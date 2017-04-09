Please select your home edition
Melges 20 World League in Porto Venere - Day 2

by International Melges 20 Class Association today at 6:05 am 7-9 April 2017

For a second day, Vladimir Prosikhin's Nika keeps control of the lead at the 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division, Porto Venere. At this point in the regatta, Prosikhin possesses an impressive twelve-point advantage over second place Achille Onorato on Mascalzone Latino, Jr., and a nineteen-point lead over Australia's Rodney Jones on Cars 167.

Racing continued with two more races, revealing a new diversity of winners and leaders. Emanuele Savoini on Evinrude took the big win in Race Four, with Manilo Carlo Soldani on 4-Sale finishing second, and Marco Franchini on Mezzaluna in third. Alexander Novoselov's Victor was fourth, and Valentin Zavadnikov on Synergy GT rounded out the top five.

The final race of the day went to overall leader Prosikhin to further secure his lead of the first Melges 20 World League event in Europe. Novoselov celebrated a great day with another top five finish to take second, followed by Jones. Peitro Loro Piana aboard Gone Squatchin, and the South African entry of Tina Plattner and Tony Norris on TNT was fourth and fifth respectively.

The beautiful and talented Marina Kaverzina on Marussia also maintains the lead in the Corinthian, all-amatuer division.

Sunday marks the final day of competition in Porto Venere where at the completion of Race Six, each team will discard his/her worst score.

2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division counts on the support of Helly Hansen, Toremar, Garmin Marine, Lavazza, Barracuda Communication.

The Melges 20 World League European Division races in Porto Venere are sponsored by the Comune di Porto Venere and organized in collaboration with the Comitato dei Circoli del Golfo, Porto Venere Sviluppo srl and Porto Venere Servizi.

Media and Racing Coverage

As with other Melges 20 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 20 Facebook Page. Be sure to also follow the fleet on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews and photos at melges20.com.

Results after Day 2: (top ten, 5 races)

1.) Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika; 6-1-1-6-1 = 15pts
2.) Achille Onorato, Mascalzone Latino Jr.; 1-4-5-11-6 = 27pts
3.) Rodney Jones, Cars 167; 13-2-7-12-3 = 37pts
4.) Alexander Novoselov, Victor; 9-10-15-4-2 = 40pts
5.) Manfredi Vianini Tolomei, Maolca; 11-5-12-10-10 = 48pts
6.) Kyzysztof Krempec, Mag Tiny; 5-13-8-7-17 = 50pts
7.) Lauro Bonora, Camay; 12-8-2-17-12 = 54pts
8.) Tina Plattner/Tony Norris, TNT; 2-16-10-21-5 = 54pts
9.) Corrado Agusta, Coimmvest; 3-12-4-26-9 = 54pts
10.) Matteo Marenghi Vaselli, Raya; 10-3-17-14-14 = 58pts

