Enterprise Open at London Corinthian Sailing Club

Visitors battling downwind during the Enterprise Open at London Corinthian © Caroline Simonds Visitors battling downwind during the Enterprise Open at London Corinthian © Caroline Simonds

by Simon Hills today at 6:06 pm

The sunny weather continued into Sunday along with a cracking force 3 breeze for the London Corinthian SC Enterprise Open, enticing sixteen boats, onto the tidal Thames. Visitors included sailors from other Thames clubs South Bank, Minima and Lensbury.

With the wind from the south, backing SSW, three races were run back-to-back on a figure-of-eight-course on the stretch of river up to Barnes railway bridge pretty much dead upwind. Once sailors had battled for clear air and favourable shifts on water that sparkled like an inner-city Mediterranean, the next big decision was when to cross the river against the tide to reach the leeward mark.

Both upward and leeward legs led to close-fought battles with local knowledge helping Corinthians to take three out of the top four spots. Winners were Val Nedialkov and Cara Glover in first place. The next three boats were all on equal points, demonstrating how close the racing was. On countback it was Gareth Llewellyn and Kate Alexander in second, Chris Cowell and Alistair Stewart from Lensbury Sailing Club in third and LCSC Enterprise Class Captain Jeremy Whiting with Charlotte Hallward in fourth place.