April at RS Sailing: Don't miss out!
by Teagan Rowlands today at 10:12 am
8 April 2017
RS Quest © RS Sailing
Please note that we are open on Good Friday until 1pm. RS Sailing will be closed on Saturday 15th, Sunday 16th and Monday 17th April.
Visit the RSSailing ebay store!
A few upcoming events not to miss!
- RS Tera
- Start of seasons 22nd & 23rd April
- Worlds 29th July - 4th August
- RS200 & RS400
- Summer Championships 17th & 18th June
- RS500 & RS800
- Eurocup 11th -14th May
- RS Feva
- Eurocup 27th - 30th May
- RS Aero
- Aero Worlds 23rd - 28th July
Ask us anything!
We're here to answer your questions. Anything specific you want to know? If you follow us on social media, you will have hopefully seen the Friday Forum that goes Live on Facebook every couple of weeks. So far, we've covered the Dinghy Show in London, all things RS Aero, and last week we focussed on the RS Feva and we want to know what you want next.
Send us an email, or submit a question via social media.
Demo Days
Want to get yourself into an RS Aero? Take a look at the RS Aero Grand Tour 2017 schedule.
See you on the water!
RS Sailing
01794 526760
19 Premier Way - Abbey Park, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 9DQ
facebook | twitter | instagram | youtube