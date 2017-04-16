Please select your home edition
Coastal Offshore Group COGS season underway next weekend

by Andrew Laming today at 12:14 pm 15-16 April 2017
The Coastal Offshore Group COGS season starts next weekend © Andrew Laming

The good weather has arrived just in time for the start of the sailing season, as racing gets back underway over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The first coastal races of the season sets sail on Saturday with a race to Fowey for cruisers setting out from a start line by Pendennis Point.

The Coastal Offshore Group COGS race is the outbound leg of a two race weekend which will see boats racing back to Falmouth on Sunday.

With approaching twenty yachts expected, it should make a spectacular sight for spectators on the point up early to watch the start at 10am.

Depending on conditions the race will either be straight to Fowey or around a choice of navigation marks that include radar marks that lay 10 miles out to sea from Dobman Point.

Race 1 will finish on a line from the Royal Fowey Yacht Club, with prize giving at Fowey Gallants.

On the Sunday competitors will race back to Falmouth. With two sets of points up for grabs this is an important weekend for racers looking to be in the trophies.

COGS would like to thank the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club and Port of Fowey Race Organising Committee for hosting the races.

The COGS series has 10 races in total, with a cross channel dash, and a race to the Scillies among the varied calendar.

