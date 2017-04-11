Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Collection 2.0

Please select your home edition
by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 12:23 pm 11 April 2017

New for 2017, the Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Collection is constructed from the latest in Elite fabric technology; ELITE//2.0 and is derived and evolved from the multi award winning Elite range.

ELITE//2.0 dries 30% quicker than its predecessor, whilst the new yarn structure and DWR coating results in a more effective water beading thus reducing the chilling effect when fabrics wet out and also offers a more durable face fabric.

The design of the race jacket features a re-engineered custom fit offshore hood system, designed over a twelve month development cycle, the new and improved hood system offers a new ergonomic shape and fully customised features which offer's improved closure, extreme protection, increased comfort and state of the art safety features.

The new dynamic of the offshore hood is the 2 layer stretch pod which offers a much more effective storage solution whilst also resulting in less pressure on the back of the neck.

The design of the hood fit, offers a full circumference protection, which can be adjusted via a single handed shock cord, additional stretch has been incorporated at the base of the hood for an improved fit, whilst the photo luminescent reflector and repositioned optivision panels increase the safety dynamic of the jacket.

The design of the collar has involved alongside the hood, higher than its predecessor, the collar features a shock cord channel adjuster to reduce water ingress, whilst the strategically positioned rentex mesh offers comfort to the face.

The jacket also features hand warmer chest pockets and lower fast draining dual cargo and hand warmer pockets. Pre-moulded photo luminescent reflective patches at focal points offer the all important safety aspects during night sailing.

The Elite Offshore Salopettes have been developed to work alongside the jacket, constructed from ELITE//2.0 the design features include chest handwarmer pockets, 2 way non centre front zip and 500D cordura seat and knee reinforcement. The fit of the salopettes can also be customised via the bat wing waist adjusters, hoop and loop shoulder straps and ankle adjusters. The ladies version offer the all important drop seat facility.

Both the jacket and salopette come in both a men's and ladies version.

Product nameColourSizesRRP
Elite Offshore Jacket 2.0Black, New RedS – XXL£550
Elite Offshore Jacket Wmns 2.0Black, New RedXS – XL£550
Elite Offshore Hi‑Fit 2.0Black, New RedS‑ XXL£400
Elite Offshore Hi‑Fit Wmns 2.0Black, New RedXS‑ XL£400

About Henri Lloyd

Henri Lloyd is a world renowned market leader in technical sailing gear and is also a premium lifestyle brand.

Recognised for their award winning pioneering designs, forward thinking intelligent innovations and for using the latest in technical fabrics, Henri Lloyd understand the needs of their global audience and our marine range reflects this.

Henri Lloyd were chosen by British America’s Cup Challenger; Land Rover BAR to be their Official Technical Clothing Supplier and Merchandise Partner for the 35th America’s Cup, the partnership has already pushed the boundaries of sailing apparel design and engineering, which in turn will benefit future Henri Lloyd ranges.

Founded in 1963, Henri Lloyd’s strong international presence sees the brand represented in approximately 50 countries worldwide.

www.henrilloyd.com

