocket. A 600 denier, abrasion resistant nylon is extensively used for the jacket seat, and also on the matching Kiama trousers. All seams are fully taped using Zhik's proprietary Qulock™ system and, along with adjustable cuffs, Kiama X has everything the majority of coastal cruising sailors need to keep the water out.

Kiama X Jacket

Available in Black and Flame Red

Men's sizes XS - XXXL; Women's size XS - XL

RRP €365.00: £249.00

Available in Black

Unisex Sizes XS - XXXL

RRP €365.00 £149.00

More information on the full range can be found at www.zhik.com/yacht/outer-layers.html