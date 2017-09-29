Please select your home edition
Annapolis to host SAP 5O5 World Championship

by Bill Wagner today at 5:03 pm 20-29 September 2017
Martin and Lowry (9106) during the 2016 SAP 505 Worlds at Weymouth © Christophe Favreau / www.christophefavreau.com

SAP and the International 5O5 Class are proud to announce their partnership for the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship.

Severn Sailing Association (SSA) and Eastport Yacht Club (EYC) will jointly host the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship from September 20-29 in Annapolis, Maryland USA. More than 100 boats representing a dozen nations are expected to compete in the 62nd running of one of sailing's premier events. SSA and EYC have partnered for the previous two seasons, running major 5O5 events in preparation for 2017.

In a joint statement, Commodore Kim Couranz (SSA) and Commodore Heather Ersts (EYC) said "As with our past partnerships hosting Volvo Ocean Race stopover events, EYC and SSA are excited to team again for SAP 5O5 Worlds in Annapolis. Club members have dedicated significant time and expertise to ensuring that the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship will be an outstanding event. We look forward to welcoming all sailors, guests, and our SAP partners to Annapolis this fall."

The SAP 5O5 World Championships enter its ninth year with a continued commitment to providing the highest level of innovative sailing solutions that enhance the regatta experience for sailors, fans, organizers, and media.

"SAP is delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with the 5O5 class and we are excited to assist the organizers in Annapolis in hosting this prestigious sailing championship. Like the surrounding cities of Baltimore and Washington DC, Annapolis is a town that embraces technologies that make things run better and enhance life experiences. SAP technology will help sailors improve their performance, make it easier for fans to track and understand the race, streamline operations for regatta organizers and deliver real-time insights to broadcasters," says Dr. Stefan Lacher, Head of Sponsorship Innovations at SAP.

"The 5O5 Class and SAP are a natural fit" says Regatta Chairman Jesse Falsone. "We share a common culture of collaboration and enthusiasm, and like SAP, 5O5 sailors are performance-minded and innovative. We are always looking for ways to make our boats run better. Without question, SAP has elevated our game by providing new insights into sailing strategy through their groundbreaking SAP Sailing Analytics."

American teams have won the last three consecutive world titles, owing some of this success to the heavy air prowess developed by teams on the West Coast. While the early fall season in Annapolis can provide strong cold fronts that bring high winds, this championship is expected to see a range of conditions that reward versatility and careful risk management. "You cannot be a one trick pony and expect to win in Annapolis", Falsone comments. "The series will be won by the team that can change gears quickly and adapt to a dynamic environment."

Off the water, sailors and guests can expect outstanding social events in the best traditions of the 5O5 Class and the SAP World Championships. Additionally, Annapolis is a town steeped in a rich sailing heritage that provides the perfect backdrop to events of this magnitude. From bars, restaurants and museums to chandleries, riggers, and sail lofts, Annapolis has it all within walking distance from the venue. Further entertainment is available through an abundance of local parks, recreational services, and tours. Site seeing day trips to Washington DC and Baltimore, MD are also available.

For more information please go to www.5O5Worlds2017.com

