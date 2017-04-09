Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Blaze Cover
Rain and Sun Blaze Cover

Sutton and East Surrey Water Board Cup at Bough Beech Sailing Club

by Martyn Smith today at 4:30 pm 9 April 2017
Sutton and East Surrey Water Board Cup at Bough Beech © Martyn Smith

Sunday 9th April was this year's date for the annual club regatta for the Sutton and East Surrey Water Board Cup. The event is handicap racing for all club entrants held over three races on the day.

This year, on a warm and breezy Spring day, 45 entrants enjoyed perfect conditions. 14 different classes and a total of 61 members took part with the additional Scorpion Open and Junior training making all club services very busy.

The first race, after a general recall, was won on handicap by John Reed in his Solo with Dave Roberts and his Wayfarer 2nd and Nick Marden in another Solo 3rd.

Race 2 was won by Richard Hudson in a Laser 2000 with Dave Robert and his Wayfarer 2nd and Vic Townsend (Laser) 3rd.

After lunch race 3 was again won by Richard Hudson (L2000), Richard Lambert 2nd (Supernova) and a tie for 3rd between Nick Marden (Solo) and Rob Howe (Laser) 3rd.

Overall Results: (top three, 3 races, 1 discard)

1st R. Hudson & Z Hudson, L2000
2nd D. Roberts & Bryne, Wayfarer
3rd N. Marden, Solo

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Scorpions at Bough Beech
A sunny and picturesque weekend Eleven Scorpions turned up to a sunny and picturesque Bough Beech reservoir for a weekend of racing in round 1 of the Scorpion South-East championship. Posted on 10 Apr Streaker Southern Area Championship
Rooster Super Series starts at Bough Beech 13 boats from 12 different clubs competed in the Streaker Southern Area Championships at Bough Beech SC on Saturday 1st April. The conditions were excellent with sunshine and a breeze that offered gusts and shifts to keep everyone concentrating. Posted on 6 Apr Lasers at Bough Beech
South East Grand Prix Event 1 This will be a short report. It has to be and it will become clear why. On the 25th March, there was a lot of activity, but there was not a lot of racing going on. The BBSC weather god did it again... Posted on 4 Apr RS600s at Bough Beech
Richard Smith holds off David Goudie A good contingent of RS600s descended on Bough Beech sailing club on Saturday 1st April to show that the recent resurgence in the class is going from strength to strength and, with almost perfect 600 weather, it was looking good for a spectacular start. Posted on 2 Apr RS600 Series set to start at Bough Beech
Racing on 1st April... it's no joke! It's no joke, the first event of this year's RS600 series takes place on Saturday April 1st at Bough Beech SC down in Kent. Posted on 25 Mar Bough Beech Icicle Series overall
A record 76 competitors this year The series was defined by light winds, up until the last day. Entrants for the series set a record this year, 76 in the conventional fleet and 28 in the asymmetric, numbers on the start line more than 55 on some occasions. Posted on 2 Mar Bough Beech Icicle Series update
Eight of the scheduled 16 races now complete With 8 races completed at the halfway point, 86 boats have taken part. Each Sunday has seen 50 to 60 on the start line from the home club and clubs in the South East. Posted on 9 Feb Bough Beech Icicle Series finally underway
After two weeks lost due to lack of wind The 2017 Icicle at Bough Beech SC finally got under way on Sunday 15th January after the loss of the first 2 races on the 8th due to lack of wind. Posted on 16 Jan Snipes at Bough Beech
Open Meeting and Junior Nationals The 26th and 27th November saw 13 boats descend upon Bough Beech water for its first Snipe Open and the Snipe Junior Nationals. Upon arrival, the wind was looking dreary with the surface of the Kentish reservoir hardly being disturbed. Posted on 30 Nov 2016 Fireflys at Bough Beech
Wind decides to fit in with the school timetables Saturday 1st October saw the Bough Beech Firefly open take place at Bough Beech Reservoir, with four races run back to back in the afternoon to fit in with school timetables! Posted on 6 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Ullswater YC Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs Easter Regatta for Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs
Ullswater YC- 15 Apr to 17 Apr Bala SC Monohull dinghies Easter Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 15 Apr to 16 Apr Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Apr Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy