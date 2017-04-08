Please select your home edition
RS Sailing 2016 SBS

April at RS Sailing: Don't miss out!

by Teagan Rowlands today at 10:12 am 8 April 2017
RS Quest © RS Sailing

Please note that we are open on Good Friday until 1pm. RS Sailing will be closed on Saturday 15th, Sunday 16th and Monday 17th April.

Visit the RSSailing ebay store!

A few upcoming events not to miss!

  • RS Tera
    - Start of seasons 22nd & 23rd April
    - Worlds 29th July - 4th August

  • RS200 & RS400
    - Summer Championships 17th & 18th June

  • RS500 & RS800
    - Eurocup 11th -14th May

  • RS Feva
    - Eurocup 27th - 30th May

  • RS Aero
    - Aero Worlds 23rd - 28th July

Ask us anything!

We're here to answer your questions. Anything specific you want to know? If you follow us on social media, you will have hopefully seen the Friday Forum that goes Live on Facebook every couple of weeks. So far, we've covered the Dinghy Show in London, all things RS Aero, and last week we focussed on the RS Feva and we want to know what you want next.

Send us an email, or submit a question via social media.

Demo Days

Want to get yourself into an RS Aero? Take a look at the RS Aero Grand Tour 2017 schedule.

See you on the water!

RS Sailing
01794 526760
19 Premier Way - Abbey Park, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 9DQ
Three new RS Teras at Bowmoor
With the help of the Eric Twiname Trust Bowmoor Sailing Club has just purchased 3 RS Tera dinghies with the help of the Eric Twiname Trust to give our junior sailors an alternative choice of boat. These boats will be made available to our junior members for training and racing. Posted today at 9:59 am RS Aero Sustainability Challenge at Burghfield
Competition hotting up at each event Thanks to Richard Watsham who captures a great day's racing in his report perfectly; 27 RS Aeros travelled to Burghfield SC in order to compete in the inaugural sustainability challenge. Posted on 6 Apr UK RS Feva Class Coaching Opportunity
Class looking to appoint a Head Coach The UK RS Feva Class Association is looking to appoint a Class Head Coach. This is a key role within the class in helping form and deliver the coaching to help develop the best young racing sailors in the world. Posted on 5 Apr RS Aero Australian Championship
Chris Brain back after a 34 year interval The last time Chris Brain sailed competitively was 34 years ago on a Minnow, the same Minnow that brought him out of retirement for the Aero Australian Championship he won off Black Rock on the shores of Port Phillip in Victoria over the weekend. Posted on 3 Apr RS Aero Australian Championship preview
To be held at Black Rock this weekend This weekend's Skiff Regatta 2017 hosted by Black Rock Yacht Club in Victoria will feature the largest competitive gathering of Aero sailboats in Australia, with 24 entries lining up for the second ever RS Aero national championship. Posted on 30 Mar Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals
Entry now open for #TrekToTenby Entry to the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championship has been declared open by past Class Chairman Pete Vincent. Posted on 29 Mar RS Aero Grand Tour 2017
RS Sailing on the road to demo days around the country Team RS are fuelling up, strapping down and hitting the road to show off the RS Aero - the World's Fastest Growing Sailboat Class - to more clubs, more sailors and more spectators. Posted on 29 Mar RS800 Spring Championship at Rutland
Magic Marine Grand Prix Series Round 1 Competitors were greeted by glorious spring sunshine and a brisk NE wind blowing straight down the lake. Being the first event of the season there were a few questions to be answered... Posted on 28 Mar RS Aero Noble Marine UK Spring Championships
28 helms race at Island Barn Reservoir 28 RS Aeros competed at Island Barn, excited at the prospect of a breezy blue-sky day with flat water and a large home fleet. A welcoming committee to help up the ramp, fine bacon baps and an Aero bar for those who pre-registered set the feel for the day. Posted on 28 Mar New direction for Charlie Merchant
'Demo Dave' moves onto a new role Following many years of service RS Sailing's UK Sales Manager, Charlie Merchant, is moving to a new role as J Boats brand manager at Key Yachting. Posted on 16 Mar

Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Middle Nene SC Enterprise Open Meeting for Enterprise
Middle Nene SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bewl Sailing Association Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Bewl Sailing Association- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Bough Beech SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Bough Beech SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 9 Apr Hayling Island SC Youth classes RYA Youth Nationals for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 10 Apr to 14 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate Northern Championships for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Royal Channel Islands YC Cruiser & cruiser/racer Commodore's Cup & Cook Salver Races for Cruiser & cruiser/racer
Royal Channel Islands YC- 14 Apr Waldringfield SC Squib Easter egg for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr Waldringfield SC WAYFARER Easter Egg for WAYFARER
Waldringfield SC- 14 Apr to 15 Apr
