UK Radial Laser Masters Inland Championship at Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club

by Steve Smith today at 8:51 am

44 Radials, including 12 ladies, enjoyed the sparkling conditions and gorgeous backdrop at Chew Valley Lake; the largest inland water in the south west!

Race 1 saw former Masters World and European Champion Ian Jones (Dovestone) make the best of the light breezes to take the bullet from Jon Emmett (Weir Wood). Followed in third by Rob Cage (Thames) and a great result for Mike Kinnear (Grafham Water) in fourth. Great to see you back Mike!

In Race 2 it was local sailor and defending inland champion Steve Smith (Chew Valley) that took line honours from Jon Emmett. Rob Cage showed consistency with another third, with Ian Jones taking fourth. Local sailor Nick Martindale (Chew Valley Lake) sailed a blinder to get his best result in fifth.

It was a case of third time lucky for Jon Emmett in Race 3; getting his first bullet of the regatta ahead of Ian Jones in second. James Stewart (Netley) got his best result of the championship to complete the podium spots ahead of Steve Smith in fourth. Helen Martin (Chew Valley) also demonstrated excellent boat-speed and wind-awareness in these conditions to earn a noteworthy 8th.

Day two started in similar fashion to Saturday; gorgeous sunshine but little breeze. Race Officer John Smalley brought his experience to bear; opting for patience for a more stable breeze that was forecast and duly arrived.

Race 4 started with light breezes from the SSW; steadily increasing to a hiking breeze as the race progressed. Steve Smith made the best of the conditions to build a commanding lead, only to sail the wrong course on the last lap and sacrifice his lead. Jon Emmett sailed the final downwind superbly to take his second bullet of the regatta from Smith in second. Rob Cage again showed outstanding consistency to earn his third podium spot of the event from Ian Jones in fourth.

John Reay (Netley) and Sue Ritchie (Newport) sailed their best races of the regatta; with excellent 5th and 7th positions respectively.

In Race 5 Steve Smith was the first to the pressure on the right-hand side of the course; winning the race with a comfortable margin from Jon Emmett. Ian Jones had crossed the line in 2nd, but unknown to us during the race had been black flagged (BFD). Rob cage got his fourth 3rd of the regatta! The right shift had also thrown a few different faces into the front group; superb results for Andy Chapman (HRSC) 4th, Chris Jones (Sutton Bingham) 5thand Sergio Messina 6th.

The final race was a real shake up! With all the front runners covering the expected major veer, a surprise left shift in the last third of the beat brought everyone together at the windward mark! Seconds after rounding the expected veer arrived; a moderate force 4 from the west – turning the beats and runs into reaches. Race officer John Smalley and his team did a great job of moving marks during the race to turn it back into some semblance of a proper race course!

Nonetheless it was Jon Emmett again that came through with his third bullet followed by Ian Jones. Damien Boreham (Chew Valley) sailed superbly to take the final podium spot and get his best result of the regatta ahead of James Stuart in fourth.

More photos from the event can be found on the Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club flickr page here.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 207462 Jon EMMETT Weir Wood ‑2 2 1 1 2 1 7 2nd 209926 Steven SMITH Chew Valley Lake SC 5 1 4 2 1 ‑7 13 3rd 182990 Ian JONES Dovestone SC 1 4 2 4 (BFD) 2 13 4th 206504 Rob CAGE Thames SC 3 3 ‑5 3 3 5 17 5th 197742 James STEWART Netley SC 7 10 3 8 ‑25 4 32 6th 188588 Nick MARTINDALE Chew Valley Lake SC 10 5 7 ‑24 14 6 42 7th 200678 Richard ELLIS Gurnard SC 6 13 6 ‑16 9 11 45 8th 210262 Chris JONES Sutton Bingham S C 11 7 16 9 5 (BFD) 48 9th 201341 Damian BOREHAM Chew Valley Lake SC ‑20 9 11 10 16 3 49 10th 197693 Sergio MESSINA Bough Beech SC ‑26 24 9 6 6 8 53 11th 209412 Niall PEELO Island SC 13 8 ‑25 13 10 10 54 12th 198964 John REAY RYA 9 ‑23 21 5 18 9 62 13th 212407 Bob CUDMORE Parkstone YC 12 14 12 12 ‑15 15 65 14th 208686 Max HUNT Whitstable 15 17 14 11 (BFD) 12 69 15th 204121 Mike KINNEAR Grafham Water SC 4 21 ‑30 19 17 13 74 16th 197687 Helen MARTIN Chew Valley Lake and Castle Cove ‑21 16 8 21 11 19 75 17th 152585 Sue RITCHIE Newport Boat Club 16 15 15 7 (DNC) 24 77 18th 203323 Kevin PEARSON Thames SC 8 25 18 ‑28 7 20 78 19th 199297 John SPELMAN Chew Valley Lake SC 14 ‑29 19 22 13 14 82 20th 188597 Jon FLYNN Chew Valley Lake SC 22 12 ‑24 15 21 16 86 21st 198189 Andy CHAPMAN HRSC (DNC) 6 13 25 4 BFD 93 22nd 212199 Ninian EADIE Queen Mary SC 23 27 ‑31 17 8 18 93 23rd 179663 John MASTERS Chipstead SC ‑25 19 10 23 19 25 96 24th 201073 Glyn PURNELL Leigh & Lowton ‑28 20 22 18 20 21 101 25th 204031 David CATTO Hunts SC 30 ‑35 34 14 12 17 107 26th 207984 Alison HUTTON Budworth SC ‑34 18 26 20 23 27 114 27th 186265 Allen MARSH Chew Valley Lake SC 17 11 17 (DNC) 29 DNC 119 28th 166580 Laura SMITH Chew Valley Lake SC 29 ‑31 20 26 27 28 130 29th 208325 Derian SCOTT Chew Valley Lake SC 19 22 29 ‑32 31 31 132 30th 210360 David KILLEY Maidenhead S Cllub ‑37 26 27 30 24 26 133 31st 165238 Jan FRAYNE Chew Valley Lake SC 18 36 35 (OCS) 26 22 137 32nd 193713 Malcolm LEE Keyhaven SC 32 ‑39 23 36 34 23 148 33rd 195766 Martin JEREMY Chew Valley Lake SC 24 38 (DNC) 27 32 29 150 34th 203577 Sarah HARDING Chew Valley Lake SC ‑35 32 28 31 30 32 153 35th 201709 Robert DRAPER Stokes Bay ‑38 37 33 34 22 30 156 36th 203008 Cathy BARTRAM Chew Valley Lake SC ‑36 33 32 29 28 34 156 37th 173510 Charlie SHEARN KGSC 33 28 ‑38 33 33 33 160 38th 5 Sarah TAUWHARE Chew Valley Lake 39 30 36 (DNC) 35 DNC 185 39th 208469 Hamish SCOTT‑DALGLEISH Highcliffe SC 27 34 37 (DNC) DNC DNC 188 40th 207801 Christi BRASHER Chew Valley Lake SC 40 ‑41 40 37.5 38 35 190.5 41st 178314 Jim CLAYTON Chew Valley Lake SC 31 40 39 (DNC) DNC DNC 200 42nd 1952 Julia TINK Chew Valley Lake SC (DNC) DNC DNC 35 36.5 DNC 206.5 43rd 174760 Rosie BOWERS Chew Valley Lake SC (DNC) DNC DNC 37.5 36.5 DNC 209 44th 210241 Mark FOWLER Littleton SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 225