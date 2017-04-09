Spring into action with TridentUK - FREE Next Day Delivery!*

Please select your home edition
9 April 2017
Tweet
Order before 3pm Wednesday !!
Boat Care
|
Book, DVDs
|
Chandlery
|
Clothing
|
Cover & Sails
|
Engines
|
Trailers & Trollies
|
Dinghy Classes
There is still plenty of time to get your self ready for an
Easter Weekend of Sailing...
Shop
All
Chandlery
>>
CZ React Floating Sunglasses
£40.00
CZ Pro Floating Sunglasses
£40.00
Reflex Sunglasses
rrp £49
NOW £44.10
Spec Savers
£3.20
Free Delivery*
Free Delivery*
Free Delivery*
Clearstart Sailing Watch
rrp £74.59
NOW £67.0
5
Optimum Time
Biy Yellow Watch Series 3
rrp £65.95
NOW £59.40
Optimum Time
Race Watch Series 11
£49.95
Race Watch- Grey
was £75
NOW £65.00
Upcoming Events
RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr
Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr
Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr
Easter Regatta for Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs
Ullswater YC- 15 Apr to 17 Apr
Easter Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 15 Apr to 16 Apr
Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Apr
Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr
Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr
