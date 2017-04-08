ORACLE TEAM USA capsize - no injuries, minimal damage
by ORACLE TEAM USA today at 7:30 am
8 April 2017
ORACLE TEAM USA sail their America's Cup Class boat '17' for the first time © Sam Greenfield / ORACLE TEAM USA
ORACLE TEAM USA capsized its new America's Cup Class boat during training on Bermuda's Great Sound on Saturday. No crew members were injured and early indications are that damage to the boat is limited.
"All the guys are good," said skipper Jimmy Spithill. "We went straight into our righting procedure, pulled the boat up, and brought it back to the dock."
