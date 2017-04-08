Supernova Spring Championship at Bowmoor Sailing Club

by Gavin Young today at 8:03 am

The postponed winter championship was held at Bowmoor Sailing Club on Saturday 8th April 2017. The event was renamed the Supernova Spring Championship and Spring had definitely sprung for the healthy turnout of 41 boats – being the largest Supernova fleet ever to have visited Bowmoor Sailing Club.

The event was sponsored by long term class supporter Oxford Carriers and new sponsor Force 4 Chandlery. The Association thanks the sponsors for their generous support.

The open was also combined with the Noble Marine Supernova Travellers event – another 40+ turnout for the travellers circuit!

The open was run on Saturday following a class training day hosted by Bowmoor which attracted 25 boats for some on and off water training in some very light winds. The training day featured a RYA coach and was provided free of charge to Association members.

Saturday greeted the fleet with minimal wind, bright sunshine and blue sky's which allowed an hour's boat tuning talk from Cliff Milliner and Gavin Young whilst the fleet waited for the wind to fill in.

As a gentle breeze arrived with winds around F1 to F2, the postponement flag was lowered and the first race got underway with a clean start. Young edged ahead off the line but at the windward mark Gibson arrived just ahead on port tack taking the lead followed by Milliner and Snell. By the end of the first run Milliner had taken the lead followed by Gibson Collins Snell and Young. By the end of the race Milliner took line honours with a clear lead from Collins followed by Snell and Young with Gibson slipping to 6th.

Race 2 was started after a healthy lunch and the breeze building slightly. In very shifty conditions, the wind switched the favoured end from port to starboard which led to frantic last minute place changing whilst boats repositioned to get the best start. On the gun the fleet cleanly left the line with Steve Hawley closely followed by Brother Chris Hawley leading the fleet around the windward mark and pulling away a small lead with Gibson, Milliner and Snell following. Towards the end of the race the wind filled from behind on the downwind leg with Gibson and Collins taking full advantage. Chris Hawley held onto his second place position with Gibson taking the line and Collins moving up to third and Milliner fourth dropping Steve Hawley down to finish sixth.

Race 3 was started back to back with race 2 and was set up to be a Starboard biased line until 30 seconds before the gun when a wind shift changed the favoured end to port.. The fleet got away cleanly for the third time and after a frantic dash for the port end the fleet sailed in a tight bunch around the first lap which saw many place changes. Boats bunched up at each leeward mark as the wind filled in from behind leading to some interesting mark rounds. The race finished with Milliner first with another good lead followed by Collins, Young and Snell.

The fleet had a great day in some testing but very warm and sunny conditions.

The Supernova Class would like to thank the Sponsors who made sure that everyone who attended went home with a prize. We would also like to thank Bowmoor sailing club for hosting the event and providing a fantastic, friendly, helpful and well organised venue, we look forward to visiting the club again next year.

The next Noble Marine Travellers event is Saturday 22 April in Bolton, and Scammandon on 23 April.

The next training day is 19 May the day before the 2 day sea championships at Exe sailing club.

Finally, with 109 signed up for this year's nationals, the class continues to go from strength to strength.

Overall Results:

Pos Fleet Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 1190 Cliff Milliner Cotswold 1 ‑4 1 2 2nd 1112 Alex Collins Bolton 2 ‑3 2 4 3rd Master 1127 Mike Gibson Bartley 6 1 ‑10 7 4th 4 Gavin Young Cotswold 4 ‑7 3 7 5th 1186 Andrew Snell Datchet Water 3 ‑5 4 7 6th 1100 Chris Hawley Bartley 7 2 ‑12 9 7th 1133 Steve Hawley Bartley 5 6 ‑13 11 8th Master 1168 Alistair Glen Exe ‑12 9 5 14 9th Veteran 1082 Tom Chadfield Blithfield 8 ‑10 6 14 10th Master 1184 Garry Butterfield Bartley ‑11 8 9 17 11th Master 1074 Tony Critchley Bolton 10 ‑15 11 21 12th 1176 John Banbrook Bowmoor ‑15 14 8 22 13th Veteran 1196 Steve Mitchell Porthpean 9 ‑16 14 23 14th Master 1079 Bob Horlock Exe ‑21 18 7 25 15th Veteran 1163 Chris Watts Bough Beech 16 12 ‑27 28 16th Veteran 1177 Pete Bingham Bowmoor 13 ‑19 16 29 17th Veteran 1057 Ian Casewell Cotswold ‑25 11 21 32 18th Veteran 1121 Steve Johnson Cotswold ‑17 17 15 32 19th 1123 Jon Pebody Hunts 14 ‑26 20 34 20th Veteran 1141 Robert Hills Cotswold ‑26 13 23 36 21st Master 1160 Paul Undrell Milton Keynes 18 ‑20 19 37 22nd Veteran 1137 Andy Gould Cotswold 24 ‑29 17 41 23rd Master 1134 Tom Baldwin Carsington ‑27 24 18 42 24th 1158 Matt Seaton Olton Mere 19 23 ‑24 42 25th 1170 Simon O'Sullivan Cotswold 23 22 ‑26 45 26th Veteran 1069 Brian Smith Bowmoor ‑29 21 25 46 27th 703 Chris Hobbs Bowmoor 22 27 ‑33 49 28th Lady 598 Serena Stewardson Emberton Park 20 30 (Rtd) 50 29th 1080 James Gerwat Felpham (Rtd) 25 28 53 30th Master 1025 Nick Whiles Attenborough (Rtd) 33 22 55 31st Master 436 Martin Bazen Bowmoor 28 28 ‑34 56 32nd 1148 Peter Wibroe Bough Beech ‑32 31 29 60 33rd Master 1167 Paul Schofield Hunts 31 ‑32 30 61 34th Master 1164 Stuart Hall Carsington 33 ‑39 32 65 35th Master 514 Steve Long Alton Water ‑37 36 31 67 36th Master 1008 Norman Carter Hollowell 34 34 ‑38 68 37th Veteran 1063 Keith Rix Chipstead ‑35 35 35 70 38th Veteran 1093 John Walpole Exe 30 (DNS) 72 39th 1030 Philip Berquist Silver Wing (Rtd) 37 36 73 40th 687 David Stephen Arden 36 38 ‑39 74 41st 1111 Philip Coles North Devon YC 38 ‑40 37 75