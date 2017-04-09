Scorpion Open at Bough Beech Sailing Club

Scorpions at Bough Beech © BBSC Scorpions at Bough Beech © BBSC

by Hannah Buchanan today at 11:40 am

Eleven Scorpions turned up to a sunny and picturesque Bough Beech reservoir for a weekend of racing in round 1 of the Scorpion South-East championship. The weather forecast was light and very light but the local race officer was undeterred and proposed short-course windward leeward racing for the first day. This proved to be an inspired decision allowing highs and lows of the fluky conditions to even out over a total of five races on Saturday.

The start lines were congested with either end being heavily biased in alternate races (something to do with the regular 30 degree wind shifts). Drama Queen (Janet and Alan) found them-selves OCS at the end of the first race where Tough Screw (Alan and Forbes) set a president for the rest of the weekend by slipping steadily away through impressive light wind boat speed. Simon and Elliot in 2003 recorded their best result of the weekend and came in 2nd.

This pattern continued in race two but a big left shift in race three mixed things up considerably with Big Bad Wolf (Baz and Linda) picking the right side of the beat and staying clear of Little Red Hen (Rachel and Alex) and Zephyr (Malcolm and Richard) to become the only boat other than Tough Screw to win a race.

Start line shenanigans meant 11 became 10 for races four and five, where normal service resumed for Tough screw, with Big bad Wolf, Little Red Hen and Blue Steal (Hannah and Ryan) fighting it out for the minor places.

Sunday was meant to be windier but the competitors were greeted by the same light and patchy conditions that had been enjoyed on Saturday. However, the enthusiasm to get on the water from the locals finally filtered through to the Scorpion sailors and thankfully the wind picked up before race 1.

Three 'proper' races using a 'P' course followed. Tough Screw was again in a different league but there was a very close game of snakes and ladders behind with patchy breeze and numerous shifts. Overall Tough Screw was untouchable in 1st, Little Red Hen and Blue Steal were 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The Scorpion fleet would like to extend a big thank you to the race team for managing to run successful racing in such tricky conditions and to Baz and Linda for putting almost everyone up and providing catering from El Bazo's Pizzeria.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1 2034 Alan Krailing Simon Forbes 1 1 1 ‑4 1 1 1 1 7 2 2023 Rach Rhodes Alex Hayman 3 2 ‑5 2 3 3 2 2 17 3 2028 Ryan Buchanan Hannah Buchanan 4 3 2 8 2 2 3 (DNC) 24 4 2024 Barry Wolfenden Linda Wolfenden 6 4 3 1 ‑7 7 4 3 28 5 2003 Simon Gillow Elliot Marks 2 7 9 ‑10 4 5 8 5 40 6 2019 John Mursell Mel Titmus 7 ‑10 10 5 6 4 5 4 41 7 2008 Chris Swinchatt Nicky Marsh 5 6 7 7 8 ‑9 6 7 46 8 2001 Malcolm James Richard Eperon (OCS) 5 8 3 5 8 10 8 47 9 1957 Paul Grace Alex Reindorp ‑9 9 4 9 9 6 7 9 53 10 1959 Chris Yates Dave Barker 8 ‑11 6 6 10 10 9 6 55 11 2005 Janet Ritchie Alan Ritchie (OCS) 8 DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 80