Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May

Spring into action with TridentUK - FREE Next Day Delivery!*

by TridentUK today at 12:34 pm 9 April 2017


Order before 3pm Wednesday !!
There is still plenty of time to get your self ready for an
Easter Weekend of Sailing...
Shop
All
Chandlery
>>

CZ React Floating Sunglasses
£40.00
CZ Pro Floating Sunglasses
£40.00
Reflex Sunglasses
rrp £49 NOW £44.10
Spec Savers
£3.20

Free Delivery*
Free Delivery*
Free Delivery*

Clearstart Sailing Watch
rrp £74.59 NOW £67.05		 Optimum Time
Biy Yellow Watch Series 3
rrp £65.95 NOW £59.40		 Optimum Time
Race Watch Series 11
£49.95
Race Watch- Grey
was £75 NOW £65.00
Don't keep this to yourself! forward it to a friend
If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email or call 0191 490 1736

Team Trident
Share
Tweet
Forward
+1
Share
Copyright © 2017 TridentUk, All rights reserved.

Related Articles

Styles, Brands and Prices to suit everyone
See the wetsuit range at TridentUK Wetsuits from Gill, TridentUK, Typhoon, Gil and Crewsaver at TridentUK with savings of up to 40%! Posted on 1 Apr Trolley Prices are going up!
Still time to grab the 2016 prices at TridentUK There is still time to grab TridentUK trollies at the 2016 price... Make sure you order before Saturday April 1st as they are are holding the current prices until then! Posted on 30 Mar Beat the Price Increase at TridentUK
Trolley prices going up on 1st April From April the 1st due to increased material and manufacturing costs TridentUK have unfortunately been forced to increase our trolley prices. Posted on 25 Mar New Sailing Kit for You at TridentUK
A great range for all budgets TridentUK have a great range of Sailing Clothing for all budgets, sizes and designs and lots with special prices and Free Delivery to UK Mainland. Posted on 19 Mar TridentUK's 12 Top Sellers this Winter
The most popular products based on sales The most popular products based on sales at TridentUK - The Yacht and Dinghy Shop on the web. Posted on 10 Mar Easy to Use £20 off Voucher at TridentUK
During the Dinghy Show Weekend Only! £5 off when you spend £60, £10 off when you spend £100, £20 off when you spend £240 at TridentUK over the Dinghy Show weekend. Just enter the relevant code at checkout! Posted on 3 Mar Free Spare Wheel at TridentUK
With every Road Trailer Roadbase until Tuesday 28th With every Road Trailer Roadbase until Tuesday 28th February and the last few days of 5% off trolleys. Made in the UK with free delivery*. Posted on 26 Feb In need of sail, boat, drysuit, outboard repairs?
TridentUK can fix it! Send your sails or drysuits to us along with your details including your email address, and the jobs you would like done. There are lots of easy to use couriers such as Yodel, Hermes. We also carry out boat and outboard repairs. Posted on 18 Feb Boat Care & Maintenance with TridentUK
Everything needed for getting your boat sorted Everything needed for getting your boat cleaned, repaired and painted. Posted on 10 Feb New Products Just Arrived at Trident-UK
Sale extended until Monday lunchtime New products include the Icom IC-M91D Buoyant Handheld VHF/DSC w/GPS, and the Mens Hydrophobe Top from Gill. Plus we have a great range of new books, including Rules in Practice 2017-2020. Posted on 3 Feb

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Ullswater YC Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs Easter Regatta for Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs
Ullswater YC- 15 Apr to 17 Apr Bala SC Monohull dinghies Easter Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 15 Apr to 16 Apr Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Apr Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy