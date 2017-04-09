Please select your home edition
UK Laser Masters Inland Championship at Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club

by Dave Freeman today at 11:58 am 8-9 April 2017
UK Laser Masters Inlands at Chew Valley Lake © Ed Higham

Following the raging success of the last two years, the momentum of the UK Laser Masters scene continued to gather momentum this weekend at Chew Valley, with another record turnout. This is testament to all the hard work of Rupert Bedell, the outgoing coordinator who steps down this year (to a non-exec position).

In brief the fleet attendance has grown 47% during his tenure with records broken at so many of the events. He hands this newly packaged Brand "The Laser Performance, UK Masters Super Series, in association with V-Rigger Super Store and Wildwind Sailing Holidays" (snappy) over to a new committee who's primary objective is not to drop the ball!

So, Carlsberg don't do Laser Masters events but if they did...

The forecast was light but due to build as the weekend went on. It duly did with 15-18knot average for the last two races... not to mention the 90 degree wind shift in the last that turned the final "sausage" into to reaches! This meant that even the chaps packing a little more ballast got a fair crack of the whip.

The light breeze on day 1 meant that the idiosyncrasies of the Chew Valley gave the locals the inside track and they duly made hay with 1st, 2nd and 3rd in race 1, David Haynes (eventual 3rd overall and 1st "Kiddie"(33-34yo)), then Julian Cook and Peter Sherwin respectively. It wouldn't be David's last bullet. This Chew domination however wasn't the whole story as Masters stalwart Chris Fyans from Wier Wood lead all the way to the gybe mark, on the outer loop, only to hit it... but a great early effort!

As race 2 & 3 hoved into view the breeze continued to build but bottomed out at about 8 knots. The shifts were often large but quite regular and you needed to be in phase! The pressure inevitably wasn't even and getting your swede out of the boat was vital which was precisely what Hamish Gledhill did in race two as the roll of honour completely changed with Hemish in 1st, Jon Lewis 2nd showing new found pace for 2017 and Dave Freeman in 3rd.

A certain inevitability cast it's shadow over race 3 as the inimitable Alan Davis found his way to the front along with Jon Lewis. Following the start, a small group spied the band of pressure on the left and made the right call...or left...if that makes sense. Despite reaching into the windward mark, they were plaining with their VMG putting them out in front. Patrick Hamilton from Burwain SC was also in the mixer pulling an eventual 2nd. Dave Freeman latched onto the leading bunch up the first beat pulling another 3rd leaving him 1st equal with Davis overnight.

UK Laser Masters Inlands at Chew Valley Lake - photo © Ed Higham
UK Laser Masters Inlands at Chew Valley Lake - photo © Ed Higham

Day 2 saw a postponement for 30mins whilst the gradient breeze teased the water before it eventually connected. The forecast was for it to gently swing right which it did, the race team nailed the windward mark positioning with this in mind. However, race 3 delivered a further 90 degree veer and built quickly to just short of 20 knots. Nobody saw that coming! Dave Binding, a man you can never count out, hit his straps in race 4 with a virtuoso performance leading all the way in the building breeze. Gledhill made his second appearance in the top 3 taking 2nd. Roger O'Gorman having started the race in reverse somehow (luck of the Irish, probably) picked his way right through the fleet to salvage a creditable 3rd, a result he would build on to take eventual 1st Apprentice and 2nd overall, behind Davis, the eventual winner.

Race 5 saw a new face at the front with Stuart Hudson from Keyhaven SC showing his quality to take the bullet. Davis taking 2nd and Gledhill taking 3rd. This gave Gledhill three top three finishes which should have been enough to top the final table but fell on his own sword in race 6 with a BFD which unfortunately left him counting a 21st from race 1... unfinished business Hamish, hopefully see you at the next one!

UK Laser Masters Inlands at Chew Valley Lake - photo © Ed Higham
UK Laser Masters Inlands at Chew Valley Lake - photo © Ed Higham

As intimated, race 6 was a rollercoaster in the strongest breeze of the weekend and some of the "units" powered to the front with Dave Haynes at 6'3" and 91kgs taking the bullet, that said he also got a 1st in race 1 in the lightest breeze??!! Stuart Hudson carried through his form from race 5 to take 2nd. The story of this race however was that veer West of the breeze a couple of minutes after the start. Local, Giles Vallis, read this shift like the Funday Times and thundered in for the right to lead round the windward mark... not so unremarkable also was the age of his boat, off-brown in colour and number 85354, resurrected glory! O'Gorman was hot on his heels in a brand spanking new machine in contrasting colour! As mentioned, up the final beat the wind heaved right turning it into a close reach in 18 knots! The hike-off ensued and Haynes heaved his frame over the gunnels to overhaul O'Gorman into 3rd whilst the rest of the closely packed fleet enjoyed an epically exciting sprint to the finish!

UK Laser Masters Inlands at Chew Valley Lake - photo © Ed Higham
UK Laser Masters Inlands at Chew Valley Lake - photo © Ed Higham

So the framed picture that is the Standards Masters Inland trophy goes home to it's space on the Davis household wall and the bounty on Alan's head rolls on for another year! Not so remarkable as inevitable. What is remarkable however is how well this event came together. Laura Smith, Andy Bones and John Smalley (RO) and the whole team at Chew Valley SC did an outstanding job of organising. There was a record pre-entry for this event with 67 boats building to the final record entry for a Masters Inland Nations of 87 which is testament to their pre-work and a great turnout form the home club. Chew, we salute you and the bar is set for 2017. Next event is Beers SC 13th/14th of May, don't miss out on the fastest growing fleet in the UK... "probably".

Overall Results:

PosDivisionSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1stGM208427Alan DAVISOxford SC6‑11142518
2ndAM209122Roger O'GORMANQueen Mary SC44(OCS)36320
3rdKiddie161665David HYNESChew Valley Lake SC15‑1688123
4thM204644Stuart HUDSONKeyhaven SC5144‑161226
5thAM209121Dave FREEMANQueen Mary SC‑123359727
6thGGM206716Peter SHERWINChew Valley Lake SC398‑104832
7thGM206890Patrick HAMILTONBurwain‑1672751233
8thM188637Hamish GLEDHILLWest Riding SC211723(BFD)34
9thM193467Jon LEWISNONE17266‑18940
10thM209911Tim KEIGHLEYWest Riding SC1185910‑1343
11thGGM208671David BINDINGWeir Wood SC9219117‑2257
12thM195051Julian COOKEChew Valley Lake SC212‑1917141661
13thM207090David GODDARDWeir Wood SC1015‑2012151062
14thAM211112Garry KNOTTOgston131321‑2512463
15thM208687Simon HARDIMANBartley SC19‑29142871179
16thM194879Mark RAHNDovestone SC1417151916‑2081
17thAM203069Phil PATTULLOChew Valley Lake SC‑31161018211782
18thM133641Pete ALLSOPOxford27‑311111132385
19thGM180435Fred VAN ARKELChew Valley Lake SC15627‑31261589
20thM211363Michael PRYERQMSC(DNC)26221424692
21stGGM209410Chris FYANSWeir Wood72213‑29272897
22ndGM209187Dave STOCKTONWimbleball1820123219(BFD)101
23rdGM174960Chris YERBURYChew Valley Lake SC(OCS)10OCS221121105
24thM204039Martin CLAPHAMThornbury SC22‑3431152219109
25thGM188783Nick STOTENMounts Bay SC‑303026132024113
26thGM203290Guy NOBLEQueen Mary SC23252524(OCS)18115
27thGM200308John ROGERSChew Valley Lake SC8‑3628332826123
28thGM187515David BATESQueen Mary SC28‑3323232327124
29thGGM201356Hugh NETTELFIELDChew Valley Lake SC261917.521(DNC)DNC124.5
30thGM201870Simon CUMMINSChew Valley Lake SC20242430‑3232130
31stM176359Gus CAMERONChew Valley Lake SC‑332329272530134
32ndGGM210248Chris SUNDERLANDChew Valley Lake SC2518(OCS)343029136
33rdM201853Dominic BARNESPennine SC2927(DNC)262925136
34thM188578Steven FOWLESQueen Mary SC2428322033(DNC)137
35thGM186886David PRYCEChew Valley Lake SC323230‑363131156
36thM177573Nick BATEChew Valley Lake SC353717.5‑383634159.5
37thM85354Giles VALLISChew Valley Lake SC(DNC)DNCDNC353414165
38thGM192463Ian HUDSONWarsash SC343533‑373533170
39thAM185730Rupert BEDELLQueen Mary SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC205
39thM204541Adrian THEARWest Riding SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC205
