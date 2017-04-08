April at RS Sailing: Don't miss out!

RS Quest © RS Sailing RS Quest © RS Sailing

by Teagan Rowlands today at 10:12 am

Please note that we are open on Good Friday until 1pm. RS Sailing will be closed on Saturday 15th, Sunday 16th and Monday 17th April.

Visit the RSSailing ebay store!

A few upcoming events not to miss!

RS Tera

- Start of seasons 22nd & 23rd April

- Worlds 29th July - 4th August

- Start of seasons 22nd & 23rd April - Worlds 29th July - 4th August RS200 & RS400

- Summer Championships 17th & 18th June

& - Summer Championships 17th & 18th June RS500 & RS800

- Eurocup 11th -14th May

& - Eurocup 11th -14th May RS Feva

- Eurocup 27th - 30th May

- Eurocup 27th - 30th May RS Aero

- Aero Worlds 23rd - 28th July

Ask us anything!

We're here to answer your questions. Anything specific you want to know? If you follow us on social media, you will have hopefully seen the Friday Forum that goes Live on Facebook every couple of weeks. So far, we've covered the Dinghy Show in London, all things RS Aero, and last week we focussed on the RS Feva and we want to know what you want next.

Send us an email, or submit a question via social media.

Demo Days

Want to get yourself into an RS Aero? Take a look at the RS Aero Grand Tour 2017 schedule.

See you on the water!

RS Sailing

01794 526760

19 Premier Way - Abbey Park, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 9DQ

facebook | twitter | instagram | youtube