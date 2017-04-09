Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2016 September
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Miracle Cover
Rain and Sun Miracle Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain

Gul B14 TT Series Round 2 at Stokes Bay Sailing Club

by Mark Barnes today at 8:33 am 8-9 April 2017
Gul B14 TT Series Round 2 at Stokes Bay © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

So, April arrives and the joker has been played. What did we do to Blue Badge and Team Marlow at Rutland. Both teams have doctor's notes due to physical injuries to their helms, so both had to sit this one out, but will hopefully be seen again soon.

However, Chapter two saw the resumption of the battle royal between Team P&B (Jasper Barnham/Ollie Wells) Wonkey Donkey (Mark Watts/Kathy Sherratt (Watts) (standing in for Bish)) and Team GUL/North Sails (Mark Barnes/ Amir Shamuddin (standing in for Char)). To add spice Torq (Gerry Fermor/Leakey Fermor) light airs specialists were in the mix.

Day 1 was all about the strong tide and shingle beach. The course was set in a SE force 2 – 3 and easterly tide. Russian roulette and holding one's nerve would be a good way to put it. Over the first two races, places changed a lot both upwind and downwind with B14s skimming the shoreline with slightly raised boards. Go offshore and you lost places. All teams touched to varying degrees as did several RS800s. Wonkey Donkey in race 2 shook a leg and hit a rise hard, damaging their board and chipping their nice new B14. Alas end of race 2 and the 3 legged donkey, after capsize inspection retired to the grazing to be had ashore, not to be seen again over the weekend. GBR 789 (Henry Metcalfe/Jasmin Husband) also hit hard and bailed out with a capsize to save the kit which must have surprised the spectators but other than that, they held onto the coat tails of Torq, P&B and GUL/North Sails who battled throughout with little to chose at times. GUL/North Sails Held the lead by a nags head overnight from Torq and P&B not far behind. The classic fleet also fought their own battle between White Cover/GUL (Alex Horlock/Tim Pearce) and White Stilletto (Liam Willis/Abby Keightley-Hanson) with one point gap overnight. Throughout the fleet there were battles with some new faces attending their first B14 TT.

Gul B14 TT Series Round 2 at Stokes Bay - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Gul B14 TT Series Round 2 at Stokes Bay - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

So it was to Dan Vincent's quiz night and the mini Easter egg hunt. All great fun and the Mustos were hounded by the B14s. With little to choose between them, the B14s played their joker, 45 chickens eggs which would have won it. After the judiciary had sat, they were excluded and the B14s conceded to the Mustos and others.

Sunday dawned, bacon butties were consumed, and more of the same once the breeze set in. Jousting commenced, and the runners and riders hit the shore in the westerly tide and SE force 2-3. As race 4 closed out it came down to a resurging GUL/North Sails doing a crash gybe drop with P&B a nose ahead, then the sprint to the finish with kites gathered on both teams crew's laps, both driving hard. P&B got it by less than 0.5 m. More was to follow, with hopefully Torq not mounting the windward mark again as she was swept onto the mark in race 4.

Torq led race 5, but spent most of the race shadow boxing GUL/North Sails over the three laps, whilst the B14s chased down the bulk of the RS800s, who then became the pawns in the battle for supremacy in the race. In the dying breeze GUL/North Sails closed it out from Torq and P&B. White Cover/GUL also managed to close out White Stilletto with one advantage to each team.

In the fading breeze, Mike the R/O and his team called it time before the breeze completely died and all retired to a well earned lunch and cold drinks.

So another nice sunny weekend and close racing with quick turn arounds and good catering ashore with Dan and co as the ring masters on Saturday night, and to GUL for the tokens that the fleet appreciate. The Merit prize went to James and Anne Gardener.

Gul B14 TT Series Round 2 at Stokes Bay - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Gul B14 TT Series Round 2 at Stokes Bay - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

After a couple of the steeds including Wonkey Donkey have been refreshed by Solent Boatworks, they'll be on their way to Porthpean for round 3 over the bank holiday 29.04.2017 to experience great Cornish hospitality.

Those looking to train, there will be training events going on in May with the first at Whitstable Yacht Club on the 5 – 6 May. So if wanting to be included, you need to let the class know asap.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1795Mark BarnesAmir ShamsuddinWhitstable YC‑311215
2786Gerry FermorLeakyHomeless122‑327
3791Jasper BrowhamOli WellsNorthampton SC‑6331310
4789Henry MetcalfeJasmine HusbandRestronguet SC‑7474419
5728Alex HorlockTim PearceExe SC4555‑719
6681Liam WillisAbby Keightley‑HansonLymington Town SC5‑646621
7757Alex CapponTyler StonebridgeBrightlingsea SC‑9968528
8768James GardnerAnne GardnerHayling Island SC‑8887831
979Mark WattsKathy SherrattWeston SC27(DNC)DNCDNC33
10766Barry PriceGareth LincunGrafham Water SC101099(DNF)38
11698Tom BarnettBen SaxtonHardway SC111110(DNC)DNF44

Gul B14 TT Series Round 2 at Stokes Bay - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Gul B14 TT Series Round 2 at Stokes Bay - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Developing products with Gul
We speak to B14 & Merlin Rocket sailor Mark Barnes We spoke to B14 and Merlin Rocket sailor Mark Barnes about the sponsorship arrangement he has with Gul, how this helps him in his sailing, the feedback he gives to Gul on product, and what he and the B14 class have lined up for the 2017 season. Posted on 31 Mar Gul B14 TT Series at Rutland
It is never over 'til it's over or the fat lady sings As they say it is never over 'til it's over or the fat lady sings. That was the case at Rutland this weekend. Rutland Water was to be so unlike what has become the norm in March. Posted on 28 Mar Gul B14 TT Series kicks off this weekend
At Rutland Sailing Club The GUL B14 TT series kicks off this weekend at Rutland Sailing Club. The forecast is for some sun and NE force 3–4. Posted on 24 Mar B14 class set for the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
Meet the class members on stand A16 The B14 Class Association will be exhibiting B14 GBR 797 on Stand A16. The B14s will have on show Griptec, a new product to the market for those discerning dinghy owners who would prefer a light none abrasive grip finish to their racing dinghy. Posted on 2 Mar B14 European Class Association Big Hunt
Looking for missing boats! After a successful appeal to track down B14s that might need new owners, the B14 European Class Association is updating the register of all known B14s in Europe. Some have disappeared, maybe into garages, gardens or the backs of dinghy parks. Posted on 24 Feb B14 Class Update 2017
Looking for second hand boats! The European B14 Class Association would like to ask the dinghy sailing world if they can keep an eye out for any B14s they know of that are languishing in dinghy parks, or garages that they are unlikely to be used in the foreseeable future. Posted on 11 Jan Nick Craig to remain at the front with Harken UK
One of Great Britain's best amateur sailors Nick Craig is undoubtedly one of Great Britain's best amateur sailors. He has an unmatched record of consistently being #atthefront of the OK, Enterprise, RS400, Phantom and, more recently, the Merlin Rocket, D-One and B14 classes. Posted on 16 Dec 2016 Gul B14 Inlands at Datchet Water
Ghosting rather flying for Gul TT Series finale The B14 Flying Circus headed to Datchet for the last event in the Gul 2016 TT series. The weekend was to be more about ghosting round the course rather than flying, with lots of rain and some sun on Saturday. Posted on 4 Oct 2016 North Sails One-Design's 90 Days of Savings
The best time to get the fastest sails for the 2017 season North Sails One-Design's 90 Days of Savings has started. Now is the best time to get the fastest sails for the 2017 season, supported by a dedicated team of one-design experts at the lowest prices of the year. Posted on 3 Oct 2016 B14 Worlds at Lake Garda wrap-up video
Great conditions on Lake Garda in June The B14's enjoyed champagne conditions at their 2016 World Championships hosted at Circolo Vela Torbole, Lake Garda. Many of the competitors took out action cameras on their skiffs to produce some unique footage. Posted on 30 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Ullswater YC Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs Easter Regatta for Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs
Ullswater YC- 15 Apr to 17 Apr Bala SC Monohull dinghies Easter Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 15 Apr to 16 Apr Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Apr Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy