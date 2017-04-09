Please select your home edition
RS Aero Class Training at Lymington

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 3:15 pm 8-9 April 2017
RS Aero class training at Lymington © LW Media

Glorious blue skies and pleasant medium breezes blessed Lymington for the sixth and final monthly RS Aero UK Winter Training weekend of this season. However, there was nothing wintery about this weekend with summer kit and sun cream coming out for the first time this year!

A fantastic turnout with 22 RS Aeros in the coaching over the weekend and a further 3 involved in the club activities enjoyed Lymington near its best. The focus of the weekend was downwind wave sailing, improving both balance and speed. The Class brought onboard the expertise of ex Laser Radial campaigner and European Bronze medallist Chloe Martin to teach us some of her tricks.

Any two hours are never the same at Lymington and whilst we spent most of Saturday beating upwind against the tide in an Easterly we spent most of Sunday practicing running downwind in a Westerly against the ebb. There where plenty of nice waves about and enough wind for marginal planing at times to improve our speed and balance through the waves both upwind and down.

RS Aero class training at Lymington - photo © LW Media
RS Aero class training at Lymington - photo © LW Media

Coaches Chloe Martin and Paul Robson kept two groups busy up-turning, down-turning, trimming and rolling in an attempt to learn more about what combination of techniques works best on the RS Aero in various wind and wave patterns. It was so nice out there we had two good long sessions on the water each day. Only a few neglected muscles were left complaining! Thanks go to Keith Willis who was out in the mother-ship providing support together with refreshments, photos and video! The full LW Media photo album can be found here.

The weekend proved a great finish to this winter’s schedule, to get set for summer and to further develop this program again next winter. Already the 2017/18 Winter Training program is in place. Once again there will be six monthly weekends that include three new venues. A new UK Youth Squad is being launched which shall run within the Winter Training program. Full details of the 2017/18 Winter Training and UK Youth Squad applications are HERE.

RS Aero class training at Lymington - photo © LW Media
RS Aero class training at Lymington - photo © LW Media
Related Articles

April at RS Sailing
A few upcoming events not to miss! We're here to answer your questions. Anything specific you want to know? If you follow us on social media, you will have hopefully seen the Friday Forum that goes Live on Facebook every couple of weeks. Posted on 8 Apr RS Aero Sustainability Challenge at Burghfield
Competition hotting up at each event Thanks to Richard Watsham who captures a great day's racing in his report perfectly; 27 RS Aeros travelled to Burghfield SC in order to compete in the inaugural sustainability challenge. Posted on 6 Apr RS Aero Australian Championship
Chris Brain back after a 34 year interval The last time Chris Brain sailed competitively was 34 years ago on a Minnow, the same Minnow that brought him out of retirement for the Aero Australian Championship he won off Black Rock on the shores of Port Phillip in Victoria over the weekend. Posted on 3 Apr Icom Support Charity 'Race to Scotland'
Ken Fowler's sailing record attempt Icom UK are supporting Ken Fowler who aims to sail from Land's End to John O'Groats in a dinghy to raise £50,000 for two amazing charities, Cancer Research and Oakhaven Hospice. Posted on 31 Mar RS Aero Australian Championship preview
To be held at Black Rock this weekend This weekend's Skiff Regatta 2017 hosted by Black Rock Yacht Club in Victoria will feature the largest competitive gathering of Aero sailboats in Australia, with 24 entries lining up for the second ever RS Aero national championship. Posted on 30 Mar RS Aero Grand Tour 2017
RS Sailing on the road to demo days around the country Team RS are fuelling up, strapping down and hitting the road to show off the RS Aero - the World's Fastest Growing Sailboat Class - to more clubs, more sailors and more spectators. Posted on 29 Mar RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championships
28 helms race at Island Barn Reservoir 28 RS Aeros competed at Island Barn, excited at the prospect of a breezy blue-sky day with flat water and a large home fleet. A welcoming committee to help up the ramp, fine bacon baps and an Aero bar for those who pre-registered set the feel for the day. Posted on 28 Mar RS Aero Noble Marine Spring Championships
At Island Barn Reservoir on Saturday Spring is certainly here with mild temperatures and refreshingly fresh breezes and this Saturday's RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championships is also the final event of the RS Aero UK Winter Series. Posted on 24 Mar Ken Fowler and his 900 mile charity epic
RS Aero from Land's End to John O'Groats A special feature interview with Ken Fowler, Vice-Commodore of Highcliffe Sailing Club, who will be sailing from Land's End to John O'Groats in an RS Aero to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Oakhaven Hospice. Posted on 21 Mar RS Aero Worlds to be held at Carnac
Online entry open for July event in France Online entry opened this week for the first RS Aero World Championship, which shall be held at the French seaside resort of Carnac on the Brittany coast from 23rd-28th July 2017. Posted on 9 Mar

Upcoming Events

Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Broadwater SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Broadwater SC- 23 Apr Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Burghfield SC RS Aero UK Youth Nationals for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 12 Aug to 13 Aug
