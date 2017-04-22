Less than two weeks to go until the 2017 ISORA series begins

by Mark Thompson today at 3:59 pm

Just two weeks now until the first ISORA races of the year, on April 22nd, a coastal race from Pwllheli to Pwllheli sponsored by Global, forming part of the Global displays Welsh coastal series, and the full ISORA series and simultaneously a coastal race from Dun Laoghaire to Wicklow, sponsored by Viking Marine forming part of the RAYC coastal series and of course the full ISORA series.

Both races will be tracked by YB and further information and entries are invited at isora.org/index.php/racing/2017-notice-of-race