Enterprise Houghton Whale Eastern Nimbus Open at Hunts Sailing Club

by Graham Kirkup today at 8:09 am

Confronted with mist and little wind our RO Colin Hall was determined to get the event underway in good time, thus the first start was America Cup style reaching through the line.

Race 1

Boats starting nearer the committee boat fared better, this found Richard/ Maureen Denny in the lead at the first mark hotly pursued by Brian/ Lynda Cumming and Keith/Jackie Tyler, however Richard's new sails did not respond at that point and was overtaken by Brian, Graham Kirkup/Hannah Rose and Keith.

On the second lap Keith took a place from Graham, that order was kept up until 200yds from the finish when Brian took line honours, but Keith and Graham stayed on the right and the following fleet went left into new wind with the result that Gavin/Malcolm Fleming was second followed by Adrian/Caroline Savage third, then Richard.

Race 2 (after lunch)

Changing wind strengths at the start caught helms out somewhat, but Keith managed to take an early lead, but Brian pulled through and extend a lead, with Gavin squeezing through on the third lap beat to finish second in front of Keith.

Race 3 (back to back)

Once again the vagaries of the wind challenged the RO with a swing to the East making the pin end favoured for starting.

Graham went for gold and then tacked across the fleet on port and lead the first lap from Brian, but both Brian then Keith got through him, however, Graham got back after a good second beat to close up on Brian trailing the rest of the fleet somewhat.

But with the 'Hunts wind' Brian pulled away easily in totally differing points of sail on the same penultimate off wind leg, resulting in line honours for Brian, Graham second and Keith third.

Tea and prize giving was undertaken on the club terrace in superb sunny conditions, with a special prize given to Ian and Sue Simpson for gallant efforts to support our event.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 23049 Brian Cummin Lynda Dabclicks 1 1 1 2 2 21515 Gavin Fleming Malcolm/Graydon Hunts 2 2 6 4 3 22322 Keith Tyler Jackie Hunts 6 3 3 6 4 23224 Graham Kirkup Hannah Rose Hunts 5 5 2 7 5 23138 Adrian Savage Caroline Hunts 3 6 5 8 6 23163 Richard Denny Maureen SESCA 4 4 4 8 7 22758 Ian Simpson Sue Alexandra 7 7 7 14