UK Radial Laser Masters Inland Championship at Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club
by Steve Smith today at 8:51 am
8-9 April 2017
44 Radials, including 12 ladies, enjoyed the sparkling conditions and gorgeous backdrop at Chew Valley Lake; the largest inland water in the south west!
Race 1 saw former Masters World and European Champion Ian Jones (Dovestone) make the best of the light breezes to take the bullet from Jon Emmett (Weir Wood). Followed in third by Rob Cage (Thames) and a great result for Mike Kinnear (Grafham Water) in fourth. Great to see you back Mike!
In Race 2 it was local sailor and defending inland champion Steve Smith (Chew Valley) that took line honours from Jon Emmett. Rob Cage showed consistency with another third, with Ian Jones taking fourth. Local sailor Nick Martindale (Chew Valley Lake) sailed a blinder to get his best result in fifth.
It was a case of third time lucky for Jon Emmett in Race 3; getting his first bullet of the regatta ahead of Ian Jones in second. James Stewart (Netley) got his best result of the championship to complete the podium spots ahead of Steve Smith in fourth. Helen Martin (Chew Valley) also demonstrated excellent boat-speed and wind-awareness in these conditions to earn a noteworthy 8th.
Day two started in similar fashion to Saturday; gorgeous sunshine but little breeze. Race Officer John Smalley brought his experience to bear; opting for patience for a more stable breeze that was forecast and duly arrived.
Race 4 started with light breezes from the SSW; steadily increasing to a hiking breeze as the race progressed. Steve Smith made the best of the conditions to build a commanding lead, only to sail the wrong course on the last lap and sacrifice his lead. Jon Emmett sailed the final downwind superbly to take his second bullet of the regatta from Smith in second. Rob Cage again showed outstanding consistency to earn his third podium spot of the event from Ian Jones in fourth.
John Reay (Netley) and Sue Ritchie (Newport) sailed their best races of the regatta; with excellent 5th and 7th positions respectively.
In Race 5 Steve Smith was the first to the pressure on the right-hand side of the course; winning the race with a comfortable margin from Jon Emmett. Ian Jones had crossed the line in 2nd, but unknown to us during the race had been black flagged (BFD). Rob cage got his fourth 3rd of the regatta! The right shift had also thrown a few different faces into the front group; superb results for Andy Chapman (HRSC) 4th, Chris Jones (Sutton Bingham) 5thand Sergio Messina 6th.
The final race was a real shake up! With all the front runners covering the expected major veer, a surprise left shift in the last third of the beat brought everyone together at the windward mark! Seconds after rounding the expected veer arrived; a moderate force 4 from the west – turning the beats and runs into reaches. Race officer John Smalley and his team did a great job of moving marks during the race to turn it back into some semblance of a proper race course!
Nonetheless it was Jon Emmett again that came through with his third bullet followed by Ian Jones. Damien Boreham (Chew Valley) sailed superbly to take the final podium spot and get his best result of the regatta ahead of James Stuart in fourth.
More photos from the event can be found on the Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club flickr page here.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|207462
|Jon EMMETT
|Weir Wood
|‑2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|7
|2nd
|209926
|Steven SMITH
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|5
|1
|4
|2
|1
|‑7
|13
|3rd
|182990
|Ian JONES
|Dovestone SC
|1
|4
|2
|4
|(BFD)
|2
|13
|4th
|206504
|Rob CAGE
|Thames SC
|3
|3
|‑5
|3
|3
|5
|17
|5th
|197742
|James STEWART
|Netley SC
|7
|10
|3
|8
|‑25
|4
|32
|6th
|188588
|Nick MARTINDALE
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|10
|5
|7
|‑24
|14
|6
|42
|7th
|200678
|Richard ELLIS
|Gurnard SC
|6
|13
|6
|‑16
|9
|11
|45
|8th
|210262
|Chris JONES
|Sutton Bingham S C
|11
|7
|16
|9
|5
|(BFD)
|48
|9th
|201341
|Damian BOREHAM
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|‑20
|9
|11
|10
|16
|3
|49
|10th
|197693
|Sergio MESSINA
|Bough Beech SC
|‑26
|24
|9
|6
|6
|8
|53
|11th
|209412
|Niall PEELO
|Island SC
|13
|8
|‑25
|13
|10
|10
|54
|12th
|198964
|John REAY
|RYA
|9
|‑23
|21
|5
|18
|9
|62
|13th
|212407
|Bob CUDMORE
|Parkstone YC
|12
|14
|12
|12
|‑15
|15
|65
|14th
|208686
|Max HUNT
|Whitstable
|15
|17
|14
|11
|(BFD)
|12
|69
|15th
|204121
|Mike KINNEAR
|Grafham Water SC
|4
|21
|‑30
|19
|17
|13
|74
|16th
|197687
|Helen MARTIN
|Chew Valley Lake and Castle Cove
|‑21
|16
|8
|21
|11
|19
|75
|17th
|152585
|Sue RITCHIE
|Newport Boat Club
|16
|15
|15
|7
|(DNC)
|24
|77
|18th
|203323
|Kevin PEARSON
|Thames SC
|8
|25
|18
|‑28
|7
|20
|78
|19th
|199297
|John SPELMAN
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|14
|‑29
|19
|22
|13
|14
|82
|20th
|188597
|Jon FLYNN
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|22
|12
|‑24
|15
|21
|16
|86
|21st
|198189
|Andy CHAPMAN
|HRSC
|(DNC)
|6
|13
|25
|4
|BFD
|93
|22nd
|212199
|Ninian EADIE
|Queen Mary SC
|23
|27
|‑31
|17
|8
|18
|93
|23rd
|179663
|John MASTERS
|Chipstead SC
|‑25
|19
|10
|23
|19
|25
|96
|24th
|201073
|Glyn PURNELL
|Leigh & Lowton
|‑28
|20
|22
|18
|20
|21
|101
|25th
|204031
|David CATTO
|Hunts SC
|30
|‑35
|34
|14
|12
|17
|107
|26th
|207984
|Alison HUTTON
|Budworth SC
|‑34
|18
|26
|20
|23
|27
|114
|27th
|186265
|Allen MARSH
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|17
|11
|17
|(DNC)
|29
|DNC
|119
|28th
|166580
|Laura SMITH
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|29
|‑31
|20
|26
|27
|28
|130
|29th
|208325
|Derian SCOTT
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|19
|22
|29
|‑32
|31
|31
|132
|30th
|210360
|David KILLEY
|Maidenhead S Cllub
|‑37
|26
|27
|30
|24
|26
|133
|31st
|165238
|Jan FRAYNE
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|18
|36
|35
|(OCS)
|26
|22
|137
|32nd
|193713
|Malcolm LEE
|Keyhaven SC
|32
|‑39
|23
|36
|34
|23
|148
|33rd
|195766
|Martin JEREMY
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|24
|38
|(DNC)
|27
|32
|29
|150
|34th
|203577
|Sarah HARDING
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|‑35
|32
|28
|31
|30
|32
|153
|35th
|201709
|Robert DRAPER
|Stokes Bay
|‑38
|37
|33
|34
|22
|30
|156
|36th
|203008
|Cathy BARTRAM
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|‑36
|33
|32
|29
|28
|34
|156
|37th
|173510
|Charlie SHEARN
|KGSC
|33
|28
|‑38
|33
|33
|33
|160
|38th
|5
|Sarah TAUWHARE
|Chew Valley Lake
|39
|30
|36
|(DNC)
|35
|DNC
|185
|39th
|208469
|Hamish SCOTT‑DALGLEISH
|Highcliffe SC
|27
|34
|37
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|188
|40th
|207801
|Christi BRASHER
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|40
|‑41
|40
|37.5
|38
|35
|190.5
|41st
|178314
|Jim CLAYTON
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|31
|40
|39
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|200
|42nd
|1952
|Julia TINK
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|35
|36.5
|DNC
|206.5
|43rd
|174760
|Rosie BOWERS
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|37.5
|36.5
|DNC
|209
|44th
|210241
|Mark FOWLER
|Littleton SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|225
