Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
P&B P&B Drinks Bottle 750ml
P&B P&B Drinks Bottle 750ml
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Solo 3541 in Excellent Condition
located in Stourbridge
Jack Holt Built GRP Solo 3538
located in Coventry

Scottish Solo Open at Clyde Cruising Club, Bardowie Loch

by Ali Gordon today at 8:57 am 9 April 2017

Eighteen Solos entered the first event on the 2017 Scottish Traveller Series held at the Clyde Cruising Clubs Bardowie Loch near Milngavie. Glasgow. Competitors travelled from as far as Wick and Aberdeen in the North to St Marys Loch in the South for this annual opening event on the Scottish Calendar.

The event started with Emma Hepplewhite of Sailingfast presenting Gerry Goodfellow with a brand new North Sail which Gerry used to good effect over the three races.

PRO Martin Nichol was able to use the full length of the loch in the westerly winds setting a windward leeward course for the three races.

Race 1 got underway in 10 to 12 knots, close tight racing followed with the many lifts and headers making it hard work for the competitors, David Sword of the home club broke away at the halfway point and took the win from Kevan Gibb of Largo Bay and Stuart Gibson of Bardowie.

Race 2 saw an increase in the wind speed with Kevan and David battling it out for the race win, Kevan taking the gun, Katie Masterson of St Marys Loch coming in third. Behind the leaders there were many races within races such was the tightness of the fleet with every small tactical advantage being sought.

Scottish Solos at Bardowie Loch - photo © Hugh McLean
Scottish Solos at Bardowie Loch - photo © Hugh McLean

The increasing wind took its toll on some of the gentlemen of the fleet who decided the chill wind and proximity of the leeward mark to a clubhouse filled with the Sword's family produce was more appealing than the possibility of a dip in the still cold water of the loch.

The final race got underway in 18 to 20 knots with puffs exceeding 25 knots and unusually for Bardowie small waves, with everything to play for tight tactical racing followed with Geoff Henstridge who was making a welcome return to the fleet, taking the win from David and Kevan. This result gave David the win from Kevan, Geoff taking third.

Special thanks go to David Sword for providing his family's soup and pies and to the clubs new and welcome neighbour Bardowie Gin for presenting the winner with a bottle of their product.

Overall Results:

1st David Sword (C.C.C.)
2nd Kevan Gibb (Largo Bay S.C.)
3rd Geoff Henstridge (RYA)
4th Stuart Gibson (C.C.C.)
5th and 1st Lady Katie Masterson (St Mary's Loch S.C.)

The next event for the Scottish Solos is down south at St Mary's Loch on the 20th of May.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Solos at Littleton
Hyland proves the light winds aren't a lottery Littleton Sailing Club welcomed ten visitors to join eight Littleton sailors for our Solo Open. The weather forecast had not been good for sailors with a light NW forecast. Posted on 6 Apr Early Bird Incentive
For the Noble Marine National Solo UK Championship The UK National Championship, at Royal Torbay YC from 9-14 July, is this year title sponsored by Noble Marine, our class insurer. Noble Marine can always be relied on keeping us on the water and Noble Marine's Phil Kilburn, is a regular competitor. Posted on 5 Apr Solos at Draycote Water
Dinghy Rope Midland Series round 1 39 competitors arrived at a damp Draycote Water for the first ever Solo Midland Area Championships and the first event in the 2017 Dinghy Rope Midland Series. Posted on 3 Apr Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series race 3
Sunshine and a nice breeze Sunshine and a force 3 – 4 breeze saw a healthy turnout of 11 Solos and 6 in the Handicap fleet for Race 3 of the Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series. Posted on 3 Apr New Solo Nation's Cup Sponsor announced
Three year deal with Magic Marine The National Solo Class Association are proud to announce the sponsorship of the Nation's Cup with performance based sailing gear specialist, Magic Marine. Posted on 1 Apr New Boats From P&B
Fitted out to your individual specification P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification. Posted on 31 Mar Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series race 2
40 knot forecast reduces the number of takers With an East North Easterly wind gusting in excess of 40 knots at Prawle Point and local forecasts predicting gusts in the high thirties, the number of takers for the second race Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series was small. Posted on 28 Mar 55th Annual Warming Pan
50 shades of grey in Hamble The Merlin Rockets went first on a windy, grey Saturday morning in Hamble. It was perhaps fitting therefore that "50 shades of Grey" Stuart Bithell and his girlfriend led the fleet down the Hamble to Southampton Water. Posted on 20 Mar Salcombe Yacht Club Spring Series race 1
30+ knot gusts for the hardier dinghy sailors ith winds gusting in excess of 30 knots a group of the hardier Salcombe dinghy sailors gathered at the top of the Batson slipway in anticipation of the opening races of the Salcombe Yacht Club 2017 Spring Series. Posted on 20 Mar 55th Annual Warming Pan preview
Dust off your boat covers and dig out your wetsuits This year's Warming Pan will take place on the 18th & 19th March, run as always by the Hamble River SC. Looking at the forecasts there will be wind, so dust off your boat covers, dig out your wetsuits and dry suits and head to Hamble on Saturday morning. Posted on 14 Mar

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC Solo Open Meeting for Comet, Solo & Streaker
Burghfield SC- 22 Apr Chichester YC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Chichester YC- 28 May Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun Bassenthwaite SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Jul Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy