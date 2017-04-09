Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta - May 2016
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Jacket
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Jacket

"Rocking" days continue for the tenth year of Sail Port Stephens

by Nic Douglass today at 6:41 am 3-9 April 2017

Passage races for the majority of the 110 boat fleet yesterday made for some stunning views around the surrounds and offshore from sensational Port Stephens.

This is the tenth year that Sail Port Stephens has been an event on the calendar for Australian sailors, and it is no wonder that it has grown each and every year, especially given the conditions yesterday.

Summer returned for the day, with the sea breeze continuing to build all afternoon bringing competitors home on a speedy run through the rocky heads to finish right off the marina.

I managed to capture the starts for division 1 and 2 in the IRC NSW State Championship in a live broadcast, as well as a bunch of images which you can see below in the gallery.

Passage race start for day 2 of the Garmin IRC State Championship:

Posted by Adventures of a Sailor Girl on Friday, 7 April 2017

Stay tuned for a wrap video of this entire event in the coming days!

More adventures from the final day today with thanks to Pantaenius Sail & Motor Yacht Insurance. You can head to my Facebook, or the Sail Port Stephens Facebook Page or website to keep in touch while the racing is happening!

Racing at Sail Port Stephens - photo © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Racing at Sail Port Stephens - photo © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

The Sailor Girl at Sail Port Stephens
Over 110 teams soak up the stunning setting From the Pantaenius Performance Cruising and Racing divisions and their picturesque passage race, to over twenty Sports Boats taking part in their National Championship alongside the Seabreeze Super 12 State Championship inside. Posted on 8 Apr Sail Port Stephens day 5
Sports boats light up the bay As part of the 10th anniversary Sail Port Stephens regatta, 21 sports boat crews are in town contesting their national title. Four more races into the Australian championship and Andrew York's Reo Speedwagon easily scored boat of the day. Posted on 8 Apr Sail Port Stephens day 4
Fluky Friday challenges the fleet Whether refreshed or broken from Thursday's layday, crews racing a record Sail Port Stephens fleet of 112 boats lined up for the second half of the 10th anniversary regatta in sunny benign conditions on Friday April 7, 2017. Posted on 7 Apr Chicken Lips at Sail Port Stephens
Travelling from Wagga Wagga for their racing fix Mark Hillis's trailable Fareast 28 Chicken Lips hails from the NSW Riverina region where a lack of wide deep-water lakes means the crew has to travel from Wagga Wagga for their racing fix. Posted on 7 Apr Sail Port Stephens day 3
Twists and turns in the final Commodore's Cup race Peter and Drew van Ryn's 25 year-old Sea Hawk took out the Commodore's Cup division one pointscore by four points in their first regatta since 2011 and division two went to the wire, Dave Griffin's Alfresco the victor on a countback. Posted on 5 Apr Vittoria's classy touch at Sail Port Stephens
Classic timber boat cutting through the Nelson Bay chop Amid the gleaming white fibreglass boats racing en masse at the Commodores Cup, stage one of the two-part 10th anniversary Sail Port Stephens, is the classic timber boat Vittoria cutting a wide path through the gentle Nelson Bay chop. Posted on 5 Apr Sail Port Stephens day 2
Everything right Day two yielded a new division one winner and though the Archambault 32 Esprit's handicap slug after day one made a second victory much tougher, sailing couple Jane Bartels and Greg Wilkins romped in another division two win. Posted on 4 Apr Sail Port Stephens day 1
Cracking start on Nelson Bay A huge fleet enjoyed a cracking start to the 10th anniversary Sail Port Stephens sailed on Nelson Bay in warm 15-20 knot SSE winds. Posted on 3 Apr Nic Douglass wrap-up video
Of the Festival of Sails 2017 From the village, to the race course with everything from cruising cats to Sports Boats, and on the final day sailing myself on a Waszp as part of Discover Sailing Day, the Festival of Sails presented by Rex Gorell Land Rover was an incredible event! Posted on 31 Jan The Sailor Girl at the Festival of Sails
A ripper day on the water in Geelong! I was awake at sunrise watching the clouds rip over Corio Bay, knowing it was going to be a ripper day on the water (or maybe I am a little jet lagged, though I won't admit it)! Posted on 24 Jan

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Ullswater YC Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs Easter Regatta for Open to all/ RS200, Feva, Aero & Skiffs
Ullswater YC- 15 Apr to 17 Apr Bala SC Monohull dinghies Easter Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Bala SC- 15 Apr to 16 Apr Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Open Pursuit Race for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 17 Apr Antigua YC Classic Yachts Regatta for Classic Yachts
Antigua YC- 19 Apr to 25 Apr Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics Great North Asymmetric Challenge for Monohull dinghies, Asymmetrics
Bassenthwaite SC- 22 Apr to 23 Apr
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy