Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard

What to Wear: Principles of Layering by Lucy Burn at Rooster Sailing

by Lucy Burn, Rooster Sailing today at 12:17 pm 12 April 2017
Whether you are a complete beginner or a seasoned professional, wearing the right kit for the conditions and being comfortable on the water... © Leonard Szabo

Whether you are a complete beginner or a seasoned professional, wearing the right kit for the conditions and being comfortable on the water can affect your enjoyment, safety and results.

The buzz word in the technical marine clothing industry at the moment is "layering," but what does that actually mean? The idea can be confusing, particularly in winter when too many layers of warm clothing can leave you looking like the Michelin man and unable to move.

Thanks to advances in fabric technology and the way these are applied to the design and fit of sailing kit, you can find that you can get away with a "less is more" approach to your kit bag. Rooster®'s approach to manufacturing sailing kit starts primarily with the end-user in mind. Our products are specifically designed to give the wearer maximum comfort, safety and functionality whilst maintaining quality and durability – it won't break the bank either.

Rooster PolyPro top - photo © Leonard Szabo
Rooster PolyPro top - photo © Leonard Szabo

The Rooster® layering concept involves selecting a base layer, mid layer and top layer that is interchangeable and can be worn all year round – and this is where you get your value for money. Choose pieces that can be layered up or down depending on the temperature and conditions, this is particularly important for Brits who can experience four seasons in one day.

The Rooster® base layer is called PolyPro™ and should be worn next to your skin underneath your wetsuit. Another buzz word in the industry is "hydrophobic" which basically means the material repels water. These base layers can be washed overnight and will be dry by morning, in fact they feel dry to the touch when you take them out of the washing machine. They're also multi-purpose and can be used for skiing, winter cycling and running, basically any time you feel like you need to put thermals on. Our PolyPro™ base layers are available as a top, leggings, glove liners, socks, head band and balaclava.

The principles of layering - photo © Leonard Szabo
The principles of layering - photo © Leonard Szabo

The mid layer is your neoprene layer. We recommend choosing a longjohn and top as they can be worn as separates depending on the conditions. We offer these products in a range of thickness to suit the climate the sailor predominately sails in and whether they tend to feel the cold or not. The most popular with our year-round sailors is the SuperTherm® 4mm Longjohn. If you're a Spring to Autumn sailor then the Race Skin 2.5mm Longjohn might suit you better. For the occasional fair weather sailor or for those lucky to sail in warmer waters, the ThermaFlex® 1.5mm Longjohn would be more suitable. These can be paired up with a top of the same neoprene thickness, however many opt for a thinner layer combining a 4mm Longjohn with a 1.5mm top.

The principles of layering - photo © Fatima Diz
The principles of layering - photo © Fatima Diz

Finally, the top layer is probably the cherry on the Rooster® cake. Our development of the Aquafleece® material revolutionised the standard spray top. The fabric has a Polyurethane coating on the outside for water resistance, durability and flexibility combined with a fleece inner layer to keep you snug and warm – a combination that works well when wet or dry. It's one of those products that people try once and never look back!

Once you've added your accessories – Gloves, Boots, Buoyancy Aid, Hat – you're ready to go and will be warm, comfortable and moving around the boat like a ninja! Best of all, you'll have a wardrobe of interchangeable kit that will see you through all seasons.

For advice on layering and which products might work best with your existing kit to give you a heat boost, just give us a call, we're more than happy to help.

The principles of layering - photo © Rooster Sailing
The principles of layering - photo © Rooster Sailing

Related Articles

NEW: Rooster Race Marks - SAVE 35%
Plus the team looks back on the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show We're back from the Dinghy Show and still riding the high! It's always great to get the chance talk to our customers face-to-face and help them with their kit requirements for the coming season. Posted on 12 Mar Steve Cockerill talks on Rooster's new products
Race Skin, Hikers, Sails, Ropes & more! We spoke to Steve Cockerill at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about the new products Rooster Sailing had on show. Steve's enthusiasm and innovation always bring exciting new ideas to sailing, and we talked about the new Raceskin, Hikers, Sails and Ropes. Posted on 9 Mar The Rooster 2017 Dinghy Show Preview
We're all packed and ready - Are you? The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show takes place this weekend at Alexandra Palace, London. It's the highlight of the year for Rooster and a wonderful opportunity for the whole team to get out of the office and talk face-to-face with our customers. Posted on 3 Mar Beat the cold with these top 5 kit tips!
Five great pieces of advice from Rooster Sailing Put Winter back in its box and beat the cold with these five great pieces of advice from Rooster Sailing. Posted on 15 Feb RS800 Boom Sheeting and Twin Tillers - The Vote
Steve Cockerill looks at the implementation Having only been helming and trapezing for a few months, I was interested to see that there is now a proposal to change the rules in the RS800 to allow sheeting off the boom, and for those that want, the crew can take the mainsheet too. Posted on 6 Feb Don't start the year with a BANG!
20% off selected ropes and elastic at Rooster Sailing Check your blocks, sheets, control lines and especially halyards for early signs of wear and tear and take advantage of Rooster Sailing's 20% off selected ropes and elastic. Posted on 22 Jan Merry Christmas from Rooster Sailing!
Some of Our Favourite Moments of 2016 It's been a remarkable year, with plenty of highs and even the odd pitch pole! We'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our customers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Posted on 24 Dec 2016 Rooster Sailing 3 for 2 Ending Soon
Facebook Giveaway and Delivery Dates! For those still on the lookout for some useful stocking fillers, our 3 for 2 Mix'N'Match ends on Tuesday 20th December so please order soon to avoid disappointment. Posted on 18 Dec 2016 Top 10 Topper Tips
Frances Fox gives knowledge from the Topper National Squad Hello! As you may have gathered from the title, I'm going to share with you the many boat-prep tips and tricks which I've picked up during my time in the Topper National Squad. Posted on 16 Dec 2016 The Rooster Christmas Shop is now open
Three-for-two offers, plus 15% off sails and covers It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, ev'rywhere you go! Take a look at our 3-for-2's, great gifts there for you to choose, Tell Tails, Hot Socks, Gloves and Polypro! Posted on 30 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Ullswater YC Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs Easter Regatta for Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs
Ullswater YC- 15 Apr to 17 Apr Bala SC Monohull dinghies Easter Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 15 Apr to 16 Apr Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Apr Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy