Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
North Sails Lark RJ-3 Jib
North Sails Lark RJ-3 Jib

UK Radial Laser Masters Inland Championship at Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club

by Steve Smith today at 8:51 am 8-9 April 2017

44 Radials, including 12 ladies, enjoyed the sparkling conditions and gorgeous backdrop at Chew Valley Lake; the largest inland water in the south west!

Race 1 saw former Masters World and European Champion Ian Jones (Dovestone) make the best of the light breezes to take the bullet from Jon Emmett (Weir Wood). Followed in third by Rob Cage (Thames) and a great result for Mike Kinnear (Grafham Water) in fourth. Great to see you back Mike!

In Race 2 it was local sailor and defending inland champion Steve Smith (Chew Valley) that took line honours from Jon Emmett. Rob Cage showed consistency with another third, with Ian Jones taking fourth. Local sailor Nick Martindale (Chew Valley Lake) sailed a blinder to get his best result in fifth.

It was a case of third time lucky for Jon Emmett in Race 3; getting his first bullet of the regatta ahead of Ian Jones in second. James Stewart (Netley) got his best result of the championship to complete the podium spots ahead of Steve Smith in fourth. Helen Martin (Chew Valley) also demonstrated excellent boat-speed and wind-awareness in these conditions to earn a noteworthy 8th.

Day two started in similar fashion to Saturday; gorgeous sunshine but little breeze. Race Officer John Smalley brought his experience to bear; opting for patience for a more stable breeze that was forecast and duly arrived.

UK Laser Masters Inlands at Chew Valley Lake - photo © Ed Higham
UK Laser Masters Inlands at Chew Valley Lake - photo © Ed Higham

Race 4 started with light breezes from the SSW; steadily increasing to a hiking breeze as the race progressed. Steve Smith made the best of the conditions to build a commanding lead, only to sail the wrong course on the last lap and sacrifice his lead. Jon Emmett sailed the final downwind superbly to take his second bullet of the regatta from Smith in second. Rob Cage again showed outstanding consistency to earn his third podium spot of the event from Ian Jones in fourth.

John Reay (Netley) and Sue Ritchie (Newport) sailed their best races of the regatta; with excellent 5th and 7th positions respectively.

UK Laser Masters Inlands at Chew Valley Lake - photo © Errol Edwards
UK Laser Masters Inlands at Chew Valley Lake - photo © Errol Edwards

In Race 5 Steve Smith was the first to the pressure on the right-hand side of the course; winning the race with a comfortable margin from Jon Emmett. Ian Jones had crossed the line in 2nd, but unknown to us during the race had been black flagged (BFD). Rob cage got his fourth 3rd of the regatta! The right shift had also thrown a few different faces into the front group; superb results for Andy Chapman (HRSC) 4th, Chris Jones (Sutton Bingham) 5thand Sergio Messina 6th.

The final race was a real shake up! With all the front runners covering the expected major veer, a surprise left shift in the last third of the beat brought everyone together at the windward mark! Seconds after rounding the expected veer arrived; a moderate force 4 from the west – turning the beats and runs into reaches. Race officer John Smalley and his team did a great job of moving marks during the race to turn it back into some semblance of a proper race course!

UK Laser Masters Inlands at Chew Valley Lake - photo © Errol Edwards
UK Laser Masters Inlands at Chew Valley Lake - photo © Errol Edwards

Nonetheless it was Jon Emmett again that came through with his third bullet followed by Ian Jones. Damien Boreham (Chew Valley) sailed superbly to take the final podium spot and get his best result of the regatta ahead of James Stuart in fourth.

More photos from the event can be found on the Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club flickr page here.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st207462Jon EMMETTWeir Wood‑2211217
2nd209926Steven SMITHChew Valley Lake SC51421‑713
3rd182990Ian JONESDovestone SC1424(BFD)213
4th206504Rob CAGEThames SC33‑533517
5th197742James STEWARTNetley SC71038‑25432
6th188588Nick MARTINDALEChew Valley Lake SC1057‑2414642
7th200678Richard ELLISGurnard SC6136‑1691145
8th210262Chris JONESSutton Bingham S C1171695(BFD)48
9th201341Damian BOREHAMChew Valley Lake SC‑209111016349
10th197693Sergio MESSINABough Beech SC‑2624966853
11th209412Niall PEELOIsland SC138‑2513101054
12th198964John REAYRYA9‑2321518962
13th212407Bob CUDMOREParkstone YC12141212‑151565
14th208686Max HUNTWhitstable15171411(BFD)1269
15th204121Mike KINNEARGrafham Water SC421‑3019171374
16th197687Helen MARTINChew Valley Lake and Castle Cove‑2116821111975
17th152585Sue RITCHIENewport Boat Club1615157(DNC)2477
18th203323Kevin PEARSONThames SC82518‑2872078
19th199297John SPELMANChew Valley Lake SC14‑291922131482
20th188597Jon FLYNNChew Valley Lake SC2212‑2415211686
21st198189Andy CHAPMANHRSC(DNC)613254BFD93
22nd212199Ninian EADIEQueen Mary SC2327‑311781893
23rd179663John MASTERSChipstead SC‑25191023192596
24th201073Glyn PURNELLLeigh & Lowton‑282022182021101
25th204031David CATTOHunts SC30‑3534141217107
26th207984Alison HUTTONBudworth SC‑341826202327114
27th186265Allen MARSHChew Valley Lake SC171117(DNC)29DNC119
28th166580Laura SMITHChew Valley Lake SC29‑3120262728130
29th208325Derian SCOTTChew Valley Lake SC192229‑323131132
30th210360David KILLEYMaidenhead S Cllub‑372627302426133
31st165238Jan FRAYNEChew Valley Lake SC183635(OCS)2622137
32nd193713Malcolm LEEKeyhaven SC32‑3923363423148
33rd195766Martin JEREMYChew Valley Lake SC2438(DNC)273229150
34th203577Sarah HARDINGChew Valley Lake SC‑353228313032153
35th201709Robert DRAPERStokes Bay‑383733342230156
36th203008Cathy BARTRAMChew Valley Lake SC‑363332292834156
37th173510Charlie SHEARNKGSC3328‑38333333160
38th5Sarah TAUWHAREChew Valley Lake393036(DNC)35DNC185
39th208469Hamish SCOTT‑DALGLEISHHighcliffe SC273437(DNC)DNCDNC188
40th207801Christi BRASHERChew Valley Lake SC40‑414037.53835190.5
41st178314Jim CLAYTONChew Valley Lake SC314039(DNC)DNCDNC200
42nd1952Julia TINKChew Valley Lake SC(DNC)DNCDNC3536.5DNC206.5
43rd174760Rosie BOWERSChew Valley Lake SC(DNC)DNCDNC37.536.5DNC209
44th210241Mark FOWLERLittleton SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC225
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Sailors raring to go at Youth Nationals
Boats are rigged, equipment inspected at Hayling Island Boats are rigged, equipment is inspected and sailors have completed their final preparation before racing gets underway tomorrow (Monday 10 April) at the RYA Youth National Championships at Hayling Island Sailing Club. Posted on 9 Apr Single-handed low down
Ahead of the RYA Youth National Championship With racing at the RYA Youth National Championships now just three days away, single-handed sailors are preparing to take to the waters of Hayling Island to compete against the country's top sailors in four classes. Posted on 7 Apr Young sailors aim for glory
At the RYA Youth National Championship Over 380 young sailors will face a royal audience at the 2017 RYA Youth National Championships, which will get underway at Hayling Island Sailing Club on Monday (10 April). Posted on 7 Apr boats.com/YJA Special Award for Sparky
Britain's former Olympic sailing coach Stephen 'Sparky' Park has been presented with a boats.com/YJA Special Award for services to the sport of sailing. The award was presented by Barry Pickthall, Chairman of the Yachting Journalists' Association and former Chairman Bob Fisher. Posted on 6 Apr Interview with Jon Emmett
Top international Laser coach wears Neil Pryde Sailing gear Top international Laser coach Jon Emmett on his career and why Neil Pryde Sailing gear is designed for Laser sailors. Posted on 6 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR overall
Big steps and baby steps, Palma winners crowned A mix of established Rio Olympic campaigners and emerging young talent shared the top podium spots when racing ended Saturday with a brisk 25kts Mistral offshore wind which brought the 646 boat regatta to spectacular, challenging finale. Posted on 1 Apr Palma 49er gold for Peters-Sterritt
At the Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR Podium Potential 49er talents James Peters and Fynn Sterritt secured their first senior international regatta victory as the Princess Sofia Trophy drew to close in Palma on Saturday. Posted on 1 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR day 5
Showdown Saturday on the Bay of Palma The final day of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR on Mallorca's Bay of Palma will be a test for sailors but also for the new formats which are designed to produce simpler, more engaging action on the last day. Posted on 31 Mar Brits going for gold in Palma
At the Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR Friday brought the last chance for Britain's sailors to qualify for medal races and grand final positions at the 48th Princess Sofia Trophy, with James Peters-Fynn Sterritt in the 49er and rising Laser star Elliot Hanson set to go for Palma gold. Posted on 31 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR day 4
Finns format on trial, FX Girls running away with Palma title As the Finn class trial a new format which gives the top two sailors from Qualifying fast track tickets directly into Saturday's five boat Grand Final, the runaway fleet leaders in the Womens Skiff class may wrap up their titles with a day to spare. Posted on 30 Mar

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Laser Radial Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Chipstead SC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Chipstead SC- 23 Apr Weir Wood SC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser
Weir Wood SC- 29 Apr St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association Laser Radial 5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta for non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 30 Apr Waldringfield SC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 10 Jun Waldringfield SC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Hayling Island SC Laser Radial Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul Notts County SC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser
Notts County SC- 2 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Laser Radial Open Meeting for Laser
Bassenthwaite SC- 8 Jul Waldringfield SC Laser Radial Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy