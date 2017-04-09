Please select your home edition
U.S. Melges 24 National Championship at Charleston Yacht Club - Day 2

by International Melges 24 Class Association today at 9:51 am 7-9 April 2017

Wow, what a difference a day can make. This was the theme of Day Two (Aoril 8) of the 2017 U.S. Melges 24 National Championship hosted by the Charleston Yacht Club (ChYC). More sunshine, cool temps, and a lot less breeze settled the fleet in well for round two of Melges 24 racing.

Three races were conducted with six-time Melges 24 U.S. National Champion Brian Porter (1999, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2014, 2015) on Full Throttle (USA-849) winning all three heats. With a ten point advantage over second place finisher John Brown on Blind Squirrel (USA-547), it is highly likely that 2017 will see Porter collect a record-breaking, seventh National Championship title. Kevin Welch's Mikey (USA-838) with Jason Rhodes at the helm, is now in third.

PRO Hal Smith got the racing started on time, despite the possibility that with a stiff, outbound current and a very shifty breeze, Race Four may not come easy. A first attempt ended in abandonment, leaving the fleet to wait for almost two hours before having another chance to start a race.

Around 2 o'clock, Smith and his ChYC Race Committee set the course and the fleet went racing. Thankfully, the breeze came in early allowing for not only one race, but three for a total of six complete, activating a discard of each boat's worst score.

Indeed Porter had a flawless day, but others managed to bask in the spotlight too such as relatively new fleet member Michael Goldfarb on Warcanoe (USA-825) scoring a second place finish in Race Five, while Corinthian George Haynie on Firewater (USA-687) also found some speed to place third. Southeast District Governor Gary Schwarting on Obsession (USA-578) grabbed a top ten finish in Race Six, as did Tom Babel at the helm of Thomas Roop's Le Coq (USA-121).

Bruce Ayres' Monsoon (USA-851) on day 2 of the Melges24 U.S.National Champoinship 2017 in Charleston - photo © JOY / USM24CA
Bruce Ayres' Monsoon (USA-851) on day 2 of the Melges24 U.S.National Champoinship 2017 in Charleston - photo © JOY / USM24CA

Don't tread on me

While Porter dominated today's overall division, the fleet was under siege in the Corinthian category. Atlanta-based teams Brent McKenzie at the helm of Ex-Kahn (USA-575) and K.C. Shannon's Shaka (USA-801) chose to 'go to the mattresses.' After a light, shifty and very tricky day of sailing, only one point separates these two teams with Shannon taking over the lead from Friday leader McKenzie. "We're gonna take'em out', said Reid Collins, long-time Melges 24 sailor and crew member aboard McKenzie's Ex-Kahn. "Like an 'Ex-Kahn' would!" he furthered in friendly banter. The perseverance of these two teams paid off nicely today as they now find themselves also in the top ten overall standings.

The Corinthian fleet turns up the heat with Shannon's Shaka (USA801) taking charge on day 2 of the Melges24 U.S.National Champoinship 2017 in Charleston - photo © JOY / USM24CA
The Corinthian fleet turns up the heat with Shannon's Shaka (USA801) taking charge on day 2 of the Melges24 U.S.National Champoinship 2017 in Charleston - photo © JOY / USM24CA

Stuart Simpson's Team Barbarians (GBR-691) struggled a bit sliding back one space to round out the podium in third. Zane Yoder's FNG/Eelsnot (USA-9) is fourth, and Lake Geneva's, 76-year old Frank Davenport on Wild Goose (USA-736) emerged to round out the top five Corinthian standings.

Sunday is the final day of scheduled racing, where the fleet will attempt two more final races.

Melges 24 Media

Real-time racing updates will be coming across the U.S. Melges 24 web and social wires during the 2017 U.S. National Championship. Tune in for the latest racing information, results and updates online everyday at usmelges24.com. Each day, the USMCA will be working hard to bring you mark-to-mark action and updates via video, photos and text. Play-by-play action will be accessible at the Official U.S. Melges 24 Facebook Page.

Results after Day 2: (top 10, 6 races, 1 discard)

1.) Brian Porter, Full Throttle: 1-4-2-1-1-1 = 6pts
2.) John Brown, Blind Squirrel; 3-2-7-2-6-3 = 16pts
3.) Kevin Welch/Jason Rhodes, Mikey; 2-7-5-5-5-4 = 21pts
4.) Bruce Ayres, Monsoon; 5-1-6-5-18-4-6 = 22pts
5.) Michael Goldfarb, Warcanoe; 8-5-10-6-2-7 = 28pts
6.) Peter Duncan, Jigs In Space; 12-6-3-7-21-2 = 30pts
7.) Wes Whitmyer, Jr.; SlingSHOT; 7-8-4-4-9-10 = 32pts
8.) Travis Weisleder, Lucky Dog/Gill Race Team; 25/RET-3-1-20-10-5 = 39pts
9.) (C) KC Shannon, Shaka; 17-14-9-3-8-18 = 51pts
10.) (C) Brent McKenzie, EX-KAHN; 9-9-12-8-14-19 = 52pts

Corinthian Results: (top five, 6 races, 1 discard)

1.) KC Shannon, Shaka = 51pts
2.) Brent McKenzie, EX-KAHN = 52pts
3.) Stuart Simpson, Team Barbarians = 56pts
4.) Zane Yoder, FNG Eelsnot = 68pts
5.) Frank Davenport, Wild Goose = 70pts

View full results

