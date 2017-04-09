Please select your home edition
Over 110 teams soak up stunning Sail Port Stephens

by Nic Douglass today at 9:01 pm 3-9 April 2017

From the Pantaenius Performance Cruising and Racing divisions and their picturesque passage race, to over twenty Sports Boats taking part in their National Championship alongside the Seabreeze Super 12 State Championship inside, and the Garmin IRC NSW State Championship offshore, there was SO much going on for the second part of Sail Port Stephens yesterday! I managed to get to all of the race courses, thanks to Pantaenius Sail & Motor Yacht Insurance, and some serious skill and speed of my Pantaenius rib driver! All but impossible!

Racing at Sail Port Stephens - photo © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Racing at Sail Port Stephens - photo © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

Racing at Sail Port Stephens - photo © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Racing at Sail Port Stephens - photo © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
