Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Leisure 729x90
Product Feature
Gill Pro Hikers (DG4923)
Gill Pro Hikers (DG4923)

Boats for sale

Solo 3541 in Excellent Condition
located in Stourbridge
Jack Holt Built GRP Solo 3538
located in Coventry

Welsh Solo Sea Championship to be held at Abersoch in May

by John Poulson, Race Officer today at 1:28 pm 27-28 May 2017
The Solo Welsh Sea Championship will be held at Abersoch © John Poulson

This year sees the third running of this event. An event second to none with regard to venue and even more so when the conditions are right. A fantastic club, location, and sailing... plus the 'apres-sail' that goes with it.

There are two reasons for promoting this event now; the first is that it costs considerably more to run a sea event and we need to increase the entry level to ensure continuation in the future. The second reason is to remind everyone that the weekend of the event is a Bank Holiday – if you are thinking of coming and need B&B then you need to consider this now.

The first year of the event was a success – the same time of the year as this year's event with 35 entries. Massive wind shifts on the Saturday that taxed me to the limit as Race Officer, but a Sunday second to none; force 4-5, brilliant sunshine all day and a race to the wing mark as to who would get there first – the Solos or the dolphins – fantastic experience for all.

Unfortunately last year the event was a lot earlier and the elements were against us – temperatures just above freezing and very strong winds – the turnout was still 23 and credit has to go to all who turned up. From the comfort of the Committee Boat I have to say I don't know how you did it.

So to now and this year's event – end of May so should be a lot warmer and with good winds. For those who know Abersoch (SCYC) and those who don't – superb venue in all aspects – location, beach launching, sailing area, scenery, club house, and most of all good racing.

If you need a few days practice on the sea before the Nationals this event is just for you, if you need a long weekend break with the wife it's still for you(maybe – your choice!) – enjoy your racing then stay on and enjoy the delights of the Lleyn Peninsular for a few days – I first came here with our caravan 8 years ago and we are still here!

Alternatively, the club has said that if anyone wishes to stay for the Monday and join in for club racing they are more than welcome – if there are enough boats they will even get their own start.

So all I can ask is for your support – you will not be disappointed.

Accommodation options can be found here.

Please see the Notice of Race and Sailing Instructions on the SCYC web site for more details. Enter online via WebCollect here.

Please telephone Jude in the office if you have any problems, 01758 712338.

Look forward to seeing you!

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Scottish Solos at Bardowie Loch
Opening event on the Scottish calendar Eighteen Solos entered the first event on the 2017 Scottish Traveller Series held at the Clyde Cruising Clubs Bardowie Loch near Milngavie. Glasgow. Competitors travelled from as far as Wick and Aberdeen in the North to St Marys Loch in the South. Posted today at 8:57 am Solos at Littleton
Hyland proves the light winds aren't a lottery Littleton Sailing Club welcomed ten visitors to join eight Littleton sailors for our Solo Open. The weather forecast had not been good for sailors with a light NW forecast. Posted on 6 Apr Early Bird Incentive
For the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship The UK National Championship, at Royal Torbay YC from 9-14 July, is this year title sponsored by Noble Marine, our class insurer. Noble Marine can always be relied on keeping us on the water and Noble Marine's Phil Kilburn, is a regular competitor. Posted on 5 Apr Solos at Draycote Water
Dinghy Rope Midland Series round 1 39 competitors arrived at a damp Draycote Water for the first ever Solo Midland Area Championships and the first event in the 2017 Dinghy Rope Midland Series. Posted on 3 Apr Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series race 3
Sunshine and a nice breeze Sunshine and a force 3 – 4 breeze saw a healthy turnout of 11 Solos and 6 in the Handicap fleet for Race 3 of the Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series. Posted on 3 Apr New Solo Nation's Cup Sponsor announced
Three year deal with Magic Marine The National Solo Class Association are proud to announce the sponsorship of the Nation's Cup with performance based sailing gear specialist, Magic Marine. Posted on 1 Apr New Boats From P&B
Fitted out to your individual specification P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification. Posted on 31 Mar Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series race 2
40 knot forecast reduces the number of takers With an East North Easterly wind gusting in excess of 40 knots at Prawle Point and local forecasts predicting gusts in the high thirties, the number of takers for the second race Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series was small. Posted on 28 Mar 55th Annual Warming Pan
50 shades of grey in Hamble The Merlin Rockets went first on a windy, grey Saturday morning in Hamble. It was perhaps fitting therefore that "50 shades of Grey" Stuart Bithell and his girlfriend led the fleet down the Hamble to Southampton Water. Posted on 20 Mar Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series race 1
30+ knot gusts for the hardier dinghy sailors ith winds gusting in excess of 30 knots a group of the hardier Salcombe dinghy sailors gathered at the top of the Batson slipway in anticipation of the opening races of the Salcombe Yacht Club 2017 Spring Series. Posted on 20 Mar

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC Solo Open Meeting for Comet, Solo & Streaker
Burghfield SC- 22 Apr Chichester YC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Chichester YC- 28 May Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun Bassenthwaite SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Jul Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy