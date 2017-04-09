Finn RYA Spring Series Ranker at Mengeham Rythe Sailing Club

by John Heyes today at 6:37 pm

28 Finns travelled to Mengeham for the second of the RYA Spring Series of ranking events – 5 short sharp races per day to keep the fleet together and to provide plenty of early season starting and mark rounding practice in glorious sunshine and a positively tropical 21 degrees.

Usually held at Portland harbour, Mengeham kindly stepped in to host the event for the RYA and 6 Under 23 sailors were joined by 22 Masters – many of whom were keen for some top flight competition before the Master's World Championships in Barbados in June.

A light southeasterly breeze took time to establish for the early Saturday morning start after a heavy fog, but as soon as it settled in Race Officer Graeme Macdonald got the fleet off after a general recall in a 6-8 knot breeze. Julian Smith took the first race win after going hard left on the downwind leg to pick up the first of the shifting and building southerly breeze, sailing over the top of the early race leaders.

Race two was memorable for Jon Tweedle – the only competitor to take the right hand mark at the bottom gate, he picked up a good shift and with clear air shot from 8th to take the winners gun on the short beat to the finish.

The breeze built to 10 knot throughout the morning and shifted further south, requiring some slick mark moves to allow a quick turn around between races before the tide ran out. Under 23 squad member Jack Arnell returning after a year's injury lay-off threw off any rustiness after a first race BFD to record a 2, 7, 1,1 score for the first day and to lead overnight. Other U 23's found the flicking breeze and changing tidal conditions more challenging than they were used to and were further down the results, including Cameron Tweedle who was behind his Dad sailing his old boat!

As time was running out on the race course and the sands clearly visible at the bottom gate the Race Team made a brave call to squeeze in a 5th race by moving the course into the Emsworth channel. As the competitors sailed back to Mengeham Rythe there was just enough water to make it home but it meant a muddy recovery of boats from the creek.

Sunday brought a stronger and steadier breeze that allowed the racing to start bang on time, in perfect conditions of sun and an 8-10 knot Southeasterly. John Greenwood showed his experience to take the first race, followed by the consistent Jack Arnell and Julian Smith. The breeze again showed signs of moving south and the course was quickly adjusted to get a true upwind leg and the stronger breeze permitted longer races of two windward/leeward laps that allowed some come back from a poor first beat in the packed and close fleet. With races being turned around with a few minutes of the last finisher there was little time to recover and the action was full on for the full five race programme. As the wind peaked at 10-12 knots the Oscar flag was raised allowing free pumping, much to the delight of the U 23 lads who could then make up more lost positions against the canny 'old boys' downwind. Cameron Tweedle looked more at home as he collected a 12,1,4,5,1 score line – taking the bullet after a great tussle with four other U 23 sailors in the final heat.

British Sailing Team member Hector Simpson showed his mastery of downwind sailing to claim a 1,1,2, score in the final three races – enough to take the weekend by a narrow 2 point margin from the BFA U23 squad's Jack Arnell. Grand Master John Greenwood came in a deserved third, followed by Julian Smith and Allen Burrell, proving that the Masters are not past it yet!

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Pts 1st 96 Hector Simpson Yorkshire Dales SC ‑13 4 3 1 5 5 3 1 1 2 25 2nd 28 Jack Arnell Christchurch SC (BFD) 2 1 7 1 2 2 2 7 3 27 3rd 5 John Greenwood West Kirby SC 7 3 4 4 ‑12 1 5 7 2 5 38 4th 720 Julian Smith MRSC 1 6 5 6 2 3 7 ‑11 10 9 49 5th 2 Allen Burrell Thorpe Bay YC 2 7 7 11 3 ‑13 6 3 8 11 58 6th 98 Cameron Tweedle Oxford SC / RAFSA 17 ‑20 2 8 14 12 1 4 5 1 64 7th 707 Callum Dixon Docklands SC 10 8 12 2 ‑19 17 4 6 4 8 71 8th 201 Kristian Sjoberg 5 ‑16 8 10 11 16 11 8 6 7 82 9th 100 Matthew Walker MRSC 16 14 6 5 (DNC) 8 15 5 9 6 84 10th 88 Jon Tweedle Oxford SC / RAFSA 3 1 9 13 8 ‑19 14 9 18 16 91 11th 9/703 Markus Bettum Gurnard SC 8 12 15 ‑16 15 14 10 12 3 4 93 12th 21 Michael de Courcy MRSC 14 5 16 3 10 7 9 13 ‑21 20 97 13th 61 John Heyes MRSC 4 ‑23 19 9 6 9 12 15 16 10 100 14th 69 Cy Grisley Keyhaven YC 6 17 ‑21 12 18 6 16 14 11 15 115 15th 90 Richard Sharp Bough Beech SC 9 9 13 ‑26 23 23 8 10 17 13 125 16th 577 Roddy Steel 18 15 ‑24 17 16 4 13 19 15 17 134 17th 750 Ivan Burden 11 21 18 18 7 10 18 17 22 (DNC) 142 18th 722 Simon Hop 21 22 23 14 13 ‑24 17 16 14 18 158 19th 631 Richard Hart MRSC (BFD) 11 10 21 21 15 20 18 20 23 159 20th 47 Tim Newton Oxford SC 24 13 20 15 17 ‑26 21 23 23 12 168 21st 26 Joe Stocker Stainton SC 22 18 27 19 4 20 26 (BFD) 13 21 170 22nd 4 Russ Ward MRSC 12 10 25 22 9 11 23 (DNC) DNC DNC 170 23rd 13 R Khodykin MRSC 20 ‑26 17 25 22 25 22 20 12 19 182 24th 22/710 Andrew Wylam MRSC 23 24 14 24 20 ‑27 27 21 25 14 192 25th 70 Nick Wheeler Keyhaven 25 19 26 23 24 21 25 22 24 (DNC) 209 26th 787 Steve Popple Shoreham SC 19 25 11 20 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 220 27th 48 Anthony Walker MRSC 15 27 22 (DNC) DNC 18 24 DNC DNC DNC 222 28th 80 Ray New Christchurch SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 22 19 24 19 22 222