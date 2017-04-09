Sutton and East Surrey Water Board Cup at Bough Beech Sailing Club

Sutton and East Surrey Water Board Cup at Bough Beech © Martyn Smith Sutton and East Surrey Water Board Cup at Bough Beech © Martyn Smith

by Martyn Smith today at 4:30 pm

Sunday 9th April was this year's date for the annual club regatta for the Sutton and East Surrey Water Board Cup. The event is handicap racing for all club entrants held over three races on the day.

This year, on a warm and breezy Spring day, 45 entrants enjoyed perfect conditions. 14 different classes and a total of 61 members took part with the additional Scorpion Open and Junior training making all club services very busy.

The first race, after a general recall, was won on handicap by John Reed in his Solo with Dave Roberts and his Wayfarer 2nd and Nick Marden in another Solo 3rd.

Race 2 was won by Richard Hudson in a Laser 2000 with Dave Robert and his Wayfarer 2nd and Vic Townsend (Laser) 3rd.

After lunch race 3 was again won by Richard Hudson (L2000), Richard Lambert 2nd (Supernova) and a tie for 3rd between Nick Marden (Solo) and Rob Howe (Laser) 3rd.

Overall Results: (top three, 3 races, 1 discard)

1st R. Hudson & Z Hudson, L2000

2nd D. Roberts & Bryne, Wayfarer

3rd N. Marden, Solo