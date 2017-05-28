Welsh Solo Sea Championship to be held at Abersoch in May

by John Poulson, Race Officer today at 1:28 pm

This year sees the third running of this event. An event second to none with regard to venue and even more so when the conditions are right. A fantastic club, location, and sailing... plus the 'apres-sail' that goes with it.

There are two reasons for promoting this event now; the first is that it costs considerably more to run a sea event and we need to increase the entry level to ensure continuation in the future. The second reason is to remind everyone that the weekend of the event is a Bank Holiday – if you are thinking of coming and need B&B then you need to consider this now.

The first year of the event was a success – the same time of the year as this year's event with 35 entries. Massive wind shifts on the Saturday that taxed me to the limit as Race Officer, but a Sunday second to none; force 4-5, brilliant sunshine all day and a race to the wing mark as to who would get there first – the Solos or the dolphins – fantastic experience for all.

Unfortunately last year the event was a lot earlier and the elements were against us – temperatures just above freezing and very strong winds – the turnout was still 23 and credit has to go to all who turned up. From the comfort of the Committee Boat I have to say I don't know how you did it.

So to now and this year's event – end of May so should be a lot warmer and with good winds. For those who know Abersoch (SCYC) and those who don't – superb venue in all aspects – location, beach launching, sailing area, scenery, club house, and most of all good racing.

If you need a few days practice on the sea before the Nationals this event is just for you, if you need a long weekend break with the wife it's still for you(maybe – your choice!) – enjoy your racing then stay on and enjoy the delights of the Lleyn Peninsular for a few days – I first came here with our caravan 8 years ago and we are still here!

Alternatively, the club has said that if anyone wishes to stay for the Monday and join in for club racing they are more than welcome – if there are enough boats they will even get their own start.

So all I can ask is for your support – you will not be disappointed.

Accommodation options can be found here.

Please see the Notice of Race and Sailing Instructions on the SCYC web site for more details. Enter online via WebCollect here.

Please telephone Jude in the office if you have any problems, 01758 712338.

Look forward to seeing you!