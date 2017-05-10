Please select your home edition
Gipsy Moth IV: A Legend Sails Again by Paul Gelder
Severn Trent Sailing Regatta at Shustoke on 10th May supporting WaterAid

by Zara Turtle today at 1:35 pm 10 May 2017
Severn Trent Sailing Regatta © Zara Turtle

What are you doing on Wednesday 10th May? Fancy an excuse for a day off work?! This year Severn Trent will be running the Severn Trent Sailing Regatta to support the charity WaterAid at Shustoke Sailing Club. The club is located on Severn Trent's Shustoke reservoir covering just over 100 acres, ideally situated in the West Midlands.

The event is open to anyone with a monohull dinghy with a registered PY and entry is priced at £15 per boat - with £5 from each entry being donated to the charity WaterAid. Food and refreshments will be available from the galley on the day.

You can enter individually or as a team of 3-5 boats, with prizes being awarded to the top: individual, team, under 25yrs helm, and over 55yrs helm.

Numbers are limited to 40 boats so register online today to avoid missing out, www.shustokesailingclub.co.uk/events/severn-trent-wateraid-regatta

