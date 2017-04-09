Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta - May 2016
Product Feature
Hiking Pads
Hiking Pads

Boats for sale

Scorpion 1978
located in Ogston Matlock

Scorpion Open at Bough Beech Sailing Club

by Hannah Buchanan today at 11:40 am 8-9 April 2017
Scorpions at Bough Beech © BBSC

Eleven Scorpions turned up to a sunny and picturesque Bough Beech reservoir for a weekend of racing in round 1 of the Scorpion South-East championship. The weather forecast was light and very light but the local race officer was undeterred and proposed short-course windward leeward racing for the first day. This proved to be an inspired decision allowing highs and lows of the fluky conditions to even out over a total of five races on Saturday.

The start lines were congested with either end being heavily biased in alternate races (something to do with the regular 30 degree wind shifts). Drama Queen (Janet and Alan) found them-selves OCS at the end of the first race where Tough Screw (Alan and Forbes) set a president for the rest of the weekend by slipping steadily away through impressive light wind boat speed. Simon and Elliot in 2003 recorded their best result of the weekend and came in 2nd.

This pattern continued in race two but a big left shift in race three mixed things up considerably with Big Bad Wolf (Baz and Linda) picking the right side of the beat and staying clear of Little Red Hen (Rachel and Alex) and Zephyr (Malcolm and Richard) to become the only boat other than Tough Screw to win a race.

Start line shenanigans meant 11 became 10 for races four and five, where normal service resumed for Tough screw, with Big bad Wolf, Little Red Hen and Blue Steal (Hannah and Ryan) fighting it out for the minor places.

Scorpions at Bough Beech - photo © BBSC
Scorpions at Bough Beech - photo © BBSC

Sunday was meant to be windier but the competitors were greeted by the same light and patchy conditions that had been enjoyed on Saturday. However, the enthusiasm to get on the water from the locals finally filtered through to the Scorpion sailors and thankfully the wind picked up before race 1.

Three 'proper' races using a 'P' course followed. Tough Screw was again in a different league but there was a very close game of snakes and ladders behind with patchy breeze and numerous shifts. Overall Tough Screw was untouchable in 1st, Little Red Hen and Blue Steal were 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The Scorpion fleet would like to extend a big thank you to the race team for managing to run successful racing in such tricky conditions and to Baz and Linda for putting almost everyone up and providing catering from El Bazo's Pizzeria.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
12034Alan KrailingSimon Forbes111‑411117
22023Rach RhodesAlex Hayman32‑52332217
32028Ryan BuchananHannah Buchanan4328223(DNC)24
42024Barry WolfendenLinda Wolfenden6431‑774328
52003Simon GillowElliot Marks279‑10458540
62019John MursellMel Titmus7‑10105645441
72008Chris SwinchattNicky Marsh56778‑96746
82001Malcolm JamesRichard Eperon(OCS)5835810847
91957Paul GraceAlex Reindorp‑9949967953
101959Chris YatesDave Barker8‑116610109655
112005Janet RitchieAlan Ritchie(OCS)8DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC80
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Scorpions at Staunton Harold
11 short, sharp races and tight racing A good sized fleet of 18 Scorpions made the trip to perfect conditions of warm, sunny, medium wind Staunton Harold for the first open event of the season combined with the Fireballs. Posted on 29 Mar We speak to Mark Lee of Craftinsure
The story of 'boat insurance at the touch of a button' We spoke to Mark Lee about his own sailing and the story of starting Craftinsure, the marine insurance company which pioneered 'boat insurance at the touch of a button', when the internet was still in its infancy compared to what it is today. Posted on 16 Mar Gul sponsor the 2017 Scorpion Nationals
For the second year running The Scorpion Class are pleased to announce Gul as the title sponsor for the National Championship for the second year running. Without their great support we would not be able to run such an amazing championships. Posted on 6 Mar Visit Gul at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
See the all new steamers, Code Zero Longjohn & Longjane This year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace will provide a showcase for the very best in dinghy sailing apparel. Gul Watersports will be featuring the new Code Zero range of sailing wetsuits. Posted on 27 Feb Sponsors announced for SMELT 2017
Over £2500 worth of prizes to be won Thanks to some very generous sponsorship for the event next May competitors now have the chance to win over £2500 worth of prizes. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 P&B offers on Sails & Covers
Don't miss out order by the 30th November! After another superb Championship season, P&B are offering up to 25% discount off sails and covers. All our sails can be delivered by a member of our P&B Race Team. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 Win a day's professional coaching
On and off the water competitions at SMELT 2017 Next May, five UK fleets are returning to Carnac for the 2nd edition of SMELT and this time you could win a day's professional coaching. Throughout the event there will be some friendly rivalry between the classes. Posted on 23 Nov 2016 Scorpions at Chew Valley Lake
Diversion through a ford, arriving at a millpond After an interesting diversion due to road works, including through a ford, we arrived at Chew Valley with the lake closely resembling a millpond and the Flying Fifteens having already decided on postponing any on the water activity until Sunday. Posted on 14 Nov 2016 A good season so far
At Lyme Regis Sailing Club At Lyme Regis Sailing Club we have had a good season so far this year with three National Championship winners in the Scorpions, the Fireball French Nationals and now in the K1 class. Posted on 27 Sep 2016 P&B Race Team Boats for Sale
Glad a top-spec Scorpion, Solo, Streaker & Enterprise As the summer sailing seasons ends its time for P&B to offer superb deals on their P&B race team boats. The P&B race team boats are fitted out to a championship winning standard and are available with a brand new set of P&B sails. Posted on 14 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC Scorpion Scorpion Inland Champs for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Notts County SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Notts County SC- 6 May to 7 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy