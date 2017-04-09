Please select your home edition
Finn RYA Spring Series Ranker at Mengeham Rythe Sailing Club

8-9 April 2017

28 Finns travelled to Mengeham for the second of the RYA Spring Series of ranking events – 5 short sharp races per day to keep the fleet together and to provide plenty of early season starting and mark rounding practice in glorious sunshine and a positively tropical 21 degrees.

Usually held at Portland harbour, Mengeham kindly stepped in to host the event for the RYA and 6 Under 23 sailors were joined by 22 Masters – many of whom were keen for some top flight competition before the Master's World Championships in Barbados in June.

A light southeasterly breeze took time to establish for the early Saturday morning start after a heavy fog, but as soon as it settled in Race Officer Graeme Macdonald got the fleet off after a general recall in a 6-8 knot breeze. Julian Smith took the first race win after going hard left on the downwind leg to pick up the first of the shifting and building southerly breeze, sailing over the top of the early race leaders.

Race two was memorable for Jon Tweedle – the only competitor to take the right hand mark at the bottom gate, he picked up a good shift and with clear air shot from 8th to take the winners gun on the short beat to the finish.

Finn RYA Spring Series Ranker at Mengeham Rythe - photo © Shawn Lambert
Finn RYA Spring Series Ranker at Mengeham Rythe - photo © Shawn Lambert

The breeze built to 10 knot throughout the morning and shifted further south, requiring some slick mark moves to allow a quick turn around between races before the tide ran out. Under 23 squad member Jack Arnell returning after a year's injury lay-off threw off any rustiness after a first race BFD to record a 2, 7, 1,1 score for the first day and to lead overnight. Other U 23's found the flicking breeze and changing tidal conditions more challenging than they were used to and were further down the results, including Cameron Tweedle who was behind his Dad sailing his old boat!

As time was running out on the race course and the sands clearly visible at the bottom gate the Race Team made a brave call to squeeze in a 5th race by moving the course into the Emsworth channel. As the competitors sailed back to Mengeham Rythe there was just enough water to make it home but it meant a muddy recovery of boats from the creek.

Finn RYA Spring Series Ranker at Mengeham Rythe - photo © Shawn Lambert
Finn RYA Spring Series Ranker at Mengeham Rythe - photo © Shawn Lambert

Sunday brought a stronger and steadier breeze that allowed the racing to start bang on time, in perfect conditions of sun and an 8-10 knot Southeasterly. John Greenwood showed his experience to take the first race, followed by the consistent Jack Arnell and Julian Smith. The breeze again showed signs of moving south and the course was quickly adjusted to get a true upwind leg and the stronger breeze permitted longer races of two windward/leeward laps that allowed some come back from a poor first beat in the packed and close fleet. With races being turned around with a few minutes of the last finisher there was little time to recover and the action was full on for the full five race programme. As the wind peaked at 10-12 knots the Oscar flag was raised allowing free pumping, much to the delight of the U 23 lads who could then make up more lost positions against the canny 'old boys' downwind. Cameron Tweedle looked more at home as he collected a 12,1,4,5,1 score line – taking the bullet after a great tussle with four other U 23 sailors in the final heat.

British Sailing Team member Hector Simpson showed his mastery of downwind sailing to claim a 1,1,2, score in the final three races – enough to take the weekend by a narrow 2 point margin from the BFA U23 squad's Jack Arnell. Grand Master John Greenwood came in a deserved third, followed by Julian Smith and Allen Burrell, proving that the Masters are not past it yet!

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Pts
1st96Hector SimpsonYorkshire Dales SC‑1343155311225
2nd28Jack ArnellChristchurch SC(BFD)21712227327
3rd5John GreenwoodWest Kirby SC7344‑121572538
4th720Julian SmithMRSC1656237‑1110949
5th2Allen BurrellThorpe Bay YC277113‑136381158
6th98Cameron TweedleOxford SC / RAFSA17‑20281412145164
7th707Callum DixonDocklands SC108122‑1917464871
8th201Kristian Sjoberg 5‑1681011161186782
9th100Matthew WalkerMRSC161465(DNC)81559684
10th88Jon TweedleOxford SC / RAFSA319138‑19149181691
11th9/703Markus BettumGurnard SC81215‑16151410123493
12th21Michael de CourcyMRSC145163107913‑212097
13th61John HeyesMRSC4‑231996912151610100
14th69Cy GrisleyKeyhaven YC617‑211218616141115115
15th90Richard SharpBough Beech SC9913‑2623238101713125
16th577Roddy Steel 1815‑241716413191517134
17th750Ivan Burden 11211818710181722(DNC)142
18th722Simon Hop 2122231413‑2417161418158
19th631Richard HartMRSC(BFD)111021211520182023159
20th47Tim NewtonOxford SC2413201517‑2621232312168
21st26Joe StockerStainton SC2218271942026(BFD)1321170
22nd4Russ WardMRSC1210252291123(DNC)DNCDNC170
23rd13R KhodykinMRSC20‑261725222522201219182
24th22/710Andrew WylamMRSC2324142420‑2727212514192
25th70Nick WheelerKeyhaven251926232421252224(DNC)209
26th787Steve PoppleShoreham SC19251120(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC220
27th48Anthony WalkerMRSC152722(DNC)DNC1824DNCDNCDNC222
28th80Ray NewChristchurch SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC2219241922222
