Scottish Solo Open at Clyde Cruising Club, Bardowie Loch

by Ali Gordon today at 8:57 am

Eighteen Solos entered the first event on the 2017 Scottish Traveller Series held at the Clyde Cruising Clubs Bardowie Loch near Milngavie. Glasgow. Competitors travelled from as far as Wick and Aberdeen in the North to St Marys Loch in the South for this annual opening event on the Scottish Calendar.

The event started with Emma Hepplewhite of Sailingfast presenting Gerry Goodfellow with a brand new North Sail which Gerry used to good effect over the three races.

PRO Martin Nichol was able to use the full length of the loch in the westerly winds setting a windward leeward course for the three races.

Race 1 got underway in 10 to 12 knots, close tight racing followed with the many lifts and headers making it hard work for the competitors, David Sword of the home club broke away at the halfway point and took the win from Kevan Gibb of Largo Bay and Stuart Gibson of Bardowie.

Race 2 saw an increase in the wind speed with Kevan and David battling it out for the race win, Kevan taking the gun, Katie Masterson of St Marys Loch coming in third. Behind the leaders there were many races within races such was the tightness of the fleet with every small tactical advantage being sought.

The increasing wind took its toll on some of the gentlemen of the fleet who decided the chill wind and proximity of the leeward mark to a clubhouse filled with the Sword's family produce was more appealing than the possibility of a dip in the still cold water of the loch.

The final race got underway in 18 to 20 knots with puffs exceeding 25 knots and unusually for Bardowie small waves, with everything to play for tight tactical racing followed with Geoff Henstridge who was making a welcome return to the fleet, taking the win from David and Kevan. This result gave David the win from Kevan, Geoff taking third.

Special thanks go to David Sword for providing his family's soup and pies and to the clubs new and welcome neighbour Bardowie Gin for presenting the winner with a bottle of their product.

Overall Results:

1st David Sword (C.C.C.)

2nd Kevan Gibb (Largo Bay S.C.)

3rd Geoff Henstridge (RYA)

4th Stuart Gibson (C.C.C.)

5th and 1st Lady Katie Masterson (St Mary's Loch S.C.)

The next event for the Scottish Solos is down south at St Mary's Loch on the 20th of May.