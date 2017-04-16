Please select your home edition
FAST40+ fleet take to the water to kick off the 2017 season

by Fast 40+ Class today at 2:21 pm 14-16 April 2017
FAST40+ race teams ready for the 2017 season © Paul Wyeth / Fast 40+ Class

After a busy winter with lots of the FAST40+ race teams carrying out some exciting developments to their boats, 5 of the teams are ready to hit the water for early season racing for the RORC Easter Challenge which takes place between 14th and 16th April in the Solent.

The 5 competing FAST40+ at the RORC Easter Challenge:

42º SOUTH
Mark Rijkse's New Zealand flagged, IRC optimized Reichel Pugh 42 will be racing in its 2nd season and should prove very competitive in the lighter to moderate winds.

HITCHHIKER
Previously owned by Peter Morton (Girls on Film), this boat won the 2016 season. New owner is Bastien De Voogd from The Netherlands, bringing the first Dutch team to the class racing the Carkeek designed Hitchhiker.

INVICTUS
Sir Keith Mills and team onboard Ker 40+ Invictus are looking forward to the first outing of the season and building on last year's 2nd place finish for the season.

TOKOLOSHE
Owner Mike Bartholomew and team have been putting in a lot of work over the winter to their Carkeek designed South African flagged boat– they have a new livery and have removed the coachroof to reduce weight – we look forward to seeing the new streamlined machine in action!

ZEPHYR
Steve Cowie's boat is also ready for action sailing mostly with an amateur Scottish crew and with Ian Budgen calling tactics.

FAST40+ race teams ready for the 2017 season - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
FAST40+ race teams ready for the 2017 season - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

Although this event does not count as part of the official FAST40+ Race series, it does give the teams the chance to stretch their legs and get back into action. Due to the relaxation of the RRS41 (which enables the competitors to receive outside assistance), this event also now sees the involvement of a number of experienced coaches including Jim Saltonstall and Eddie Warden Owen, on the water to help the teams get up to speed and hit the ground running.

Race programme for the week-end will include windward – leewards and round the cans courses – 8 races scheduled. Results, photos and stories will be posted on the official class facebook and website.

Henri Lloyd, as the Official Clothing Partner of the FAST40+ Class that recently announced a 3 year partnership, are providing a perpetual trophy for the class, the "Henri Lloyd Challenge Trophy" and this will be presented to the class winner for this event at the prizegiving to take place on Sunday 16th April at RORC.

The FAST40+ circuit are proud to have the support for this 2017 season of the following class sponsors:

  • Henri Lloyd
  • North Sails
  • Ancasta
  • Carkeek Design Partners
  • Diverse Yachts
  • Fastnet Insurance
  • Grapefruit Graphics
  • Hall Spars
  • Hamble Yacht Services (HYS)
  • KZ Race Furlers
  • Lewmar
  • Premier Composites Technology
  • Race 40 Race Charter
  • RF Composites
  • Royal Southern Yacht Club
  • Southern Ropes
  • TT Rigging
For more information, go to www.fast40class.com
Land Rover BAR Cap
