Supernova Spring Championship at Bowmoor Sailing Club

by Gavin Young today at 8:03 am 8 April 2017

The postponed winter championship was held at Bowmoor Sailing Club on Saturday 8th April 2017. The event was renamed the Supernova Spring Championship and Spring had definitely sprung for the healthy turnout of 41 boats – being the largest Supernova fleet ever to have visited Bowmoor Sailing Club.

The event was sponsored by long term class supporter Oxford Carriers and new sponsor Force 4 Chandlery. The Association thanks the sponsors for their generous support.

The open was also combined with the Noble Marine Supernova Travellers event – another 40+ turnout for the travellers circuit!

The open was run on Saturday following a class training day hosted by Bowmoor which attracted 25 boats for some on and off water training in some very light winds. The training day featured a RYA coach and was provided free of charge to Association members.

Saturday greeted the fleet with minimal wind, bright sunshine and blue sky's which allowed an hour's boat tuning talk from Cliff Milliner and Gavin Young whilst the fleet waited for the wind to fill in.

As a gentle breeze arrived with winds around F1 to F2, the postponement flag was lowered and the first race got underway with a clean start. Young edged ahead off the line but at the windward mark Gibson arrived just ahead on port tack taking the lead followed by Milliner and Snell. By the end of the first run Milliner had taken the lead followed by Gibson Collins Snell and Young. By the end of the race Milliner took line honours with a clear lead from Collins followed by Snell and Young with Gibson slipping to 6th.

Supernova Spring Championship at Bowmoor - photo © Derrick Page
Supernova Spring Championship at Bowmoor - photo © Derrick Page

Race 2 was started after a healthy lunch and the breeze building slightly. In very shifty conditions, the wind switched the favoured end from port to starboard which led to frantic last minute place changing whilst boats repositioned to get the best start. On the gun the fleet cleanly left the line with Steve Hawley closely followed by Brother Chris Hawley leading the fleet around the windward mark and pulling away a small lead with Gibson, Milliner and Snell following. Towards the end of the race the wind filled from behind on the downwind leg with Gibson and Collins taking full advantage. Chris Hawley held onto his second place position with Gibson taking the line and Collins moving up to third and Milliner fourth dropping Steve Hawley down to finish sixth.

Race 3 was started back to back with race 2 and was set up to be a Starboard biased line until 30 seconds before the gun when a wind shift changed the favoured end to port.. The fleet got away cleanly for the third time and after a frantic dash for the port end the fleet sailed in a tight bunch around the first lap which saw many place changes. Boats bunched up at each leeward mark as the wind filled in from behind leading to some interesting mark rounds. The race finished with Milliner first with another good lead followed by Collins, Young and Snell.

Supernova Spring Championship at Bowmoor - photo © Derrick Page
Supernova Spring Championship at Bowmoor - photo © Derrick Page

The fleet had a great day in some testing but very warm and sunny conditions.

The Supernova Class would like to thank the Sponsors who made sure that everyone who attended went home with a prize. We would also like to thank Bowmoor sailing club for hosting the event and providing a fantastic, friendly, helpful and well organised venue, we look forward to visiting the club again next year.

The next Noble Marine Travellers event is Saturday 22 April in Bolton, and Scammandon on 23 April.

The next training day is 19 May the day before the 2 day sea championships at Exe sailing club.

Finally, with 109 signed up for this year's nationals, the class continues to go from strength to strength.

Overall Results:

PosFleetSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1st 1190Cliff MillinerCotswold1‑412
2nd 1112Alex CollinsBolton2‑324
3rdMaster1127Mike GibsonBartley61‑107
4th 4Gavin YoungCotswold4‑737
5th 1186Andrew SnellDatchet Water3‑547
6th 1100Chris HawleyBartley72‑129
7th 1133Steve HawleyBartley56‑1311
8thMaster1168Alistair GlenExe‑129514
9thVeteran1082Tom ChadfieldBlithfield8‑10614
10thMaster1184Garry ButterfieldBartley‑118917
11thMaster1074Tony CritchleyBolton10‑151121
12th 1176John BanbrookBowmoor‑1514822
13thVeteran1196Steve MitchellPorthpean9‑161423
14thMaster1079Bob HorlockExe‑2118725
15thVeteran1163Chris WattsBough Beech1612‑2728
16thVeteran1177Pete BinghamBowmoor13‑191629
17thVeteran1057Ian CasewellCotswold‑25112132
18thVeteran1121Steve JohnsonCotswold‑17171532
19th 1123Jon PebodyHunts14‑262034
20thVeteran1141Robert HillsCotswold‑26132336
21stMaster1160Paul UndrellMilton Keynes18‑201937
22ndVeteran1137Andy GouldCotswold24‑291741
23rdMaster1134Tom BaldwinCarsington‑27241842
24th 1158Matt SeatonOlton Mere1923‑2442
25th 1170Simon O'SullivanCotswold2322‑2645
26thVeteran1069Brian SmithBowmoor‑29212546
27th 703Chris HobbsBowmoor2227‑3349
28thLady598Serena StewardsonEmberton Park2030(Rtd)50
29th 1080James GerwatFelpham(Rtd)252853
30thMaster1025Nick WhilesAttenborough(Rtd)332255
31stMaster436Martin BazenBowmoor2828‑3456
32nd 1148Peter WibroeBough Beech‑32312960
33rdMaster1167Paul SchofieldHunts31‑323061
34thMaster1164Stuart HallCarsington33‑393265
35thMaster514Steve LongAlton Water‑37363167
36thMaster1008Norman CarterHollowell3434‑3868
37thVeteran1063Keith RixChipstead‑35353570
38thVeteran1093John WalpoleExe30(DNS) 72
39th 1030Philip BerquistSilver Wing(Rtd)373673
40th 687David StephenArden3638‑3974
41st 1111Philip ColesNorth Devon YC38‑403775
