New Zealand Toyota Optimist Nationals at Napier Sailing Club - Preview

by Rhondda Poon today at 9:56 pm 14-18 April 2017

On Friday 14th April 177 Optimist sailors will be on the start line for the beginning of the 2017 Toyota Optimist National Championship to be held in Napier and hosted by the Napier Sailing Club. The event welcomes visitors from all over New Zealand, but also New Caledonia, Australia and Tahiti.

Event Convenor, Mrs Barbara Arnott said that they are delighted with the number of entries. "It is wonderful to host so many children and their families from all over New Zealand the Pacific", she said. "The Napier Sailing Club has a great reputation for hosting regattas and we think that our site and facilities are a wonderful attraction in addition to the opportunity for families to spend a long weekend in Napier". There are 77 entries in the Green Fleet championship which is for the up and coming open fleet sailors.

The Toyota Optimist Nationals are held every year at a different sailing club in New Zealand. Toyota New Zealand's association with the event began in 2000 and is supported by the popular 'Believe' programme. Kylie Cotton, Sponsorship Manager for Toyota New Zealand said that Toyota assists New Zealand sailing clubs host world class events as the 2017 Toyota Optimist Nationals so that aspiring sailors can get valuable racing and coaching experience.

A number of New Zealand's top Optimist sailors are vying for a place on the New Zealand team in the Optimist World Championships which will be held in Malaysia at the Royal Varuna Yacht Club, near Bangkok in July this year. The team has five places and the 2017 Toyota Optimist Nationals will be the deciding regatta for that team.

The 2017 Toyota Optimist Nationals start on Friday 14th April and finish on Tuesday 18th April. There is a team's racing day on Sunday 16th April.

More information at 2017.optinats.nz

