Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 ZKG
Product Feature
Raymarine T060 Micro Compass
Raymarine T060 Micro Compass
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Phil Collins wins 2017 U.S. Multihull Championship on Biloxi Bay

by US Sailing today at 6:38 am 6-9 April 2017

The fleet of 16 Hobie 17 catamarans completed their fourth and final set of races on Sunday at the 2017 U.S. Multihull Championship, hosted by Ocean Springs Yacht Club on Biloxi Bay. Phil Collins (Piedmont, Okla.) bolstered his Hobie 17 racing resume with another win in the class. Collins led from start to finish and won the Hobie Alter Trophy by seven points over Daniel Borg (Mississauga, Ontario, CAN) through 15 races, including three on Sunday.

Collins had a 10 point lead through 12 races entering Sunday. Borg made a strong run at Collins by winning three of the final four races of the regatta, including two bullets on Sunday. However, Collins' consistent top results over four days helped him seal the win. Collins posted a 2-1-6 scoring line on Sunday. He won six races this week, and outside of his throw-out score, he never placed worse than sixth. Collins led by eight after four races Friday and 10 points after eight races on Friday.

Sunday's racing conditions were exciting in 2-3 foot waves and breeze up to 15 knots with gusts at nearly 20.

On Thursday, sailors raced in high winds and the fleet was challenged throughout the day. The Hobie 17s raced in 13-20 knots with gusts exceeding 30 in the afternoon. Friday's conditions were mostly light and Saturday's racing got off to a late start due to light wind. The breeze picked up to 15 knots in the afternoon.

Collins is no stranger to success in the Hobie 17. He has won multiple Hobie 17 North American Championships. He also has multiple Hobie 20 North American titles. Collins has finished as the number one ranked Hobie 17 sailor in North America over the past several years.

Overall Results: (top five)

1. Phil Collins, 1-2-2-1-1-[14]-3-1-3-1-3-2-2-1-6-; 29pts
2. Daniel Borg, 2-4-6-2-3-[10]-1-3-2-2-4-1-1-4-1-; 36pts
3. Bart Beck, 4-1-5-5-[9]-1-7-5-5-4-1-4-5-2-5-; 54pts
4. John Bauldry, 3-6-1-6-2-6-4-4-7-6-[8]-5-3-3-2-; 58pts
5. Greg Raybon, 7-3-4-3-7-8-5-6-1-3-2-[13]-6-5-4-; 64pts

For the first time in event history, this four-day national championship was raced in Hobie 17 catamarans. Sixteen sailors, representing nine U.S. states and one from Canada, competed for the Hobie Alter Trophy on Biloxi Bay.

In conjunction with the U.S. Multihull Championship, the Ocean Springs Yacht Club also hostied the Hobie Class Association Mid-winters East/North this week, a Hobie Class Association sanctioned event.

Sailors raced on Biloxi Bay in front of the Ocean Springs Yacht Club and to the east of the Biloxi Bridge.

More information and full results can be found on the event website.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Oakcliff Triple Crown Series
$500K in Grants to Olympic Sailing Hopefuls Oakcliff Sailing have announced the Oakcliff Triple Crown Series, a groundbreaking plan to reward athletes for their hard work and provide significant financial resources to assist them in achieving Olympic success. Posted on 8 Apr 2017 US Sailing Team Roster Announced
A mixture of newcomers and returning veterans US Sailing has named 18 Olympic-class athletes to the 2017 US Sailing Team. The national team is selected annually and is comprised of the top sailors competing in the events selected for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Posted on 28 Mar Caleb Paine and Daniela Moroz win
US Sailing's Rolex Yachtsman, Yachtswoman of the Year Sailing's diversity was celebrated today when Caleb Paine and Daniela Moroz were presented the US Sailing Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year awards, respectively, at a luncheon in the Model Room of the New York Yacht Club in Manhattan. Posted on 3 Mar US Sailing's Charlie McKee to step down
Farewell to High Performance Director US Sailing today announced that following an annual review and resulting team reorganization, two-time Olympic medalist Charlie McKee will step down as High Performance Director for the US Sailing Team. Posted on 5 Feb Anna Tunnicliffe withdraws
From Sailing World Cup Miami 2017 Olympic Champion Anna Tunnicliffe has withdrawn from competing in the Laser Radial class at Sailing World Cup Miami 2017, due to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s denial of her expedited request to return to active status in January of 2017. Posted on 24 Jan Caleb Paine, Daniela Moroz named winners
US Sailing's Rolex Yachtsman & Yachtswoman of the Year Olympic Bronze Medalist Caleb Paine (San Diego, Calif.) and IKA Formula Kite World Champion Daniela Moroz (Lafayette, Calif.) today were selected as US Sailing's 2016 Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year. Posted on 13 Jan Malcolm Page takes the helm
New era begins for US Sailing Team Malcolm Page, US Sailing's newly-appointed Chief of Olympic Sailing, on Wednesday addressed US Sailing Team athletes and other American Olympic hopefuls for the first time as head of the program. Posted on 5 Jan Olympic Champion Malcolm Page selected
To lead US Sailing Team US Sailing today announced the selection of two-time Olympic Champion and seven-time World Champion Malcolm Page as the Chief of Olympic Sailing, succeeding Josh Adams as head of the national team and overall U.S. Olympic sailing effort. Posted on 28 Nov 2016 U.S. Disabled Sailing Championship
Paralympian Smith wins at Clearwater, Florida Dee Smith (Annapolis, Md.) captured the 2016 U.S. Disabled Sailing Championship today in Clearwater, Fla. following three days of racing at this US Sailing National Championship, hosted by Clearwater Community Sailing Center. Posted on 21 Nov 2016 Olympic Sailing Team Send-Off Party
Set for July 27th in Houston Fourteen athletes who have earned a place on the Rio 2016 U.S. Olympic Sailing Team will be treated to a rousing Send-Off Party on July 27th in Houston, Texas at Houston Yacht Club, presented by Sunbrella. Posted on 2 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Ullswater YC Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs Easter Regatta for Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs
Ullswater YC- 15 Apr to 17 Apr Bala SC Monohull dinghies Easter Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 15 Apr to 16 Apr Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Apr Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy