Yacht Club de Monaco sets pace for summer season

by Isabelle Andrieux today at 7:28 pm 7-9 April 2017
The M32 Mediterranean Circut starts in Monaco © Mesi

The Yacht Club de Monaco delighted sailing enthusiasts as it hosted two unusual regattas in the Principality to set the pace for the summer.

With six M32s present for the "Grand Opening" first Act of their Mediterranean circuit and eight J/70 teams competing in a stage of their European Match Race Tour, a total of some 50 sailors from seven nationalities were on Quai Louis II.

M32: Guido Miani's expert eye

Knowing this race area like the back of his hand, Guido Miani slipped effortlessly into his role as leader from the start, leaving the entire fleet in his rear-view mirror on the last day. The YCM member did not put a foot wrong throughout the regatta to take victory after eight races. "It's the perfect setting as we sail in front of the Larvotto beaches for the benefit of the public while enjoying superb sensations. It was fantastic," enthused the now number one on the Mediterranean circuit.

Nine points adrift of the Monegasques, the Vikings team took 2nd but not without difficulty, constantly threatened by the Italians on Vitamine Veloce, who finished 3rd. If the northerners had cold sweats during this summer sunshine event, the Swiss on Section 16 had the worst experience, dropping from 2nd to 4th.

J/70: the untouchable Simon Bertheau

This year marks the return of the America's Cup that puts the spotlight on the match race format, nail-biting one-on-one duels that rewards strategy by seasoned sailors. It's a discipline that was popular with the YCM which is renewing ties to its past by hosting this stage of the Grade 3 European Circuit during which 24 races were run. The event was held aboard J/70s made available by members of the Yacht Club de Monaco, which has a total of 17 boats grouped under the J/70 Monaco Class Association presided by Michel Boussard.

166064

With six wins under his belt, Simon Bertheau, French Youth Match Race Vice-Champion won the day, having kept his adversaries in his sights and having total mastery of his boat.

Alongside Pierrik Devic and Max Bulley, who finished 6th, the Philippe Buchard-François Brenac (two-time champion on the French circuit) pair also from Monaco, snatched 2nd place after some tight tactical battles. A regular at international meetings, the young Rocco Attili showed his hand on the second day to move up into 3rd, a spot he held onto today. The four-time Austrian Match Race winner, Max Trippolt, ranked 25th in the prestigious World Sailing ranking failed to bounce back after a loss of form mid-regatta and finished 5th.

Again, there is no let up at the Yacht Club de Monaco which in less than a month (6-13 May) hosts the Olympic class dinghy 470 European Championship, with 150 boats from 70 nations expected.

J/70 European Match Race Tour Results:

1st Simon Bertheau – FRA
2nd Philippe Buchard - MON
3rd Rocco Attili – ITA

M32 Mediterranean Series Results:

1st Guido Miani (Team Neverland) – MON – 19pts
2nd Patrik Sturesson (Vikings) – SWE – 28pts
3rd Andrea Lacorte (Vitamine Veloce) – ITA – 28pts

Full results at www.ycm.org

