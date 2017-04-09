UK Laser Masters Inland Championship at Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club

Following the raging success of the last two years, the momentum of the UK Laser Masters scene continued to gather momentum this weekend at Chew Valley, with another record turnout. This is testament to all the hard work of Rupert Bedell, the outgoing coordinator who steps down this year (to a non-exec position).

In brief the fleet attendance has grown 47% during his tenure with records broken at so many of the events. He hands this newly packaged Brand "The Laser Performance, UK Masters Super Series, in association with V-Rigger Super Store and Wildwind Sailing Holidays" (snappy) over to a new committee who's primary objective is not to drop the ball!

So, Carlsberg don't do Laser Masters events but if they did...

The forecast was light but due to build as the weekend went on. It duly did with 15-18knot average for the last two races... not to mention the 90 degree wind shift in the last that turned the final "sausage" into to reaches! This meant that even the chaps packing a little more ballast got a fair crack of the whip.

The light breeze on day 1 meant that the idiosyncrasies of the Chew Valley gave the locals the inside track and they duly made hay with 1st, 2nd and 3rd in race 1, David Haynes (eventual 3rd overall and 1st "Kiddie"(33-34yo)), then Julian Cook and Peter Sherwin respectively. It wouldn't be David's last bullet. This Chew domination however wasn't the whole story as Masters stalwart Chris Fyans from Wier Wood lead all the way to the gybe mark, on the outer loop, only to hit it... but a great early effort!

As race 2 & 3 hoved into view the breeze continued to build but bottomed out at about 8 knots. The shifts were often large but quite regular and you needed to be in phase! The pressure inevitably wasn't even and getting your swede out of the boat was vital which was precisely what Hamish Gledhill did in race two as the roll of honour completely changed with Hemish in 1st, Jon Lewis 2nd showing new found pace for 2017 and Dave Freeman in 3rd.

A certain inevitability cast it's shadow over race 3 as the inimitable Alan Davis found his way to the front along with Jon Lewis. Following the start, a small group spied the band of pressure on the left and made the right call...or left...if that makes sense. Despite reaching into the windward mark, they were plaining with their VMG putting them out in front. Patrick Hamilton from Burwain SC was also in the mixer pulling an eventual 2nd. Dave Freeman latched onto the leading bunch up the first beat pulling another 3rd leaving him 1st equal with Davis overnight.

Day 2 saw a postponement for 30mins whilst the gradient breeze teased the water before it eventually connected. The forecast was for it to gently swing right which it did, the race team nailed the windward mark positioning with this in mind. However, race 3 delivered a further 90 degree veer and built quickly to just short of 20 knots. Nobody saw that coming! Dave Binding, a man you can never count out, hit his straps in race 4 with a virtuoso performance leading all the way in the building breeze. Gledhill made his second appearance in the top 3 taking 2nd. Roger O'Gorman having started the race in reverse somehow (luck of the Irish, probably) picked his way right through the fleet to salvage a creditable 3rd, a result he would build on to take eventual 1st Apprentice and 2nd overall, behind Davis, the eventual winner.

Race 5 saw a new face at the front with Stuart Hudson from Keyhaven SC showing his quality to take the bullet. Davis taking 2nd and Gledhill taking 3rd. This gave Gledhill three top three finishes which should have been enough to top the final table but fell on his own sword in race 6 with a BFD which unfortunately left him counting a 21st from race 1... unfinished business Hamish, hopefully see you at the next one!

As intimated, race 6 was a rollercoaster in the strongest breeze of the weekend and some of the "units" powered to the front with Dave Haynes at 6'3" and 91kgs taking the bullet, that said he also got a 1st in race 1 in the lightest breeze??!! Stuart Hudson carried through his form from race 5 to take 2nd. The story of this race however was that veer West of the breeze a couple of minutes after the start. Local, Giles Vallis, read this shift like the Funday Times and thundered in for the right to lead round the windward mark... not so unremarkable also was the age of his boat, off-brown in colour and number 85354, resurrected glory! O'Gorman was hot on his heels in a brand spanking new machine in contrasting colour! As mentioned, up the final beat the wind heaved right turning it into a close reach in 18 knots! The hike-off ensued and Haynes heaved his frame over the gunnels to overhaul O'Gorman into 3rd whilst the rest of the closely packed fleet enjoyed an epically exciting sprint to the finish!

So the framed picture that is the Standards Masters Inland trophy goes home to it's space on the Davis household wall and the bounty on Alan's head rolls on for another year! Not so remarkable as inevitable. What is remarkable however is how well this event came together. Laura Smith, Andy Bones and John Smalley (RO) and the whole team at Chew Valley SC did an outstanding job of organising. There was a record pre-entry for this event with 67 boats building to the final record entry for a Masters Inland Nations of 87 which is testament to their pre-work and a great turnout form the home club. Chew, we salute you and the bar is set for 2017. Next event is Beers SC 13th/14th of May, don't miss out on the fastest growing fleet in the UK... "probably".

Pos Division Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st GM 208427 Alan DAVIS Oxford SC 6 ‑11 1 4 2 5 18 2nd AM 209122 Roger O'GORMAN Queen Mary SC 4 4 (OCS) 3 6 3 20 3rd Kiddie 161665 David HYNES Chew Valley Lake SC 1 5 ‑16 8 8 1 23 4th M 204644 Stuart HUDSON Keyhaven SC 5 14 4 ‑16 1 2 26 5th AM 209121 Dave FREEMAN Queen Mary SC ‑12 3 3 5 9 7 27 6th GGM 206716 Peter SHERWIN Chew Valley Lake SC 3 9 8 ‑10 4 8 32 7th GM 206890 Patrick HAMILTON Burwain ‑16 7 2 7 5 12 33 8th M 188637 Hamish GLEDHILL West Riding SC 21 1 7 2 3 (BFD) 34 9th M 193467 Jon LEWIS NONE 17 2 6 6 ‑18 9 40 10th M 209911 Tim KEIGHLEY West Riding SC 11 8 5 9 10 ‑13 43 11th GGM 208671 David BINDING Weir Wood SC 9 21 9 1 17 ‑22 57 12th M 195051 Julian COOKE Chew Valley Lake SC 2 12 ‑19 17 14 16 61 13th M 207090 David GODDARD Weir Wood SC 10 15 ‑20 12 15 10 62 14th AM 211112 Garry KNOTT Ogston 13 13 21 ‑25 12 4 63 15th M 208687 Simon HARDIMAN Bartley SC 19 ‑29 14 28 7 11 79 16th M 194879 Mark RAHN Dovestone SC 14 17 15 19 16 ‑20 81 17th AM 203069 Phil PATTULLO Chew Valley Lake SC ‑31 16 10 18 21 17 82 18th M 133641 Pete ALLSOP Oxford 27 ‑31 11 11 13 23 85 19th GM 180435 Fred VAN ARKEL Chew Valley Lake SC 15 6 27 ‑31 26 15 89 20th M 211363 Michael PRYER QMSC (DNC) 26 22 14 24 6 92 21st GGM 209410 Chris FYANS Weir Wood 7 22 13 ‑29 27 28 97 22nd GM 209187 Dave STOCKTON Wimbleball 18 20 12 32 19 (BFD) 101 23rd GM 174960 Chris YERBURY Chew Valley Lake SC (OCS) 10 OCS 22 11 21 105 24th M 204039 Martin CLAPHAM Thornbury SC 22 ‑34 31 15 22 19 109 25th GM 188783 Nick STOTEN Mounts Bay SC ‑30 30 26 13 20 24 113 26th GM 203290 Guy NOBLE Queen Mary SC 23 25 25 24 (OCS) 18 115 27th GM 200308 John ROGERS Chew Valley Lake SC 8 ‑36 28 33 28 26 123 28th GM 187515 David BATES Queen Mary SC 28 ‑33 23 23 23 27 124 29th GGM 201356 Hugh NETTELFIELD Chew Valley Lake SC 26 19 17.5 21 (DNC) DNC 124.5 30th GM 201870 Simon CUMMINS Chew Valley Lake SC 20 24 24 30 ‑32 32 130 31st M 176359 Gus CAMERON Chew Valley Lake SC ‑33 23 29 27 25 30 134 32nd GGM 210248 Chris SUNDERLAND Chew Valley Lake SC 25 18 (OCS) 34 30 29 136 33rd M 201853 Dominic BARNES Pennine SC 29 27 (DNC) 26 29 25 136 34th M 188578 Steven FOWLES Queen Mary SC 24 28 32 20 33 (DNC) 137 35th GM 186886 David PRYCE Chew Valley Lake SC 32 32 30 ‑36 31 31 156 36th M 177573 Nick BATE Chew Valley Lake SC 35 37 17.5 ‑38 36 34 159.5 37th M 85354 Giles VALLIS Chew Valley Lake SC (DNC) DNC DNC 35 34 14 165 38th GM 192463 Ian HUDSON Warsash SC 34 35 33 ‑37 35 33 170 39th AM 185730 Rupert BEDELL Queen Mary SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 205 39th M 204541 Adrian THEAR West Riding SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 205