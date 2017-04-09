Please select your home edition
Product Feature
North Sails Flying Fifteen FR-4 Mainsail
North Sails Flying Fifteen FR-4 Mainsail

Sea breeze stunner to finish off tenth Sail Port Stephens

by Nic Douglass today at 6:32 am 3-9 April 2017

The final day of the tenth edition of Sail Port Stephens was just glamorous. Sunshine, a building sea breeze all day, and fantastic racing combined to make one of those day that organisers and competitors wish for.

I managed to capture the three starts for division 1 and 2 in the IRC NSW State Championship, as well as the Pantaenius Performance Racing and the Seabreeze Super 12 State Championships who were racing on the same windward/leeward track offshore in three live broadcasts which you can watch below. In between commentating and filming, I took a stack of images which you can see below in the gallery.

Stay tuned for a wrap video of this entire event in the coming week or so!

More adventures...

A big thanks again to Pantaenius Sail & Motor Yacht Insurance for helping me to cover the adventures at Sail Port Stephens, and providing a rib and a driver! For more from my upcoming events, or to check out the full coverage from Sail Port Stephens, be sure to check out my Facebook, www.facebook.com/sailorgirlHQ or my website at www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com.

Start 1

Posted by Adventures of a Sailor Girl

Start 2

Posted by Adventures of a Sailor Girl

Start 3

Posted by Adventures of a Sailor Girl
