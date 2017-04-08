Supernova Spring Championship at Bowmoor Sailing Club
by Gavin Young today at 8:03 am
8 April 2017
The postponed winter championship was held at Bowmoor Sailing Club on Saturday 8th April 2017. The event was renamed the Supernova Spring Championship and Spring had definitely sprung for the healthy turnout of 41 boats – being the largest Supernova fleet ever to have visited Bowmoor Sailing Club.
The event was sponsored by long term class supporter Oxford Carriers and new sponsor Force 4 Chandlery. The Association thanks the sponsors for their generous support.
The open was also combined with the Noble Marine Supernova Travellers event – another 40+ turnout for the travellers circuit!
The open was run on Saturday following a class training day hosted by Bowmoor which attracted 25 boats for some on and off water training in some very light winds. The training day featured a RYA coach and was provided free of charge to Association members.
Saturday greeted the fleet with minimal wind, bright sunshine and blue sky's which allowed an hour's boat tuning talk from Cliff Milliner and Gavin Young whilst the fleet waited for the wind to fill in.
As a gentle breeze arrived with winds around F1 to F2, the postponement flag was lowered and the first race got underway with a clean start. Young edged ahead off the line but at the windward mark Gibson arrived just ahead on port tack taking the lead followed by Milliner and Snell. By the end of the first run Milliner had taken the lead followed by Gibson Collins Snell and Young. By the end of the race Milliner took line honours with a clear lead from Collins followed by Snell and Young with Gibson slipping to 6th.
Race 2 was started after a healthy lunch and the breeze building slightly. In very shifty conditions, the wind switched the favoured end from port to starboard which led to frantic last minute place changing whilst boats repositioned to get the best start. On the gun the fleet cleanly left the line with Steve Hawley closely followed by Brother Chris Hawley leading the fleet around the windward mark and pulling away a small lead with Gibson, Milliner and Snell following. Towards the end of the race the wind filled from behind on the downwind leg with Gibson and Collins taking full advantage. Chris Hawley held onto his second place position with Gibson taking the line and Collins moving up to third and Milliner fourth dropping Steve Hawley down to finish sixth.
Race 3 was started back to back with race 2 and was set up to be a Starboard biased line until 30 seconds before the gun when a wind shift changed the favoured end to port.. The fleet got away cleanly for the third time and after a frantic dash for the port end the fleet sailed in a tight bunch around the first lap which saw many place changes. Boats bunched up at each leeward mark as the wind filled in from behind leading to some interesting mark rounds. The race finished with Milliner first with another good lead followed by Collins, Young and Snell.
The fleet had a great day in some testing but very warm and sunny conditions.
The Supernova Class would like to thank the Sponsors who made sure that everyone who attended went home with a prize. We would also like to thank Bowmoor sailing club for hosting the event and providing a fantastic, friendly, helpful and well organised venue, we look forward to visiting the club again next year.
The next Noble Marine Travellers event is Saturday 22 April in Bolton, and Scammandon on 23 April.
The next training day is 19 May the day before the 2 day sea championships at Exe sailing club.
Finally, with 109 signed up for this year's nationals, the class continues to go from strength to strength.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|
|1190
|Cliff Milliner
|Cotswold
|1
|‑4
|1
|2
|2nd
|
|1112
|Alex Collins
|Bolton
|2
|‑3
|2
|4
|3rd
|Master
|1127
|Mike Gibson
|Bartley
|6
|1
|‑10
|7
|4th
|
|4
|Gavin Young
|Cotswold
|4
|‑7
|3
|7
|5th
|
|1186
|Andrew Snell
|Datchet Water
|3
|‑5
|4
|7
|6th
|
|1100
|Chris Hawley
|Bartley
|7
|2
|‑12
|9
|7th
|
|1133
|Steve Hawley
|Bartley
|5
|6
|‑13
|11
|8th
|Master
|1168
|Alistair Glen
|Exe
|‑12
|9
|5
|14
|9th
|Veteran
|1082
|Tom Chadfield
|Blithfield
|8
|‑10
|6
|14
|10th
|Master
|1184
|Garry Butterfield
|Bartley
|‑11
|8
|9
|17
|11th
|Master
|1074
|Tony Critchley
|Bolton
|10
|‑15
|11
|21
|12th
|
|1176
|John Banbrook
|Bowmoor
|‑15
|14
|8
|22
|13th
|Veteran
|1196
|Steve Mitchell
|Porthpean
|9
|‑16
|14
|23
|14th
|Master
|1079
|Bob Horlock
|Exe
|‑21
|18
|7
|25
|15th
|Veteran
|1163
|Chris Watts
|Bough Beech
|16
|12
|‑27
|28
|16th
|Veteran
|1177
|Pete Bingham
|Bowmoor
|13
|‑19
|16
|29
|17th
|Veteran
|1057
|Ian Casewell
|Cotswold
|‑25
|11
|21
|32
|18th
|Veteran
|1121
|Steve Johnson
|Cotswold
|‑17
|17
|15
|32
|19th
|
|1123
|Jon Pebody
|Hunts
|14
|‑26
|20
|34
|20th
|Veteran
|1141
|Robert Hills
|Cotswold
|‑26
|13
|23
|36
|21st
|Master
|1160
|Paul Undrell
|Milton Keynes
|18
|‑20
|19
|37
|22nd
|Veteran
|1137
|Andy Gould
|Cotswold
|24
|‑29
|17
|41
|23rd
|Master
|1134
|Tom Baldwin
|Carsington
|‑27
|24
|18
|42
|24th
|
|1158
|Matt Seaton
|Olton Mere
|19
|23
|‑24
|42
|25th
|
|1170
|Simon O'Sullivan
|Cotswold
|23
|22
|‑26
|45
|26th
|Veteran
|1069
|Brian Smith
|Bowmoor
|‑29
|21
|25
|46
|27th
|
|703
|Chris Hobbs
|Bowmoor
|22
|27
|‑33
|49
|28th
|Lady
|598
|Serena Stewardson
|Emberton Park
|20
|30
|(Rtd)
|50
|29th
|
|1080
|James Gerwat
|Felpham
|(Rtd)
|25
|28
|53
|30th
|Master
|1025
|Nick Whiles
|Attenborough
|(Rtd)
|33
|22
|55
|31st
|Master
|436
|Martin Bazen
|Bowmoor
|28
|28
|‑34
|56
|32nd
|
|1148
|Peter Wibroe
|Bough Beech
|‑32
|31
|29
|60
|33rd
|Master
|1167
|Paul Schofield
|Hunts
|31
|‑32
|30
|61
|34th
|Master
|1164
|Stuart Hall
|Carsington
|33
|‑39
|32
|65
|35th
|Master
|514
|Steve Long
|Alton Water
|‑37
|36
|31
|67
|36th
|Master
|1008
|Norman Carter
|Hollowell
|34
|34
|‑38
|68
|37th
|Veteran
|1063
|Keith Rix
|Chipstead
|‑35
|35
|35
|70
|38th
|Veteran
|1093
|John Walpole
|Exe
|30
|(DNS)
|
|72
|39th
|
|1030
|Philip Berquist
|Silver Wing
|(Rtd)
|37
|36
|73
|40th
|
|687
|David Stephen
|Arden
|36
|38
|‑39
|74
|41st
|
|1111
|Philip Coles
|North Devon YC
|38
|‑40
|37
|75
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!