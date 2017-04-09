Please select your home edition
Barton Marine D0550 Clutch
Melges 20 World League in Porto Venere - Overall

by International Melges 20 Class Association today at 8:23 pm 7-9 April 2017

Congratulations are in order for newly crowned 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division Porto Venere Champion Vladimir Prosikhin aboard Nika, with tactician Michele Ivaldi and crew Giorgio Tortarolo. After two final races, Prosikhin crushed the competition with an overwhelming 16-point advantage to win the first European event of the season.

Australia's Rodney Jones on Cars 167 moved up a notch after cashing in a productive 7-1 daily scoreline placing him in the overall second place position. Alexander Novoselov's Victor completed the podium line-up in third.

All things changed for the Corinthian division on the final day in Porto Venere. Emanuele Savoini sailing Evinrude and his team that also included Elonora Colucci, Marco Giannini and Enizio Savoini stole the lead from Marina Kaverzina sailing Marussia. Johannes Lind-Widestam at the helm of Intermezzo rounded out the top three.

A very special thanks

A tremendous round of appreciation goes to all the competitors who attended, as well as the Comune di Porto Venere and organized in collaboration with the Comitato dei Circoli del Golfo, Porto Venere Sviluppo srl and Porto Venere Servizi for their great support and sponsorship. And lastly, but certainly not least many thanks to our fantastic Melges 20 World League sponsors Helly Hansen, Toremar, Garmin Marine, Lavazza, and Barracuda Communication.

Melges 20 World League in Porto Venere prize giving - photo © Melges 20 World League / Barracuda
The next step

One event is now complete on the Melges 20 World League European Division circuit, now it's time to go to beautiful Scarlino on May 12-14! Then, its onward to Zadar in Croatia (June 9-11), followed by the European Championship in Sibenik (July 12-15), and the grand Russian Championship in Riva Del Garda, Italy (Sept 1-3). View the complete 2017 Melges 20 Events Schedule.

Overall Results: (top ten, 7 races)

1.) Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika; 6-1-1-6-1-1-[26] = 16pts
2.) Rodney Jones, Cars 167; [13]-2-7-12-3-7-1 = 32pts
3.) Alexander Novoselov, Victor; 9-10-[15]-4-2-4-10 = 39pts
4.) Corrado Agusta, Coimmvest; 3-12-4-[26]-9-12-2 = 42pts
5.) Achille Onorato, Mascalzone Latino Jr.; 1-4-5-11-6-19-[23] = 46pts
6.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs; 7-7-[22]-16-7-8-5 = 50pts
7.) Tina Plattner/Tony Norris, TNT; 2-16-10-[21]-5-11-7 = 51pts
8.) Claudio Dutto, Asante Sana; 26-6-6-9-[28]-3-6 = 56pts
9.) Kyzysztof Krempec, Mag Tiny; 5-13-8-7-17-6-[18] = 56pts
10.) Sergey Kuznetsov, Pirogovo; [24]-15-3-13-19-5-3 = 58pts

